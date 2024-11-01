Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Declares “You Cook, You Clean” Rule After Wife’s Pasta Tornado, Leaves Her Furious
Couples, Relationships

Husband Declares “You Cook, You Clean” Rule After Wife’s Pasta Tornado, Leaves Her Furious

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something hilariously universal about the way household chores bring out everyone’s quirks. For some, cleaning is a zen activity, a way to keep order in their lives. For others, it’s more like that thing you avoid until there’s no clean surface left to ignore.

In the kitchen, this difference can become as obvious as oil and water. One person might approach cooking with precision, wiping down every surface as they go, while another’s a bit more… free-spirited. And when those two share the same kitchen? Let’s just say, sparks and spatulas tend to fly.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    In a relationship, one cook’s culinary masterpiece is their partner’s dish-doomed nightmare

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One husband implemented a “you cook, you clean” rule at home, after his wife’s constant cooking experiments left him dealing with mountains of dishes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man cleans up after himself as he cooks but his wife always uses many pots and pans, leaving them in the sink for her husband to clean

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman made homemade pasta for dinner, filling up the kitchen with dishes, expecting the husband to clean it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Obvious-Swordfish-64

    The man refused to clean his wife’s mess, fed up with always having to pick up after her, and reminded her of his “you cook, you clean” rule

    Our Redditor and his wife alternate cooking duties in a setup that sounds pretty fair: whoever doesn’t cook cleans up. But while he’s all about keeping things tidy as he stirs, his wife’s cooking style is a bit more… let’s call it “expressive.”

    Where our guy might whip up a stir fry with minimal fuss, his missus is crafting dishes with the flair of a five-star chef, using enough pots and pans to put the local cookware store out of stock. Which means, their kitchen usually looks like a scene that could double as an art installation, complete with splattered sauce and a mountain of dishes.

    After yet another pasta night where the sauce and dishes flowed freely, the OP (original poster) had had enough. So, he came up with the “you cook, you clean” rule. His logic was pretty simple: if he can tidy up his own nights’ meals, she should do the same. But when Sunday’s pasta extravaganza left their kitchen looking like the behind the scenes of a cooking show, and the OP didn’t swoop in for cleanup duty, things boiled over.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His wife didn’t appreciate the mess left over, since there was no place for her to make her coffee or her breakfast, so she was really mad about it, and made sure hubby knew. But is the OP right to leave dirty dishes in the sink?

    Couples often assume they’re on the same page when it comes to chores, only to find out they have completely different approaches. And that’s the rub here: while the OP’s all about order, she’s about culinary creativity—and the dishes that come with it.

    Setting clear expectations and following through can prevent resentment from building up. For this guy, the expectation is that each chef cleans up their own culinary tornado. I don’t know about you, but that seems fair to me.

    Let’s not gloss over the fact that the wife here isn’t throwing together instant noodles. Oh no, she’s out here making homemade pasta with red pepper sauce, from scratch! We all love a good homecooked meal, and eating with your partner is definitely a great chance for bonding.

    But as anyone who’s ever scrubbed caked-on sauce knows, a mountain of dishes isn’t exactly part of the bonding experience. And to be honest, I would be pretty frustrated in this situation. And so was the OP.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    I get it, I love to cook too and it’s definitely a great way to boost creativity, but it’s not really fair to expect your partner to clean up your mess.

    Experimenting with cooking is one of those rare everyday activities that can really get the creative juices flowing. It’s like art class, but tastier! Give two people the same ingredients, and they’ll each make something totally unique—whether it’s a spicy curry or a classic pasta.

    The pros say that activities requiring hands-on engagement, like cooking, can help foster creativity by encouraging problem-solving and improvisation (think of all those “what’s left in the fridge” meals). Playing with flavors, textures, and techniques allows you to think outside the box, pushing you to use what you have in new and exciting ways. Just make sure you clean up after yourself.

    Here’s an idea: cleaning as you go can make life a whole lot easier, especially when you’re sharing the chore load. But is it fair to expect the same approach from someone who might be more invested in flavor than in the faucet?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the OP may be right in looking for a fair way to tackle those stacks of pots and pans, jumping to “you cook, you clean” could be fueling resentment. Can you imagine that research shows that that an uneven split of household chores is one of the biggest relationship stressors out there?

    Yup, it’s true. If one partner is unhappy with how many, or what chores they have to do, it can cause a huge increase in the stress level in the home.

    So, instead of fighting over who cleans what, a heart-to-heart over coffee (after clearing some dish-free space on the counter) could go a long way. Maybe turning cleaning up into a race or challenge could be fun. First one to load the dishwasher without a spill wins the title of “Kitchen Ninja.”

    Adding a playful element could help defuse some of the tension and keep things lighthearted. After all, the real goal here isn’t just a spotless sink but a happy kitchen that both can enjoy—without the leftover spaghetti drama.

    What do you think of this story? Is the husband a jerk for refusing to clean up after his wife? Drop your comments below.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments say the man is not a jerk for refusing to clean after his wife, since she is the one who chooses to prepare elaborate meals

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    4

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sharonlafantastica avatar
    Weasel Wise
    Weasel Wise
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good job, BP! You had this exact same story posted just two months ago! Y'all are sucking pretty hard lately.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    addisonshriver avatar
    MirohLoome (he/she/they)
    MirohLoome (he/she/they)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didnt even read the article, let me know when dark mode is back, im boycotting bp.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Clean up your own mess", is no one raised on this anymore?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    sharonlafantastica avatar
    Weasel Wise
    Weasel Wise
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good job, BP! You had this exact same story posted just two months ago! Y'all are sucking pretty hard lately.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    addisonshriver avatar
    MirohLoome (he/she/they)
    MirohLoome (he/she/they)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didnt even read the article, let me know when dark mode is back, im boycotting bp.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Clean up your own mess", is no one raised on this anymore?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda