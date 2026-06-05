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Pretty much every parent hopes to do their best for their kids, even if it means making sacrifices. The problem is that regardless of whether they go to such extreme lengths, it doesn’t guarantee that they’ll be on the best of terms with their children.

This is, unfortunately, what one mom experienced after going above and beyond for her daughter, only to have her leave home when she turned 18. This left the lady baffled as she didn’t expect her kid to choose a homeless shelter over living with her, although some netizens actually felt the mom was to blame.

More info: Reddit

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Even the best parents might not be able to predict how their children will turn out and what kind of relationship they’ll have with them

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that her daughter always struggled with structure, but she did try to get more focused, until one day she began slipping up all over again

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Image credits: krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The mom did her best to get her daughter on track, but later found out that she had a burner phone, a boyfriend in Mexico, and wanted to give up on her studies

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was also shocked when she learned that her daughter had stopped taking her medication, and was baffled when the 18-year-old randomly left home one day

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Image credits: danielcamandona03 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The mom felt that her plans for her daughter’s future had fallen apart because she was living in a homeless shelter and didn’t want to graduate

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On the other hand, the poster felt that her eldest and youngest kids were at least trying to do things right, but that her middle child had gone completely off the rails

It seems like the mom did the best she could by trying to get her struggling daughter as much help as possible. That’s why the teen was able to gradually become more focused and make plans to get into art school. The only problem is that, even though she showed so much progress, she began falling behind on everything shortly after.

It can be concerning for parents to know that their child is having a tough time or being stubborn in certain areas, which is why experts recommend setting firm limits for them to follow. This can mean having goals and rules for them to keep in mind, while also having empathy for the issues that they might be facing.

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This is exactly what the poster did when she realized that her daughter was going off track, and she started by getting the teen mental health support, as well as advising her to get a job and save money. For a while, it seemed like this structured plan would work well, but eventually the poster’s daughter began struggling with that too.

According to research, many people find it hard to stick to their goals because they haven’t planned for the obstacles they’ll face along the way. That’s why parents should help their children visualize the potential pitfalls they might come across, so that if they actually face any of those issues along the way, they are better prepared to handle them.

Image credits: pvproductions /Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Even though the poster tried her best for her teen, she was shocked when she slowly began to learn about all the secrets her daughter had been keeping. It started when the young woman brought a boyfriend home, and his slip-up revealed that he had been sneaking into their house for a while.

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The shocked mom also found out that her daughter had dated a man from Mexico, that she had a burner phone, that she’d been smoking, and that she hadn’t taken her medication for almost three months. All of this became too much for the woman, especially after the young woman left their home as soon as she turned 18.

In tough situations like this, where a child might not take their medication or seems to have put their mental well-being on the back burner, parenting experts advise getting in touch with their counselor or doctor. It can also make a great deal of difference to seek support from others who have been in similar situations so you can understand what to do.

Unfortunately, for this mom, her daughter did her best to cut her off as soon as she became an adult, and also lied to people by saying that she’d been kicked out. Since she began living in a homeless shelter, she became cold and froze her family out, which left the poster heartbroken and in a fix about how to save her child.

What do you think is the best course of action for the poster to resolve things between herself and her daughter? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments section below.

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Some folks sympathized with the woman’s dilemma, but others felt that she had probably been a strict mom, which is why her daughter had taken such drastic actions

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