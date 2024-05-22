ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into a place where fantasy and reality blend smoothly? One netizen shared pics of such a place and the internet loved it! Where is this unique spot? Hidden away somewhere in the magical land of Japan, where a strange, but whimsical world is waiting to be explored—abandoned love hotels. These places were once full of color and life, but now they stand as spooky reminders of past romances and wild adventures.

One love hotel really stands out with its horse statues next to UFO-shaped beds and bold decor. Let’s take a virtual walk through the corridors of this crazy hotel, where each room tells a story of mystery and charm.

More info: Reddit

Photos of a mysterious and unique abandoned love hotel in Japan, decorated with bizarre objects, reveal a fascinating hidden world

Image credits: places_forgotten

Image credits: places_forgotten

As you wander through this crazy abandoned love hotel, you are met by mirror ceilings, weird decorations, and an atmosphere that’s both creepy and cool. It feels like stepping into a different world where dreams and reality mix. The bright decorations, now covered in dust and cobwebs, tell stories of a place where anything was possible. Imagine rooms with giant horse statues or beds shaped like UFOs, showing off the hotel’s fun and crazy design from years gone by.

Image credits: places_forgotten

Image credits: places_forgotten

The hotel’s unique charm comes from its bold celebration of the absurd. Each room was designed to give a unique, immersive experience. Imagine walking into a room dominated by a massive horse statue – a view that could be both fun and unsettling, depending on your perspective. Or maybe you prefer a room with a weird clown tank and a life-sized merry-go-round. These bizarre combinations of fantasy and eeriness are a trademark of the love hotel’s character, creating an intriguing, yet puzzling, vibe.

This hotel resembles the once-famous adult entertainment venue, Hotel Napori, a place which catered to clients seeking discretion and anonymity. Each room features a unique and elaborate theme, reflecting the exuberance and intimate freedom of Japan’s 1980s bubble era.

Although Japan is both culturally and religiously accepting of taboo topics, privacy is still an important aspect of the love hotel business, as they are usually frequented by local businessmen with loads of money. This is why these hotels design different privacy features to cater to their clients. From small food delivery doors to pneumatic tubes for making the payment, everything is perfectly designed to preserve the anonymity of the guest.

A roulette-shaped bed, a boxing ring in the middle of the room and other weird objects challenge the traditional interior design norms

Image credits: places_forgotten

Image credits: places_forgotten

The hotel’s run-down look adds to its mystery. Peeling wallpaper and broken furniture are signs of time passing, making you feel nostalgic for the time when the hotel was vibrant, filled with color and life. As you walk through these abandoned spaces, you can almost hear the laughter and whispers from the past. The original poster (OP) of these intriguing photos describes the lower level of the hotel as being all wrecked, as it was completely destroyed by a fire, with most of the rooms left in shambles. Considering the extensive damage throughout the building, the OP has no doubt that this love hotel has been abandoned.

Image credits: places_forgotten

Besides the crazy love hotels of Japan, the world is filled with other equally creative and fascinating places. In the UK, for example, there’s a hotel inside a repurposed bus, offering a quirky and fun alternative to a traditional hotel room. In Belgium, there’s CasAnus, a hotel shaped like a giant human intestine, created by a Dutch artist. Despite its unconventional exterior, the interior is surprisingly minimalist. Meanwhile, in the US, there is a pet-friendly hotel designed to look like a giant beagle, accurately named the Dog Bark Park Inn. Each of these hotels offers a special experience, pushing the limits of what we think hotels should be like and inviting guests into a world of creative and playful design. Japan’s love hotels are no exception.

In Japan, the need for privacy and intimate experiences has brought lots of people to love hotels, especially in a country where traditional homes are pretty small, with families usually staying together, leaving not much space for intimacy. This demand has made love hotels a significant part of the Japanese culture since the early ’70s, generating billions annually.

Originally designed for couples and short stays, the love hotels of Japan have transformed over time, turning into something more promiscuous. People started looking for luxurious intimate experiences with libertine strangers, which made the love hotels the perfect places for wild, private adventures.

Share icon “That horse has seen some things”: a weird horse statue from one of the rooms shows off the hotel’s bizarre and crazy design from back in the day

Image credits: places_forgotten

In modern times, the “love hotel” industry has faced a significant decline. Economic stagnation, a shift towards single lifestyles, a demanding work culture and changing social norms have all contributed to fewer people using love hotels. This has resulted in the closure of thousands of these places.

The abandoned love hotel in Japan, with its bizarre and fantastical rooms, acts as a reminder of human creativity and imagination. It challenges the conventional ideas of design, offering a place where fantasy and reality mix in unexpected ways. In a world where people often choose to stick to the conventional, places like this show us the beauty and excitement in the unusual.

What did you think of this bizarre and unique hotel? Would you stay in such a fascinating place? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens who commented on this post are both amused and weirded out by the strange décor in this abandoned love hotel

