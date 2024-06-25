Wife’s $2,000 Marriage License Prank Sends Husband Into Hilarious Panic Mode

ADVERTISEMENT

Does marriage come with an expiration date? It’s a funny thing to think of, isn’t it? Well, one TikTok prank has people cracking up over this idea. Between all the pranks and viral challenges that are going around social media today, there is one that stands out.

A smart wife came up with a plan to trick her husband into thinking their marriage license had expired – and she actually pulled it off! The husband’s reaction? Priceless – and the internet can’t get enough of it. This one is worth trying out.

More info: TikTok

Wife pranks husband that their marriage license expired and they are required to pay $2000 to stay married, in a hilarious viral video

Image credits: Caio (not the actual photo)

The wife tells the husband she received a letter from the county courthouse saying they need to renew their marriage license as it has expired on their anniversary

The viral video starts with the wife calling her unsuspecting husband to drop the bombshell: their marriage license had expired the previous year, on their anniversary. She claims she received a letter from their county’s courthouse stating that renewing their license would cost a cool $2000. This husband’s genuinely concerned reaction is a mix of shock and confusion, with a sprinkle of panic on top, and it’s pure comedy gold.

“Wait, what?!” the husband asks.

“I just got a letter in the mail, and it said our marriage license expired,” the wife continues to explain, struggling to keep her poker face on.

“I thought it was a one-time thing,” the confused husband replies. And then she hits him with the real kicker: they need to cough up $2000 to pay a fee, just to stay married.

“Did you say $2000?” he repeats. This man’s brain is clearly struggling to make sense of the ridiculous fee, and so would ours. As one netizen accurately puts it: “For $2000 we’ll just live in sin.”

Image credits: @userkaykiker2020

As the prank continues, the husband is determined to call the county clerk to clear up what he thinks must be a huge mistake, and he actually does it. After his conversation with the county clerk, he calls his wife back, but this time he is calmer and less stressed, as the clerk’s office confirmed what we all knew: once a marriage license is issued, it’s forever. The husband jokingly confronts his prankster wife, questioning why she would do such a thing to him on an already tough day. That’s when she bursts out laughing, revealing to her husband that it was all just a prank. His initial irritation also turns into laughter, relieved they don’t have to cough up $2000 just to stay married.

“Did you say $2,000?”: The shocked man starts panicking thinking he will have to pay a hefty fee just to stay married

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

We’ve all been there, having to deal with bureaucracy, signing 12 papers just to be able to get married or have a parking place assigned. It can be a real nightmare. That’s why many people can relate to this prank, as it is based on exactly that. Add a hefty $2000 fee on top of that and you’ve got yourself a real nightmare on your hands. This wife was probably anticipating her husband’s reaction, so his genuine concern and panic paired with her calm and serious attitude created a perfect comedic story, turned viral video.

The genuinely panicked man believes his wife and calls the county clerk to sort things out

Image credits: @userkaykiker2020

After the man finds out that the marriage licenses don’t expire, the wife reveals that it was all just a prank, having a good laugh about it

This TikTok prank makes it clear that humor can be a game-changer in marriage, as demonstrated by the protagonists of our story. Experts agree that humor is like the secret sauce that spices up a relationship, helping defuse tense moments but also strengthen a bond. It’s less about cracking jokes and more about sharing a laugh with your partner, creating those special little moments that can turn an everyday routine into a playful adventure.

“Researchers found that men reported joking more than their female partners, which was confirmed by women reporting that their male partners joked more. In long-term relationships, men may be more likely to laugh at their partner’s jokes than they did in the early part of the relationship,” research shows.

Whether it’s a silly inside joke between spouses or a well-planned prank by a clever wife, humor helps keep things playful and light in a relationship. Psychologists agree that laughing together isn’t just good for the soul, but it’s also essential for relationship health, and our couple sure is a good example of that.

Marriage experts often overlook the power of humor and irony in relationships, but these are the secret weapons for navigating the ups and downs of married life. According to an article on how humor can help sustain a long-term relationship, these attitudes contribute to successful relationships. However, these mindsets are the most effective tools for intimate partners to navigate the everyday frustrations that come with a marriage or long-term romantic partnership.

“Humor is an excellent way to deflect an irksome remark, not take a loved one’s harsh tone personally, and avoid an argument. Lots of shared laughter is a bellwether for how alike partners are and how close they feel to each other,” experts explain.

Image credits: Craig McKay (not the actual photo)

Watch the full video here

@userkaykiker2020 Told my Husband our marriage license expired… he fell for it!! Watch the ending after the photo of my note for what the county told him! ♬ original sound – Kayla kiker

For anyone looking to infuse their relationship with a little bit of fun, TikTok is the place to go for inspiration. While social media pranks have evolved from YouTube and Vine days, TikTok’s format and huge user base have taken them to new heights. Sure, some pranks might get flak for being a tad over the top, but gems like the marriage license prank highlight the more lighthearted side of social media humor.

Have you ever pranked your partner? Share your funniest stories in the comments below.

People in the comments are cracking up over this hilarious prank, with some saying they will try it out with their own partners

