Sister Exploits Teen Brother As Free Babysitter For Years, Blows Up When He Finally Has Enough

Would you babysit a kid full-time for 3 years for free? Believe it or not, some people actually do just that. You know how it is – being the youngest or the most “available” sibling somehow makes you the go-to babysitter. And, if you’re really “lucky”, it’s not just occasional, and you’ve landed yourself a full-time gig with zero pay and even less appreciation.

That’s basically what one Redditor went through for 3 years, all thanks to his sister’s questionable parenting choices. For him, this wasn’t a one-time favor – it was an actual job, except he wasn’t getting paid for it.

More info: Reddit

Babysitting for free is like having a job you never applied for, but somehow can’t quit

This 17-year-old has been forced to babysit his sister’s 3 kids since he was only 13, with no pay, no time off, all while still in school

The sister dumped her kids on her younger brother every day for 3 years, forcing him to babysit, despite him having homework or wanting to meet friends

After 3 years of free babysitting, the teen finally asked for compensation for his hard work, but his sister said it’s his “duty as a sibling” to take care of them

Image credits: Novel-Heron-2297

After the sister announced she is pregnant again, refused to pay her brother and wouldn’t pick up her kids on time, the teen finally told her he will never babysit for her again

The story starts innocently enough, with the then 13-year-old OP (original poster), who lived with his grandma and two older sisters. Like any doting uncle, when his older sister had her first baby, he was thrilled to help out once in a while. But, what started as casual babysitting quickly turned into a full-time, unpaid gig.

Monday through Friday, the OP was clocking in at 3:30 PM, right after school, and not clocking out until 9PM. You’d think he still had his weekends for himself, but nope. Those were also up for grabs, if his sis decided she wanted to enjoy a child-free day. No compensation, no gratitude, no freedom. Just endless diaper changes, toddler tantrums and canceled plans with friends.

As if babysitting her first child wasn’t enough, his sister turned on the “baby factory” and had another kid. Plus, her boyfriend brought his own little one into the mix. So, our OP was expected to care for three tiny humans while their parents “worked”.

And by work, I mean his sister jumping from job to job and sometimes just not showing up to pick up her kids at all because she didn’t want them “ruining” her day. “Mother of the Year” award, anyone?

Finally, after 3 years of free babysitting, no freedom and some missed fun, our OP asked to be paid for the nanny gig. A totally reasonable request for someone basically raising three children, if you ask me. But sis dearest didn’t seem to think so and hit him with the classic “It’s your duty as a sibling” line. Oh, and she promised she’d pay him “someday.” Spoiler: that day never came.

At this point, the OP was 17 and, as most teens his age, he wanted to hang out with his friends. So, one day, he made plans to hit the mall with a buddy, something he rarely got to do thanks to his babysitting responsibilities. He gave his sister a heads-up that she needed to pick up her kid early. She left him on read, ignored his calls, and didn’t show up until 7 PM, well past his plans. Her excuse? She was “busy with a thing at work.”

At that moment, OP had enough of his sister taking advantage of him. He texted her a firm “No more babysitting. Ever.” And just like that, he reclaimed his life. Honestly, good for you OP! Three years of forced babysitting is long enough, don’t you think?

When someone constantly takes advantage of you, it’s like signing up for a lifetime subscription to a headache, or in this case, diaper duty. The first step? Experts recommend setting boundaries and actually enforcing them. It’s not enough to just say “no”; you have to mean it.

Sure, it’s awkward, especially if the person is a family member or someone close to you, but your peace of mind is worth the temporary discomfort. Communicate your limits clearly, and don’t feel guilty for protecting your time and energy. If they continue to push, remember: it’s okay to distance yourself from people who refuse to respect you. After all, saying “no” doesn’t make you selfish, it makes you sane.

But, as you can imagine, the OP’s big “no” and decision to put an end to free babysitting didn’t sit well with everyone. His grandma scolded him for not being “easier” on his sister, saying she had relationship troubles.

But the OP was clear: he’s not the kids’ parent, and it’s not his job to sacrifice his high school years for someone else’s mistakes. After all, it’s hard enough being a teenager even without having to parent some else’s kid.

When a child, or teen, is thrown into adult responsibilities, like caring for siblings or handling household tasks, at an age when they should be focusing on their own growth and development, they might be parentified. It might sound like some fancy psychology term, but trust me, parentification is about as glamorous as doing someone else’s dirty laundry—and I mean that literally.

The pros say that, when a kid is handed a full-on parenting job instead of just being allowed to just exist as a kid – think diapers, tantrums, and school drop-offs – it’s usually a product of parents who are overwhelmed, absent, or just plain irresponsible.

And the side effects? Oh, just lifelong stress, anxiety, depression, people-pleasing tendencies, and a nagging feeling that you’re responsible for everything. Let’s just hope our OP got out of there in time. But, if not, there’s always therapy to help with the healing.

What’s your take on this story? Should the poster have continued helping out, or did he make the right call by stepping away? Let us know!

Netizens are shocked by the sister’s behavior saying the teen should be allowed to live his life and he is not responsible for raising his sister’s kids