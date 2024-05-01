ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say that no two people are exactly the same when it comes to food. That’s why there’s no need to eat something if one doesn’t feel like it, but there’s no need to make fun of it, either.

This redditor’s in-laws checked both boxes when they refused to eat her Middle Eastern dish, saying that they’re “not savages”. And even though they changed their minds later, the line was already crossed.

Some traditional cuisines might be unusual to those outside of the culture

Share icon

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

This woman refused to share her food after her in-laws made fun of it

Share icon

Image credits: CharmaineZoe’s Marvelous Melange/ Flickr (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Bada**frau

Fellow netizens didn’t think she was a jerk in the situation, the woman replied to some of their comments

ADVERTISEMENT