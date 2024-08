ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling and food go together like kimchi and rice—at least, they should. But nothing puts a damper on a culinary adventure like being stuck with a picky eater. Just imagine traveling all the way to Seoul to try out all the delicious dishes. You’re surrounded by sizzling Korean BBQ and tempting street food just begging to be savored.

But instead of digging in, you’re stuck searching for the blandest meal on the menu because someone in your group thinks being adventurous means plain rice and maybe a chicken sandwich. Yeah, food and travel might be a match made in heaven, but that doesn’t mean everyone gets the memo.

The OP’s (original poster) solo Seoul escapade took a sharp left turn when their aunt and cousin decided to crash the party. Family trips can be a blast—unless one of those family members is the pickiest eater in all of South Korea.

What was supposed to be a foodie’s paradise quickly turned into a never-ending quest for meals as bland as possible. We’re talking about someone who thinks pork trotters are “weird” and side-eyes anything with a hint of seasoning.

In a country where spice is practically a love language, avoiding it is like trying to dodge raindrops in a storm. As the OP, aunt and cousin were strolling down Seoul’s lively streets, they passed a dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken) joint—a place that serves a glorious, stir-fried chicken dish—but the cousin noped out faster than you can say “hot and spicy.”

Then there was the Korean BBQ experience, which should’ve been the highlight of the trip. Instead of trying out all of the delicious sides, kimchi, pickled radish, and savory pancakes, the cousin played it safe with the blandest combo possible: plain meat and rice.

But that’s not all. After the meal, they had to make a pit stop at a famous sandwich shop because apparently, nothing in Korea could top a footlong sandwich. In the land of crispy fried chicken and sizzling BBQ, her holy grail was… well, a sandwich.

Speaking of fried chicken—how is that even a debate? It’s crispy, it’s juicy, it’s got that perfect crunch. It’s basically a global food hero. But for this cousin? Nope. Not even golden, mouthwatering fried chicken made the cut. Why bother to travel to a different country anyway, if you won’t try anything new?

But hey, everyone’s got their preferences, right? Except this wasn’t just about picky eating—it was the attitude. The OP bent over backward, compromising their food adventure to accommodate their cousin’s boring choices. And what did they get in return? Constant whining, turned-up noses, and a general vibe of “Eww, that’s gross.” Now, that’s just rude. Just like insulting a country’s entire food culture.

You see, in Korea, food is practically a lifestyle. From bustling street markets to cozy BBQ joints, Korean food culture is all about sharing—and we’re not just talking about swapping dishes. Meals are meant to be shared, with everyone digging into a spread of bold flavors, from spicy kimchi to savory pancakes. Whether you’re grilling up meat at a BBQ place or slurping down some hearty jjigae, it’s all about sharing the joy, and, of course, the food!

So, here’s the deal: if you really want to soak up the authentic culture while traveling, it’s all about going beyond the touristy spots. Skip the bland, overpriced restaurants and hit up those buzzing local markets and cozy hole-in-the-wall joints.

Want to make it even more authentic? Join a cooking class, try a homestay, or at least learn a few phrases in the local language. Oh, and the food—definitely don’t shy away from the food, even if it looks a little unfamiliar. It’s those unexpected bites that often turn out to be the highlight of your trip.

So, what’s your food vibe when you’re traveling? Are you the “I’ll try anything once” type like OP, or more of a “play it safe” kind of traveler like the cousin? We’d love to hear your food adventures—or misadventures—in the comments!

