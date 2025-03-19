Mom Sees Her Daughter Sitting All Alone At A B-day Party, Takes Her Home

ADVERTISEMENT

As kids, nothing feels more exciting than meeting your friends outside of school. Whether it’s for a school project, a playdate, or a birthday party, it’s a chance to have fun in a different setting. There’s something special about hanging out without teachers around, just laughing, playing, and making memories. But sometimes, things don’t go quite as expected.

A mom shared how her 9-year-old daughter was excited to attend a classmate’s birthday party, only to end up feeling completely left out. Instead of bowling with her friends, she was assigned to a separate lane with an adult male stranger. Feeling uncomfortable and out of place, she told her mom she wanted to leave. Keep reading to find out how it all played out.

RELATED:

Kids’ parties are full of excitement, laughter, and games, creating some of the best childhood memories

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her daughter felt left out at a classmate’s bowling birthday party after being separated from the rest of the group

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway-916-415

The author provided additional details about how the bowling lanes were assigned and why her daughter ended up playing separately

Planning a kids’ party and making sure everything runs smoothly can be quite a challenge

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

In recent times, we’ve seen parents go all out for kids’ birthday parties. From over-the-top themed decorations to celebrity-style celebrations, some parents spare no expense. Whether it’s Kylie Jenner throwing a larger-than-life birthday bash or everyday parents creating Pinterest-worthy setups, kids’ parties have become a big deal. But at the end of the day, what truly matters is that the kids have fun and feel included.

ADVERTISEMENT

But here’s the thing—whether the party is big or small, planning it takes a lot of time and effort. From choosing the right venue to organizing games and making sure all the kids are engaged, every detail matters. A well-planned party flows smoothly, ensuring that every child gets to participate and enjoy the event.

To understand what goes into planning kids’ parties, we spoke with Kate Becker, a party planner and mother of three. Having organized countless events, Kate knows firsthand how much effort goes into making sure kids have a memorable and stress-free experience at birthday parties.

Kate shares, “Accommodating things for a kids’ party takes a lot of time. You have to think about every little detail—what they’ll eat, where they’ll sit, how to keep them entertained. Unlike adults, kids won’t just sit around and chat. They need constant engagement, or they’ll lose interest fast.”

“You also have to make sure the venue is child-friendly,” Kate adds. “You can’t just pick any location—safety is a big factor. For example, a bowling alley is fun, but younger kids might need bumpers, lighter balls, or extra help. If those details aren’t considered, some kids could end up feeling excluded or struggling to participate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always best to choose activities that keep all the children engaged and included in the fun

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Managing kids at a party isn’t always easy, especially when there’s a large group. “If there are more than 10 children, things can get hectic really fast,” Kate points out. “You need enough supervision to make sure every child is engaged and enjoying themselves. If kids feel left out, they might withdraw from the group, and that’s the last thing you want at a birthday party.”

Kate also emphasizes the importance of group activities. “It’s always best to plan activities that include everyone so no one feels left out. Whether it’s team-based games, interactive storytelling, or a group bowling session, kids have the most fun when they’re playing together. If some kids are separated from the rest, it can make them feel awkward or excluded.”

“At the end of the day, a party should be about fun and inclusion,” Kate concludes. “As a host, making sure every child has a great time is the top priority. Sometimes, small missteps happen, but a little flexibility and communication can help resolve things before they become an issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this particular case, the author’s daughter felt excluded, which understandably led to frustration. However, some people believe the situation could have been handled differently by speaking to the host directly instead of leaving. What do you think? Should the author have addressed the issue at the moment, or was walking out the right decision?

Many people online advised the author against sending an email to the hostess

ADVERTISEMENT

Others believed the author could have handled the situation differently to avoid leaving the party altogether

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT