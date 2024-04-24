Parents Mad Entire Class Wasn’t Invited To “The Best Birthday Party Ever”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that kids in school nowadays tend to deal with quite a lot of pressure. But so do their parents, despite their days of schooling being long gone.

This redditor felt peer pressure from other parents for not inviting her son’s entire class to his birthday party. Since money was tight, the OP decided to only invite five of his closest friends, but that left other kids, as well as their moms, quite unhappy, and the latter didn’t keep it to themselves.

Kids’ birthday parties tend to be quite costly

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

This mom couldn’t afford to invite her son’s entire class to his birthday, leaving some people quite unhappy

Image credits: Mental Health America (MHA) (not the actual photo)

Image source: randomness57317

The OP discussed the situation with fellow netizens in the comments, they didn’t think the mom did anything wrong

