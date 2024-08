ADVERTISEMENT

Some people just can’t seem to read the room. It’s like they have a knack for saying the worst thing at the worst possible time. Sometimes, instead of offering support, people just end up adding fuel to the fire, quickly turning a well-meaning moment into a full-blown family drama.

That’s exactly what happened when one Redditor decided to make an unhelpful comment just as his overwhelmed wife was looking for a bit of compassion.

Working wife and mom feels overwhelmed by house chores, tries to talk to her husband about it but he brushes it off saying he’ll do the dishes when she picks up after herself

Both the wife and the husband have full-time jobs plus an infant baby, but the husband thinks his wife is too messy and doesn’t shy away from letting her know

The wife takes a week off work to take care of the baby when the daycare is closed, but struggles with maintaining a clean house while looking after the baby

The overwhelmed wife has a meltdown in front of her husband, but he tells her that the messiness issues would be solved is she “just picked up after herself”

The OP (original poster), a hardworking dad, was married to an equally industrious woman, both holding down demanding jobs. He was clocking in 12-hour shifts while she managed 8-hour ones, all while taking care of their adorable one-year-old daughter. Sounds like a modern-day super couple, right? But here’s where things get a little dicey.

During the day, while both parents were at work, their daughter was spending her time at daycare. But, as her provider was out sick for a while, mom had to take a whole week off work to take care of the baby. Meanwhile, dad stepped up and worked an extra day to cover the financial gap. What a hero, right? Not so fast.

Despite dad’s extra efforts, mom was still feeling the heat. We get it, juggling a toddler, house chores, and everything in between can be a real pressure cooker. When dad noticed his wife was looking stressed out, he asked what was wrong and her emotional floodgates opened.

She told her husband that she was struggling with balancing work, the baby, and keeping their home from looking like a Turkish bazaar. And here’s where dad might’ve stepped on a landmine. He calmly explained that cutting back his work hours wasn’t an option, as they needed the income.

Instead, he suggested a solution: if she could just tidy up after herself a bit more, he’d handle the dishes. We’re guessing that seemed logical to him at that time.

His wife, however, didn’t seem too thrilled with this housekeeping proposal and became visibly upset. Dad, thinking he did nothing wrong, asked his coworker for some validation. He shared the incident with him, only to be slapped with a “You’re a jerk” and the Reddit community agreed, voting him the A-hole. Yikes!

This little drama got us thinking about how times have changed since the days of strictly defined gender roles. Sometimes, old habits die hard, and navigating modern expectations can be trickier than expected.

Traditional gender roles have been around for ages, like an old-fashioned script that casts men as the breadwinners and women as the homemakers. Back in the day, it was almost as if society handed out job descriptions at birth: guys got the outside tasks like hunting and building, while women handled the inside gigs like cooking and cleaning.

However, over time, this setup got a major rewrite thanks to social changes, evolving towards a more balanced and modern take on household roles. In cases where both partners have full-time jobs plus kids, sharing household chores fairly is very important for maintaining harmony in a relationship.

According to experts, “When you or your partner are unhappy about the allocation of household chores, the stress level in your home can increase tremendously. Researchers have found that the unequal distribution of housework is one of the top stressors in many relationships.”

Now, we’re not saying our dad was not helping his wife around the house, but maybe he could have been a bit more sensitive about her feelings. It would have probably been a good idea if he just did the dishes without commenting on her “messiness” and invalidating her emotions.

Marriage counselors explain that “Emotional invalidation can be the root cause of so many relationship issues, from feeling distant and disconnected, to arguing all the time. And most of us don’t even realize when we’re invalidating our partners! Learning to validate each other’s feelings — even when they don’t “make sense” — helps you both feel more accepted, understood, and loved within your relationship.”

What’s your take on this story? Do you think our dad was a jerk for offering to do the dishes if his wife picked up more after herself? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens say the man is a jerk for telling his wife he will do the dishes when she starts being less messy

