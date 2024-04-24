Parents Mad Entire Class Wasn’t Invited To “The Best Birthday Party Ever”
It’s no secret that kids in school nowadays tend to deal with quite a lot of pressure. But so do their parents, despite their days of schooling being long gone.
This redditor felt peer pressure from other parents for not inviting her son’s entire class to his birthday party. Since money was tight, the OP decided to only invite five of his closest friends, but that left other kids, as well as their moms, quite unhappy, and the latter didn’t keep it to themselves.
Kids’ birthday parties tend to be quite costly
This mom couldn’t afford to invite her son’s entire class to his birthday, leaving some people quite unhappy
The OP discussed the situation with fellow netizens in the comments, they didn’t think the mom did anything wrong
This is crazy, the party is for a kid, not a class field trip. Inviting close friends is the right thing to do. Maybe it would be different if the entire class was invited except one child, but even then, it's the kid's birthday, invite who he wants within his parents' means. Great job mom for planning a kick a*s party.
Kids are going to have to learn that the world does not always cater to their will. Sometimes you're just not part of a thing.
