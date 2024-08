ADVERTISEMENT

The dark truth behind some marriages? They can hide shocking secrets you never saw coming. You think you know your partner inside and out until one day when something happens that flips your world upside down. The person you thought was the love of your life shows a side of themselves that’s so terrifying, you lose yourself for a moment.

For one Redditor, a chill morning at home turned into a battleground of accusations, power plays, and jaw-dropping revelations. What started as a simple misunderstanding between her and her husband blew up into a confrontation that shook her to the core. It all hit the fan when her husband slapped her in the face as a “warning.”

More info: Reddit

Husband slaps his wife on the face and calls it a “warning tap”, she’s shocked and labels it as abuse

Share icon

Image credits: DC Studio (not the actual photo)

The man yells at his wife, angry he can’t find his phone, but she snaps back at him and gets slapped in the face

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual photo)

The wife steps out of the shower trying to get dressed, but the frantic husband shoves her as she is trying to reach the closet

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman snaps back at her husband for yelling at her and shoving her, but he turns around and slaps her on the mouth, calling it a “warning tap”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Warm-Grape1254

“He said I can ruin his career if I use that word”: the woman calls her husband’s slap abuse, causing him to threaten her with divorce for trying to ruin his career

Meet our star, a 24-year-old woman, who’s been with her 30-year-old hubby for three years, married for one. One day, after her shower, she walked straight into chaos—her husband was losing it over his missing phone. He was accusing her left and right, demanding to know if she’d seen it. Dripping wet and just wanting to get dressed, she asked him to move aside so she could take her clothes.

But instead of stepping aside, he blocked the door, cranking up the tension. Apparently, her irritated tone hit a nerve and, in response, her husband shoved her back into the room. She snapped, saying it was in no way her fault he couldn’t keep track of his phone. And then, out of nowhere, he hit her on the mouth with the back of his hand, calling it a “warning tap” for her so-called attitude. Yeah, you read that right—a “warning tap.”

The OP was dumbfounded, so she did what anyone in their right mind would do—she left. She called her mom, asked if she could crash at her place for a while, and didn’t look back. The next day, the OP asked her brother to help her go back to grab some essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband confronted her, asking if moving out was really necessary and the OP replied that it was absolutely necessary, calling his “warning tap” abuse. His reaction? Anger and shock, of course. Plus, he was worried his wife could ruin his career with that label. “He was so stricken that I called it ‘abuse’. He screamed at me for it. He said I can ruin his career if I use that word,” the OP recalls.

To make matters worse, he bombarded her with texts threatening divorce if she dared use the word “abuse” again, especially if it could hurt his job. Now, lying in bed at her mom’s house, she started second-guessing herself and seeking advice: was she the jerk for calling it abuse and potentially jeopardizing her husband’s career?

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

While domestic abuse can take many forms, recognizing it is the first step towards addressing it. Experts define domestic abuse as “an incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, threatening, degrading and violent behavior.” According to nonprofit organizations that help people fight against domestic abuse, slapping is a recognized form of physical abuse, so the OP was not wrong to label her husband’s slap as such.

Even a single incident of physical aggression, like a “warning tap,” can be a red flag indicating deeper issues of control and power. However, abuse in domestic partnerships can manifest in different ways, far beyond just physical violence. Some forms of abuse are much sneakier than others, and in some cases they can even go undetected. This includes emotional abuse, psychological abuse or even financial abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these types come with manipulative behaviors, intimidation tactics or control. “Regardless of whether it is physical, emotional or takes some other form, abuse often follows an escalating pattern in which the controlling behaviors worsen over time,” experts explain.

Understanding these forms of abuse is crucial, as they can disrupt the balance of a relationship and lead to severe emotional and psychological consequences.

Netizens had a lot to say about this story, as seen in the over 20K reactions to this post. People rallied behind the OP, declaring her “NTA” (Not the A-hole). One user summed it up perfectly: when someone can’t find their phone, usually they just ask someone else to call them.

Another netizen pointed out the irony of the husband’s threats, saying the OP should definitely expose the husband’s abusive behavior. So, the verdict is clear: hitting, shoving, and screaming are unmistakable signs of abuse, regardless of the abuser’s professional status. And apparently, the husband is a divorce attorney, according to the OP’s comments.

So, was the OP the jerk for calling her husband’s “warning tap” abuse and potentially risking his career? What’s your take on this story? Drop your nuggets of wisdom in the comment section.

Netizens say the woman is not a jerk for labeling her husband’s slap as abuse, as hitting and shoving qualifies as abusive behavior