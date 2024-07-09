Man Can’t Live Without Farting, Says It Brings Him Immense Pleasure, Wife Packs Up And Leaves

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have our pet peeves – whether it’s leaving the toilet seat up or people who chew loudly. For some, it may even be a loud snorer or a messy partner, but for one Reddit user, it was something much more… explosive. Imagine living in a horror movie where the villain isn’t some sort of a masked figure but your own spouse and their … toxic farts. Yep, you read that right. One woman’s battle with her husband’s extreme flatulence led her to the ultimate decision: divorce.

Heather, the original poster, shared her unbelievable story online, and it quickly sparked a whole debate, for reasons that will soon become very clear.

Wife divorces husband because he doesn’t want to stop farting, making her extremely sick all the time because of the rancid smell

Image credits: karlyukav (not the actual photo)

The fart-obsessed man loves the smell of his toxic farts, says it gives him a lot of pleasure, causing wife and daughter to hide in their bedroom

The story began unlike other love stories: girl meets boy, girl loses sense of smell due to Covid, and marries boy without realizing his smelly secret. Yep, Heather couldn’t smell a thing during their relationship but, once her sense of smell returned, she discovered her husband was pretty much a bomb factory.

After they got married, the husband’s nightly snacks turned their home into a war zone. Can you imagine chowing down a whole pizza loaded with fried cheese at 11 PM plus an entire bag of greasy chips, 27 pieces of taffy, and multiple glasses of milk? The result? Farts that could peel paint off the walls and make grown men weep.

Image credits: heatherthevaxgirl

The woman met her husband when she was recovering from Covid and couldn’t smell anything throughout their relationship

“These farts are almost alive with a mind of their own, and they are terrifying”: the wife shared her story online, saying that her life has become a horror movie

At first, Heather thought it was just the occasional bad fart, but it soon became clear these were no ordinary farts. These were farts from the deepest, darkest corners of the underworld or, as she would describe them, “these farts are almost alive with a mind of their own, and they are terrifying”. The first time one hit her, she instantly got sick. Yes, it was that bad.

Heather became so desperate, she tried everything: cooking healthy food, suggesting healthier snacks, buying probiotics, and even seeking medical help for her husband. But he was not having any of it. Why? Because he enjoyed the “vibrational feeling” his farts gave him. You really can’t make this stuff up.

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

Heather’s life became a living nightmare. She stopped sleeping in the same bedroom as her husband and instead bunked with her daughter and stuffed towels under doors to block the toxic fumes. But the husband even snuck into the daughter’s room to let one rip, just to make her sick. Heather very quickly became dependent on her prescription nausea meds, which became her nightly routine.

The final straw was when he chose his love for farts over her. Yes, he literally said he preferred the feel and smell of his farts to his marriage. This wasn’t just about stinky gas, it was about a complete disregard for her wellbeing, which led Heather to get a divorce.

Dealing with a partner who refuses to change can be incredibly challenging and can create significant conflict in a relationship. When a partner is unwilling to address their behavior or seek help, it can lead to persistent problems that remain unresolved. According to experts, “if your partner won’t change, isn’t willing to work on improving your relationship, or won’t seek help, you may be on the path to a breakup or divorce. There are no easy answers when your partner can see no reason for a change”.

After many failed attempts to improve the situation and the husband’s refusal to change, the woman finally had enough and separated from her husband

Image credits: heatherthevaxgirl

Even after the separation, the ex continued to contact the woman, calling her names and saying he wishes he never met her

After many failed attempts to improve the situation and his outright refusal to change, Heather finally had enough. But, even after separating from the fart-bomber, things didn’t get that much better for Heather, who posted her update in a TikTok video. She recorded a call between the two of them where her ex called her ugly and expressed regret for ever meeting her. This only made her even more sure about the fact that she had made the right choice by getting a divorce.

Because many netizens accused her of lying, Heather decided to prove once and for all that she is, in fact, telling the truth and that, although it seems fabricated, this is her real life. She reinforced the veracity of her story by linking an old video, that quickly went viral, in which her ex tried to trap her and their daughter in a tent with his toxic emissions. Except it wasn’t their daughter, it was Heather’s mom. Horrifying, to say the least.

Share icon

Image credits: heatherthevaxgirl

Image credits: Due-Programmer859

Heather shared her story not looking for sympathy but to show the absurdity of her situation and how sometimes, life really is stranger than fiction. Her story showcases the importance of choosing your partner wisely and getting to know them well before deciding to tie the knot.

Surprisingly, the partners we choose can significantly influence our health in different ways, both for better and for worse. Researchers have found that couples can influence each other’s microbiome, with shared environments leading to similar bacteria on their skin. More importantly, a partner’s behavior and habits can deeply impact physical and mental health. Positive habits, like regular exercise and healthy eating, can be contagious, boosting both partners’ well-being. Conversely, negative behaviors, such as unhealthy eating or lack of exercise, can drag both partners down.

What did you think of this story? Drop your nuggets of wisdom in the comment section

Netizens are shocked by this story, with some arguing that the man is knowingly harming his wife and daughter

Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual photo)