“The Future Is Coming”: People React To Viral Video Of Chinese Factory Producing Lifelike Robots

A video showing a factory of humanoid robots in China is sparking concern as technological advancements make these creations increasingly lifelike. Last August, China shocked the visitors of the 2023 World Robot Conference by displaying hyper-realistic humanoid robots that looked and moved exactly like the people in front of them.

“Our robots can unify control of each of their joints so that movements are very natural,” Xier, a research and development engineer at EX Robots, said at the annual event, which took place in Beijing.

Xier explained that androids can now show micro-expressions and finger movements that resemble a human’s.

Footage from the conference reveals that the talking robots varied in height, hair color, and clothing, yet they all demonstrated human-like agility and the capability to interact with attendees.

The robotic creations “are suitable for communication with people as well as public service,” EX Robots CEO Li Boyang told the Associated Press.

“Currently, the robots are used in science museums, tourist attractions, public administration service centers, hotel lobbies, education scenarios, and company scenarios.”

Now, a video from a Chinese factory depicting the assembling process of dozens of androids is making people double-check that they’re not watching a scene from a sci-fi film.

The humanoids are so realistic that one of them could be mistaken for a worker at the plant.

The eerie video, uploaded by TikTok user @meimei4515, zooms in on the machine’s mechanical hand and finger movements, which replicate the flexibility of human gestures.

While it’s unclear what company produced the robots in the video, the androids look similar to those displayed by EX Robots at the conference.

According to its official website, the high-tech company specializes in “the research and development, production, sales, and service of intelligent bionic humanoid robots,” which “are oriented to the whole society and widely used in the service industry.”

Human-like robots could be the next trend to come out of the artificial intelligence boom, Business Insider notes.

The industry is anticipated to be worth $13.8 billion by 2028, according to a report by MarketsAndMarkets.

The use of humanoids as educational robots and the surging demand for humanoid robots from the retail and household sectors as personal assistance are expected to contribute to that growth.

What would a future in which robots are integrated into everyday life look like? In 2023, Ameca, a humanoid robot developed by UK-based firm Engineered Arts, provided a harrowing response when CEO Will Johnson asked it to imagine a “nightmare scenario” involving AI and robotics.

The AI-powered robot, which can detect sounds and recognize multiple languages, said, “The most nightmare scenario I can imagine with AI and robotics is a world where robots have become so powerful that they are able to control or manipulate humans without their knowledge.

“This could lead to an oppressive society where the rights of individuals are no longer respected.”

“The future is coming,” an X user declared

