Netizens Relate With Guy’s Satirical Take On What A Destructive Toddler Would Say On A Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wonder what would happen if your toddler got their own podcast? It might just be the next big hit—or a complete disaster. While many people portray parenting as all sunshine and rainbows, the reality is more like herding cats through a tornado. As few people seem to be honest about the absolute chaos a single toddler can cause in a household, one content creator took it upon himself to shed some light on the reality of parenting.

Comedian Tyler Champagne recently gave us a glimpse into this chaotic world with his hilarious viral video. The content creator humorously imagines what his 2-year-old toddler would say if given a podcast and a microphone.

More info: Instagram

Comedian channels his 2-year-old’s persona in a satirical video about parenting, accurately portraying a toddler’s take on life

Share icon

Image credits: heated_seats

The podcast-style video shows the comedian acting as if a toddler had a podcast, showcasing the everyday chaos of parenting

Share icon

Image credits: heated_seats

Tyler’s toddler alter ego describes breakfast as a single licked grape, saying that it gives him enough energy to wreak havoc around the home for an entire morning

In his video “If my 2-year-old had a motivational podcast,” Tyler channels his inner child to bring us into the mind of his toddler. From a disgust for bedtime to weird food tastes, Tyler’s portrayal is spot-on and hilarious. Just imagine a 2-year-old behind a microphone, declaring proudly, “I don’t sleep at night. Sleep is for elderly people, like my parents in their 30s.”

With each word, Tyler’s comedic persona breathes life into the chaotic, yet relatable, behaviors of a toddler. One of the highlights of this video is when Tyler’s toddler alter ego describes breakfast as a single licked grape, dismissing conventional meals as a waste of time. “Food is a waste of time. When I’m chewing, when I’m swallowing, not causing chaos, okay?” he comments, perfectly describing a toddler’s logic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sleep is for elderly people, like my parents in their 30s”

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (not the actual photo)

But this comedian doesn’t stop at food and sleep. Oh, no! He delves deep into the everyday battles of toddler parenting, from wardrobe wars and refusing to wear pants “the right way” to creative hydration techniques and spitting out water instead of swallowing it. Each exaggerated scenario strikes a chord with parents who are very much accustomed to this delightful, yet exhausting, dance.

According to Dr. Shefali Tsabary, acclaimed psychologist and author of The Conscious Parent, “these behaviors often serve as a window into a child’s needs.” Tyler’s video serves as both comedic relief and a gentle reminder to look beyond the chaos and into the heart of the matter. “Behavioral issues are not ‘bad’ but reveal a deeper underlying need. Parents who are attuned and connected to their children don’t focus on surface behaviors but ask themselves, ‘What is my child trying to express?’” Dr. Tsabary relates.

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

By shining a light on the less glamorous aspects of parenting, Tyler provides a sense of friendship to those who may be struggling to keep up with their pint-sized tornadoes. Through humor, he offers gentle reassurance that it’s okay to feel exhausted, frustrated, and even defeated. After all, it’s all part of the wild and wonderful journey of parenthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an article by the online publication Raising Children, “Sometimes habits happen because children are bored. The behavior is just how children entertain themselves.” It’s clear that Tyler’s comedic genius has struck a chord with parents everywhere. In the chaos of everyday life, his video serves as a reminder that laughter is often the best medicine, especially when navigating the unpredictable journey of parenthood.

As Tyler’s video continues to make its rounds on social media, the comment section buzzes with amusement and nods of approval from parents worldwide. Many are tagging their friends, joking that they’ve found the perfect representation of their own children.

So, the next time you find yourself exhausted from chasing after a tornado-toddler or cleaning up yet another ketchup-painted wall, remember that you’re not alone. Toddlers are chaos personified, and it’s perfectly normal to feel overwhelmed. And who knows, maybe a little laughter is just what you need to get through the day.

Can you relate to our comedian’s satirical video? What would your toddler say if they had a podcast? Let us know in the comments.

Share icon

Image credits: George Milton (not the actual photo)

People in the comments are amused by Tyler’s video, playfully claiming it’s a spot-on depiction of their own kiddos

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon