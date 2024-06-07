ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are meant to be a special moment in a couple’s lives, as they start this new life together. But sometimes, this special event is a blend of magic and joy with a sprinkle of nerves, and occasionally, a dash of utter chaos. For some reason, the term “bridezilla” didn’t come from thin air. Imagine juggling your own emotions with those of your soon-to-be spouse, family, and a wedding planner who insists you need “just one more” tasting session. It’s a wonder anyone makes it down the aisle! And our bride almost didn’t get that far.

Luckily, a kind night auditor from her hotel was there to the rescue when this bride’s wedding jitters went up a notch, turning a routine night shift into an unplanned counseling session.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Bride-to-be has doubts about her marriage, gets nervous the night before her big day and breaks down in the hotel lobby

Share icon

Image credits: Brooke Cagle (not the actual photo)

The night auditor offers her comfort and advice, making her feel better

Image credits: birdmanrules

Share icon

Image credits: 550 Park Wedding Films (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: birdmanrules

Share icon

Image credits: 550 Park Wedding Films (not the actual photo)

The following evening, after the wedding, the newlyweds return to the hotel and seem as happy as can be

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: birdmanrules

The bride sends the night auditor flowers, cake and a gift for helping her when she was not feeling her best

It had been a busy wedding weekend at the hotel, with every room fully booked and everyone tucked in early. By 9 pm, not a soul was moving. It seemed like any night auditor’s dream, right? Well, not exactly. Around 10 pm, an unexpected visitor arrived at the hotel lobby from the bridal suite. It was the bride herself. She decided to take a late-night stroll, solo. Naturally, the OP (original poster), aka night auditor, asked if she was excited about the big day. Her response? Tears. “I don’t think I can marry him. I’m not ready,” she said. Oh boy, here we go.

The OP found themselves turned relationship counselor on the spot. They brought the upset bride some water, and they settled into the lounge. The bride started spilling the tea. Her dog, her mom, even her parrot adored the guy she was about to marry. But her? Not so sure. It turned out she wasn’t over her ex, who had tragically died in a car accident three years before. The groom had stepped in six months later, helping her through some really tough times.

The groom wasn’t staying at the hotel that night, so the OP met him briefly and he seemed like a stand-up guy. I mean, if the dog approved, he couldn’t have been all bad, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP told the bride that it seemed like she had hit the jackpot with her hubby-to-be and that she might only be having cold feet. “He chose you, he asked you. If he thought you were not what he wanted he wouldn’t have asked,” the OP said. The bride seemed unsure, but she agreed with the OP. After all, if your mom’s a fan of your future spouse, you know you’ve done well for yourself.

Saturday morning rolled around, and as the OP was clocking out, they saw the bride heading out. She stopped and told the OP that she was feeling better. Phew, crisis averted.

Fast forward to Saturday night, around 1 am and the OP was back on duty. The newlyweds walked in, all smiles, grabbing some champagne on their way to their room. About twenty minutes later, the bride’s brother came in with a piece of wedding cake and some flowers from the bridal table. “My sister said to give these to you as thanks,” he said. Flowers for the first time ever? The OP was very touched by the gesture. And, to top it all off, the bride left a box at the hotel for the OP. Inside were engraved glasses from the wedding. Talk about a keepsake!

Share icon

Image credits: Marius Muresan (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding jitters are more common than one might think. According to an article on dealing with pre-wedding jitters, while it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous before such a big commitment, sometimes anxiety kicks in, leaving a person questioning their decision. “Cold feet are feelings of uncertainty and fear over going through with an impending wedding. It’s the sinking feeling that you are making a terrible decision and could end up marrying the wrong person,” the article explains.

Family therapists suggest that you ask yourself these important questions before tying the knot: “Did I feel this way at any point in the relationship before, or is it specific to this moment? Have there been moments throughout the relationship where you felt concerned about these things?” If you find yourself repeatedly worrying about something concerning your partner, it might be more than just pre-wedding nerves.

However, there are tips and tricks people can use to help them get over those pre-wedding jitters, starting with accepting those feelings, and normalizing them. It also helps to talk about those feelings with someone, which is what our bride did on that Friday night.

In the end, that Friday night turned into an unforgettable experience. It wasn’t just about the bride and her jitters – it was about being there for someone when they needed support the most. Whether you’re a night auditor or a friend, sometimes all it takes is a listening ear and a few kind words to make a world of difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation? Let us know in the comments.

People in the comments say that the night auditor has a kind heart and what they did was pretty amazing