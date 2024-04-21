ADVERTISEMENT

Kids are very creative. And they're also very honest. That means when they get an interesting idea, chances are, they are going to tell their parents about it.

So it should be no surprise that X is full of posts where moms and dads have described their children's funny birthday party requests.

Whether it's Huskies or Starbucks, some also shared Whether it's Huskies or Starbucks, some have also shared how they tried to make them a reality. Here are the ones that we thought were the absolute best.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

pro_worrier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

karlou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

missmorenab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jjonescleo avatar
Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I... I was ok with the pacifiers... until I, I scrolled down further...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

caseyfeigh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

surt_lab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

CryitoutMom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

SoftKnox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

hstrabzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

ed_solomon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All the signs and stickers in the liquor stores here say to check for 2003 on the IDs now.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

JennMGreenberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

PetrickSara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

angelaturgeon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

NewOrleansLives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

HaleyCarrots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

ScrambledMeggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

JenO_Eh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

Kevo_Bevo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

TheSassyBirdie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

Andee_Stewart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

16scrawford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never had "themed" birthday parties. My youngest wanted a minecraft themed one when he was like.. 5ish? But that's the only themed one I've ever thrown or attended.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

SummersideVicar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

tumtonks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

Pharmdca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

LizerReal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
i-buckland16 avatar
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look, she's not going to remember it and it'll be hilarious to break these photos out as a teenager...

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

kindminds_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

eamonhamilton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

ElitatheLibra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

HeatherLovelyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

rbflibrarian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
erics_ avatar
Eric S.
Eric S.
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh so you were the people who visited that store that's always empty at the mall

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Kids-Unusual-Birthday-Party-Themes

notmythirdrodeo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!