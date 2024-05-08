Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"The Future Is Coming": People React To Viral Video Of Chinese Factory Producing Lifelike Robots
News, Science & Technology

"The Future Is Coming": People React To Viral Video Of Chinese Factory Producing Lifelike Robots

A video showing a factory of humanoid robots in China is sparking concern as technological advancements make these creations increasingly lifelike.                     Last August, China shocked the visitors of the 2023 World Robot Conference by displaying hyper-realistic humanoid robots that looked and moved exactly like the people in front of them.

Highlights
  • A video from a Chinese factory shows the assembling of hyper-realistic humanoid robots, sparking online concerns.
  • The lifelike robots are employed in various public and private sectors, including museums, hotels, and education.
  • The humanoid robot market is expected to be worth $13.8 billion by 2028.

“Our robots can unify control of each of their joints so that movements are very natural,” Xier, a research and development engineer at EX Robots, said at the annual event, which took place in Beijing.

Xier explained that androids can now show micro-expressions and finger movements that resemble a human’s.

Image credits: ClownWorld_

Footage from the conference reveals that the talking robots varied in height, hair color, and clothing, yet they all demonstrated human-like agility and the capability to interact with attendees.

The robotic creations “are suitable for communication with people as well as public service,” EX Robots CEO Li Boyang told the Associated Press.

“Currently, the robots are used in science museums, tourist attractions, public administration service centers, hotel lobbies, education scenarios, and company scenarios.”

Last year, China shocked the visitors of the 2023 World Robot Conference by displaying hyper-realistic humanoid robots that looked and moved like humans

Image credits: Reuters

Image credits: Reuters

Now, a video from a Chinese factory depicting the assembling process of dozens of androids is making people double-check that they’re not watching a scene from a sci-fi film.

The humanoids are so realistic that one of them could be mistaken for a worker at the plant. 

The eerie video, uploaded by TikTok user @meimei4515, zooms in on the machine’s mechanical hand and finger movements, which replicate the flexibility of human gestures.

Xier, a research and development engineer at EX Robots, explained that androids can display micro-expressions and finger movements that mimic human behavior

Image credits: Reuters

“The robots are used in science museums, tourist attractions, public administration service centers, hotel lobbies, education scenarios, and company scenarios,” said CEO Li Boyang

Image credits: Reuters

Image credits: Reuters

While it’s unclear what company produced the robots in the video, the androids look similar to those displayed by EX Robots at the conference. 

According to its official website, the high-tech company specializes in “the research and development, production, sales, and service of intelligent bionic humanoid robots,” which “are oriented to the whole society and widely used in the service industry.”

Now, a video from a factory showcasing the assembling process of dozens of lifelike robots is making people double-check that they’re not watching a scene from a sci-fi film

Human-like robots could be the next trend to come out of the artificial intelligence boom, Business Insider notes.

The industry is anticipated to be worth $13.8 billion by 2028, according to a report by MarketsAndMarkets.

The use of humanoids as educational robots and the surging demand for humanoid robots from the retail and household sectors as personal assistance are expected to contribute to that growth.

What would a future in which robots are integrated into everyday life look like? In 2023, Ameca, a humanoid robot developed by UK-based firm Engineered Arts, provided a harrowing response when CEO Will Johnson asked it to imagine a “nightmare scenario” involving AI and robotics.

The AI-powered robot, which can detect sounds and recognize multiple languages, said, “The most nightmare scenario I can imagine with AI and robotics is a world where robots have become so powerful that they are able to control or manipulate humans without their knowledge.

“This could lead to an oppressive society where the rights of individuals are no longer respected.”

“The future is coming,” an X user declared

Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Carole G.
Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Getting a bit more frightening in this world everyday.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago

These are just advanced animatronics. The kind you see in Disneyworld and have seen for decades.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
58 minutes ago

BP has not yet fixed its points system. Wake up! Oi! Hello there! BP!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
