Husband Doesn’t Want To Care For Wife’s Elderly Mom And Disabled Brother, She Tells Him To Move Out

Have you ever given your spouse an ultimatum? Maybe you were joking around about who’s doing the dishes or finally watching that movie you’ve been nagging about. Ultimatums, whether serious or silly, make us think of what is really important in our relationships. But what happens when an ultimatum isn’t about who takes out the trash but whether your in-laws can move in? Well, that would make things complicated real fast.

One Reddit user shared her emotional rollercoaster of a story, asking if she was wrong for giving her husband an ultimatum about her mom and brother moving in.

A woman plans on moving her elderly mom and disabled brother in with her and her husband, but he is not happy about it and refuses, so she tells him to hit the road

The woman has 3 siblings, and all of them take turns caring for the family

The husband tells his wife he doesn’t want to lose his privacy or have to deal with her 74-year-old mom’s nagging, causing his wife to snap

Image credits: u/Tr0uble12312333

In a heated moment, the wife tells her husband that if he doesn’t like the situation and won’t help care for the family, he is free to leave

The OP (original poster), a 35-year-old woman, had been in a relationship with her husband for 15 years but married for only 3, and they shared 2 kids. From day one, she made it crystal clear to her husband that she’d eventually need to take care of her disabled brother, who has cerebral palsy, and her aging mom.

The OP’s 74-year-old mom could no longer handle the caregiving on her own, even with the help of a cousin, so all 4 siblings had to take on the responsibility.

Here’s where things turned sour. The OP’s husband wasn’t at all thrilled about the idea of her mom and brother living with them, as he was worried about losing privacy and dealing with potential nagging from his mother-in-law. “My husband does not want to have them in our home for months at a time,” the OP recalls. In a heated moment after hearing such comments, the OP told her husband that if he couldn’t handle it, he might as well hit the road.

The OP would not be shouldering this burden alone, as she had 3 siblings, who all agreed to take turns caring for their mom and brother. The goal? To prevent anyone from being overwhelmed and to keep their loved ones out of a nursing home, which they believed wouldn’t be the best environment for them.

One hot suggestion from the Reddit crowd was to consider building an in-law suite. This would give the OP’s mom and brother their space while maintaining privacy for her family. The OP mentioned this idea was already on their radar, and she and her husband were committed to finding a solution that would work for everyone.

Balancing caregiving with other family responsibilities can be challenging, but it can be done. You just need a bit of strategy and some solid family support, and voilà, you can manage the chaos. According to experts, communication is key if you want to make things work. So, have those heart-to-heart chats with your family about who does what in the caregiving department to make sure no one’s drowning in duties.

“Your loved one who needs care is their family member too. So be candid. Explain to your spouse and children how their loved one’s memory and behavior are changing. And help them understand the demands that you’re facing as this person’s caregiver,” experts suggest.

Taking care of a family member who can no longer take care of themselves is no walk in the park. Whether it’s elderly parents or a disabled relative, it requires a blend of compassion, patience, and practicality. As the experts put it: “Caregiving is a significant responsibility that becomes more challenging as your parents age. Their needs tend to grow over time, making the caregiving process even more demanding.” So, creating a safe and comfy living space that meets their mobility or medical needs is a must.

And let’s not forget about you. Caring for yourself is just as important. “The advice to care for yourself first is like the airplane rule of putting on your oxygen mask before helping others. You can’t take care of anyone if you are incapacitated. Find ways to nourish your body and spirit so you have the energy, stamina, and resources to be a caregiver,” experts advise. So, make sure you’re getting the me-time you need to keep going strong.

What do you think of this story? Was the OP the bad guy here, or was she just a loving daughter trying to do right by her family? Share your thoughts below and join the conversation.

People in the comments said that the wife was not a jerk in this story, as she had discussed the situation with her husband from the start