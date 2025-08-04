Today, parents are spilling the tea on the weirdest things they’ve ever found while snooping (or accidentally stumbling) through their children’s stuff. From suspicious jars of liquids to carefully collected balls of cat fur, these discoveries will shock you, creep you out, and probably make you check under your child’s bed tonight, just in case. Keep scrolling if you dare!

Parenting is always an adventure: sometimes sweet, sometimes stressful, but never predictable. Some days, your children are angels, and other days they leave you scratching your head, wondering what on earth goes on in their rooms. One thing’s for sure: you’re always in for a surprise.

#1 Found a notebook labeled “Top Secret Plans.” Inside was a full blueprint for how they’d fake sick to skip school, complete with fake cough sound effects and backup crying strategy if I didn’t buy it. I was half impressed, half offended.

They even wrote: “Mom might pretend to be mad, but she’ll secretly respect the hustle.”

…They were right.

#2 I don't snoop but I do clean and organize from time to time. Teen knows this, also knows that unless I find some really illegal s**t I'm not real worried.



Having said that... a suit of armor he had made out of watermelon rinds and forgot to toss out. Whole new ecosystem was growing on it all.

#3 Five bottles full of urine. The bathroom is literally right next to his bedroom…..

No matter what age they are, children always find new ways to surprise us. One day they’re digging up worms and storing them in jars under the bed, the next day they’re using dry pasta to build oceans for plastic sea creatures. Children have endless imaginations and an uncanny knack for turning the ordinary into something unexpectedly weird, which is probably why so many parents have stumbled across head-scratching “treasures” in their kids’ rooms. Of course, things get even more interesting when they reach their teenage years. Suddenly, they’re not just collecting bugs or hiding candy wrappers, they’re experimenting, hoarding strange objects, or stashing away things you’d never expect to find. From mystery bottles to odd DIY projects, teens have a knack for testing boundaries, exploring curiosity, and pushing your parental patience to its limits. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My mother found my collection of 10 compacted balls of cat fur in my drawer once. They shed a lot, so i have a habit of collecting it off brushes and rolling it into compact balls then keeping them for some reason. She threw all the ones she found in the trash, but i had more in a different drawer.



I still have some. One of my cats died so it's kind of a limited edition cat ball now. I might get a container for them and label it all at some point.

#5 I went to my 10-year-old daughter’s school for parent-teacher conferences and opened her locker to take a look inside. There wasn’t much in it, but lying in the bottom was a book from our local library about how to plan a wedding. Not a fun one with pictures of wedding dresses and stuff. It was called “Wedding Rites: A Complete Guide to Traditional Vows, Music, Ceremonies, Blessings and Interfaith Services.” I was baffled and her teachers and I had a good laugh about it.



When I got home and asked her about it, she explained she and her bestie were trying to marry their dogs to each other.

#6 After he moved out I found a huge pencil case with every single pen he had used throughout high school, like 90+ pens, all completely out of ink. I messaged him about it and he’s like “yeah, that’s my pen graveyard” like it was the most normal thing ever. It’s not a home made f**shlight, but it definitely made me pause and wonder what kind of hoarder I had created.

When kids hit their pre-teen and teen years, their bodies and brains are on a wild rollercoaster ride. Hormones surge, voices change, moods swing like pendulums, and parents are left wondering where their sweet child went. It’s messy, confusing, and sometimes funny but it’s also completely normal. No matter how weird it gets, it’s just a phase that eventually passes.

#7 I’m not my parents, but they told me and my sister that the weirdest/funniest thing they ever uncovered were the s****y “adult” comics my sister and I drew for each other when we were young teens. We would take turns drawing a row of panels so we would add onto the story we were building together.



Mostly it was an excuse to say swear words we weren’t allowed to say. The one that forever lives in my head is one my sister drew herself and slipped under my door to share with me while we were supposed to be sleeping. It was a really well-drawn SpongeBob comic that had him going around town and saying “f**k you” to everyone and him waking up the next morning, thinking it was a dream. All the towns people were in his bedroom and told him “f**k you!” as a response, because it wasn’t a dream after all.



Our parents discovered our hoard of comics hidden under my sister’s mattress when they went to replace it. My sister and I were both in tears, thinking we were both going to get in trouble, but our parents were laughing their asses off!



My sister still has those comics somewhere and she recently found them again and we read them all. Our childish humor still mostly holds up! We both still make comics in our spare time so that was the beginning of a side hobby we share.

#8 I loved sugar as a kid and I had a big zip lock bag full of powder sugar, also near it a spoon that for some reason I was melting chocolate on because I thought it looked cool, I was 12, mom thought I was doing d***s.

#9 My oldest is 20 now, but back when he was 17 his friends kept hanging out until the early hours of the morning and he would come in *exhausted*.



Like drop his s**t on the floor and pass out for 12hrs on the couch exhausted.



So, curious, I went into his room and looked around.



Right in the middle of the room was a damned traffic cone. One of the huge triangle ones.



I was like, wtf?! Asked him about it and he said it was going to apart of his Halloween costume. Low and behold he was a massive traffic cone for Halloween and came home at a decent time.



I have weird kids... But I'm proud of them.

It helps to remember that the teenage brain is still under construction. The part that handles logic, impulse control, and big-picture thinking, the prefrontal cortex, is far from fully developed. Meanwhile, the limbic system, the part that fuels big emotions, is working overtime. That’s why your teen might burst into tears over something small or stash something questionable “just because.”

#10 I was like 13, living in a rural area, and my best friend at the time was always up to something. For some reason, we got it in our heads that we could secretly raise chickens in the forest behind my house, so we bought an entire chicken starter kit, complete with feed, lights, a book on how to do it right. We attempted to shoplift a few baby chicks in her sweater from the farm supply store, but got caught on the way out. The plan never materialized because no one would sell us baby chicks.





Later, my mother found the starter stuff in my closet. It was a weird conversation. She was expecting to find d***s. She was mainly mad the store didn't call her when we got caught attempting to shoplift baby chicks.

#11 A bucket full of snapping turtle eggs. My kid and their friend saw the turtle nesting, robbed the nest and stashed the eggs near the heater hoping to hatch babies. Wasn’t really snooping, was trying to recover some missing dishes.

#12 Found a pile of trimmed pubic hair under my high school son’s bed (though I wasn’t snooping).



I was just like “Well… I guess someone’s been shaving…” and threw it away in the trash and moved on with my day.



Never said anything to him about it.

So what can you do when you stumble upon a weird find hidden in their drawer or backpack? First, breathe. Overreacting rarely helps. Instead, approach it like a detective, not a judge. Talk to them calmly. Try to understand why they kept it. Sometimes there’s an innocent explanation. Other times, it’s a chance to have an honest talk about safety or boundaries. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I was the teenager getting snooped on. I had undiagnosed schizophrenia at the time. And I was building a time machine from old PC parts that I got from people’s trash. Thankfully she found it because the way I had designed it, I was going to electrocute myself to send myself back in time. Unfortunately at the time when I found my Time Machine was gone, I thought the government was on to me and basically made myself homeless so they wouldn’t find me. I was 14 or 15 at the time. I’m medicated now and doing much better these days.

#14 My mom didn’t snoop per se, she was just cleaning my little brother’s closet, donating old clothes and throwing out trash. She found a bag of clothes she thought were dirty from one of his trips to his dad’s house. It was not dirty clothes. It was femme clothes— dresses, stockings, and such. She stuffed them back and never confronted him about it, just told me to get it off her chest.

#15 Not a snoop, but a complete clean of the room after a week of warnings. Found a mini Halloween pumpkin under the bed. This was in April.

This is where your role as a guide, not just a rule enforcer, becomes vital. Be someone they trust enough to confess the weird stuff to. Be the adult who asks questions, and listens without jumping to blame. Sometimes teens just need to know they’re not about to get grounded for every little misstep.

#16 Not my kid but my best friend found used period pads under her daughter's bed. Her daughter had not started her period yet and no sisters, so no clue where she got the pads, but my friend was changing her daughters sheets and >! smelled it. If you have ever had a period, you know. !< My friend threw them all out but never asked her daughter about it. The kid is 22 now and I still randomly remember this from time to time and wonder.

#17 So, there were a few instances where I had to go into my stepsons room to look for something. He came into my life when he was 11 so this was maybe 12 or 13. Found a box of women's underwear all stretched out, including one of mine. I put it back and told his Dad. It started when he was 7 his Dad said, but he was an a*****e narcissist that I divorced a few years ago, so who knows. So, I had the pleasure of finding that box a few times over the years. The last time he was prob 17 and about to or had graduated. I got home from work and found my bureau had been sooo obviously rifled thru. I was so mad and felt so violated. Also, very angry. He wasn't home yet so I was like, ok, let's see how he likes it. Oh, the s**t I found. 4 or 5 big d**dos, lots of stretched out underwear, women's clothes, tampons. The list goes on. I had a talk with him about how violated I felt and how when his guy friends catch him stealing their gf's thong life is gonna be different. No matter how caring, loving, and nice you are you are always gonna be the guy that steals panties. I told him I couldn't make him stop and as long as he's not hurting anyone I don't care. What a feeling a helplessness.

#18 I was in my 12 year old daughter’s room and saw a small box with the lid off, so I went over to take a look. It was like something from a b grade horror movie, so much to take in. First off I couldn’t work out what it was but realised it was the head of a bird still with feathers and eyes sunken plus the bonus of the stench of rotting. She had it sitting on tissue, so obviously put some effort into the heads comfort. Next to that was a miniature bible and a cross she made of wood. The whole thing was like a weird shrine thing. I eventually found out what this all meant, she found the bird head outside, felt sorry for it and had made an open burial or something for it. She loves animals but still..

It helps to be more than just “Mom” or “Dad,” be their safe space. Let them know they can talk about anything, even the embarrassing or awkward parts of growing up. It can be hard to hear what they’re really thinking but trust us, it’s way better than not knowing at all. Offer advice when they ask for it, and sometimes, just listen. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 A container of the cat's shredded nails.

#20 When I was 19 I came home from a night out with my girlfriends to my mother, hysterical and crying, dramatically asking "How could you this to me?!" She had found a sandwich bag with an unknown substance in it and somehow came to the conclusion that it was h****n, and I had secretly turned into a d**g a****t.



It was small bacon flavored dog treats for our chihuahua, which I had portioned out so they wouldn't get stale. Pretty obvious that my mother had no idea what h****n looked like.

#21 My mom would do this when i was a teenager ....I got a diary and hid it. When she found it and opened all she found was in big writing "THOUGHT YOU FOUND SOMETHING GOOD, HUH?" She laughed about it for the next 20 plus years. I miss her.

Giving them trust also means giving them space. Teens crave independence, they want to test freedom and see how far they can go. Instead of locking them down, set clear boundaries that protect them without smothering their need to grow. Privacy is precious to them, so respect it but also keep your eyes open for real red flags.

#22 When I was a teen, my dad found home made d**dos I made out of pencils taped together, a sock, more tape, and saran wrap. He knew what it was and was mad. I wish he left it alone but he confronted me, and i was adamant it was actually an art project so I painted them and left them on display to dry for weeks to try to prove my point….

#23 When my oldest daughter moved out, she thought she took her whole knife collection with her. Wrong. We found seven more knives over the course of the next year as we slowly cleaned the room out. Knives that she didn’t even remember she had. It wasn’t Creepy like something is wrong with her, it was just like how in the world do you amass this many collectible knives by the age of 18?



Doing laundry and finding a pile of the nastiest crustiest stiffest most use up men’s socks one could ever encounter. Those socks held an entire planet wide generation of semen. I said it was the last time I would EVER do our son’s laundry as he was 15 and more than old enough to do his own. Only became more disturbing when I realized that was my very adult mid-30s brother’s laundry, left over from when his washer had been broken and he was washing at our house.



For my youngest, worst thing we’ve found is a fart bag where she and her bestie were trying to save up farts. They had one at besties house too — her mom made them throw it out saying it was “unsanitary.” I just howled and left it alone. A fart bag. Hilarious, why didn’t I ever try that as a kid!

#24 "Science" experiments. Like the insides of stress balls emptied out. Hair gel mixed with glue. Glue mixed with stress balls goop. Pencil with layers of glue like it was dipped. Glued fuzzy sticks- "art" apparently.



Other teen just has empty snack wrappers stuff behind their bed. Thankfully he does put his used Kleenex in the trash can.

One of the biggest influences during these years? Friends. Teens are deeply shaped by the people they hang out with. Peer pressure is powerful, so gently keep an eye on who they spend time with. Encourage positive friendships and talk openly about situations that feel off. You can’t pick their friends for them, but you can teach them how to choose wisely.

#25 My son had been sneaking booze in the house and I kept finding empty bottles around. I was in his room and it looked like a half empty bottle of cola with a weird smell like Dr. Pepper. I took a taste to see if it was alcohol in it and realized I had just taken a swig from his spit bottle. 🤢.

#26 A rusted train nail. Not snooping. She folded it up in a sweatshirt to keep it safe and I was putting away laundry. She thought it was an artifact. Couldn’t believe something could be that rusty without being 100 years old.

#27 She'd been in trouble at school because after her father left, she found an old MJ vape pen of his and got caught with it. So I went to make sure there wasn't anything else like that in there and found a love letter from her boyfriend promising to take her to McDonald's every day and play panic at the disco at their wedding when they got married. It seemed like she was sleeping with this letter under her pillow. I put it right back where I found it.

That said, some finds are too strange to ignore. If you ever stumble across something genuinely dangerous or deeply troubling, don’t panic but don’t sweep it under the rug either. Bring it up calmly but firmly. Talk about what it is, why it worries you, and what you expect going forward. If you don’t know how to handle it alone, don’t be afraid to get help. Well, these posts reveal some truly questionable and downright bizarre things people choose to collect. Which one surprises you the most? What are your thoughts? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Food that had formed new life by the time I found it.

#29 My ex's son had risqué photos of her and I. His Mom's face was in a few of the pics so it's not like he didn't know whose privates he was looking at.

#30 My mom found super dirty notes my boyfriend wrote me in high school (early ‘90s). She went ballistic when I got home from school because she thought we were having s*x. Not that it would have been a huge deal. We were 16. But we hadn’t done anything. He was just writing erotic fantasy starring me. Lol.

#31 My co-worker found all the lunches she had packed for her son under his bed. Weird smell mystery solved!

#32 An entire dresser drawer of dirty dishes and silverware.

#33 Is it snooping if it was in the laundry basket? And I don't mean in his pocket. It was a letter that was literally just in between two pieces of clothing. But I found out that the current girlfriend was using emotional manipulation adjustment him. He was 16 or 17 and didn't want to date her anymore because she was bats**t crazy, among other reasons and she told him she was going to off herself if he broke up with her.



I didn't say a thing about the letter. I just dropped it beside where the clothes basket sits in his room as if it fell there instead of in the basket. Logically, it likely fell off his dresser. Anyway, my daughter was only a year older than him and I waited till she was home a few days later and we were all in the living room and I brought up an article I had read and showed her. We started talking about it and it was about teenage s*****e. And we were talking about warning signs and what to do and the difference between an actual mental illness like depression and just being sad blah blah blah and that's when I pointed out that when somebody uses it as a threat they're trying to control you because they want you to do what they want. Not because they're actually going to do it! Even if you don't give in, they're not going to do it. It's just a threat!



He kept turning his head towards us while we were talking. But I ignored that and acted like I was just talking to her. About 2 weeks later he finally broke up with her for good. She's still alive and should be about 29 now. So I guess I was right? lol.

#34 A coworker found a small jar hidden in her son's room filled with his j**z.

#35 Idk if it’s “weird”.



But I found out my son is queer. Didn’t say anything. But he came out about a month later. I’m the only one who knows (outside of his lil friend) and I’m just glad he felt comfortable telling me .



Gave him lots of love & affirmations.

#36 I snooped through Google searches. Two hours of chicken butts. I'm not joking. After ten pm.



Do chickens poop eggs?

Chicken laying egg.

Chiecken cloaka.

Chickn laying slowmo.

Cloaca.



I was convinced my child was j**king off to chicken butts. Turns out there was an earlier discussion about different kinds of eggs that come from non-mammals (snakes lay soft eggs, birds lay hard eggs, bug eggs are sometimes laid in lines or groups, spider eggs are laid in a sac, etc.) and he thought chickens laying eggs was hilarious. It hadn't occurred to him that multiple hours of this after ten pm could be viewed as... possibly sexual.

#37 A full human t**d inside of an empty face wipe container. No toilet paper. I was more concerned than if I had found a baggie of pot.

#38 I found a rolling machine in my teenage son’s bedroom. I was horrified. He was only 13. I couldn’t find any trace of weed in the machine and it looked clean. Took a photo and sent it to my husband. He wrote back it was a magic trick used to make bank notes disappear 😂.

#39 A GIANT bag of googly eyes with a Johnny cash CD (we are Brits living in the US for context). I have found some weird stuff after that kid for many years (legal and illegal) but the googly eyes did it for me.

#40 A large sun bleached bone.



It was something he found at camp. But it still felt weird.

#41 Found while cleaning: a Costco sized bag of grated Parmesan cheese with a spoon in it, sitting next to his bed.

#42 Not a parent but my mom found my business plan for selling candy at school when I was 14.

#43 A bunch of snapshots of Pewdiepie in his underwear.

#44 I couldn't legally buy alcohol so I was fermenting it in my closet. Unfortunately, my room reeked of yeast and Co2 so it's hard to say they 'snooped'.

#45 My mom used to find candles and rope in brother’s room and women’s items since he was around 11. She would confront him about it and he never gave any answers. 20 years later and he’s kidnapped and SA multiple women 🙃🙃.

#46 A jar of pickles. I only found it because I was getting bedsheets ( after asking them to put them in the laundry for a week ). When asked about it my teen said he didn't want to share and liked the juice.

#47 Fishing creel full of sticks of butter.

#48 My wife accidentally found a half rotten whole cucumber stuffed between my at the time 15 y/o step daughters bed and the wall.



She wasn't even snooping intentionally. She was sitting on the bed talking to her and her phone slipped down there so she reached in to grab it.



I wish I could have seen the look of horror on either of their faces in that moment. Three years later and my wife and I still announce "these cucumbers are for eating" whenever we are putting groceries away.



In my personal history, in high school I had a big, like 4 foot tall PVC type hookah for smoking weed that I kept hidden in my closet. My mom searched my room and threw it away while I was at school one day. However we lived in an apartment complex so I went and fished it out of the dumpster. A couple of months later she threw it away again and I went and got it back again. She kind of gave up after that.

#49 Not my bio child (was parentified so it was my youngest sister) but when she was a young teen, I was trying to be nice and wash her bedding. I scraped the back of my hand on something rough on what should have been a very smooth wall when pulling off the fitted sheet. I scooted her mattress away from the wall to figure out what it was because I didn't want her cutting herself on something. DRIED BOOGERS! She had quite the collection wiped on the wall.

#50 My son was 15 at the time. I went into his room and tried to get him to clean it, because it was a d**n disaster area. I was ranting at him. "Look at all the garbage all over the floor! Look at the dirty dishes!" Then I spotted a drinking glass, like a pint glass, on the floor. I said, "You have GLASS on the FLOOR where you could step on it and slice your foot wide open!"



I leaned down and picked it up. It had stuff in it. I took a closer look. He had stuffed it with a couple of socks in the bottom and taped a nitrile glove over the top. The glass was slippery in my hand. I stood there looking at it with dawning horror as I realized that I'd found his homemade f**shlight.



I just set it down on the floor and walked out. We've never spoken of it since.

#51 I continue fighting to forget when my dad discovered my explicit fanfiction in my desk.



You never do, though.

#52 I have 2 boys. I generally try to avoid going through their rooms unless it's absolutely necessary.



So background information is they're not allowed to take food in their rooms. They're allowed to snack or whatever, I just want them to do it at the dining table and clean up after themselves.



All the spoons disappeared. I found them and a bunch of pudding cups in my oldest's nightstand.



House started to stink. The air return goes through my youngest son's closet. I looked and found a suitcase full of half eaten food that was turning into a science project. He'd sneak food in his room and think he was about to get caught, so he'd stash the scraps in the suitcase and toss it in his closet



Oldest moved out for college, the stink arose. I found a pint of Ben& Jerry's sitting on a shelf in his closet.

#53 My mom would snoop through my things constantly. One day, when I was 18, I was going through my room and getting rid of things. So I had a black trash bag that I was putting things that couldn't be resold or were worthless. This included 2 or 3 large-ish d**dos that were kind of melty because I didn't store them properly.



She went through the bag and asked me about the 'other' items. Why would you go through my f*****g TRASH? Well I hope she liked what she saw.

#54 My mom found a Tanya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan skit I was writing for my 6th grade class. She made a copy and she and my dad laughed about it for years.

#55 A YouTube watch history full of NJM insurance commercials (she's on the spectrum and was obsessed with insurance commercials for a minute).

#56 I once found the subway wrapper to my sub that he "helped me look for" 5 months prior when I was 8 months pregnant, under his bed. I was looking forward to that sub so badly. It had tomatoes and banana peppers on it and when I saw he had taken them all off it sent me into a rage. It just disappeared and he helped me look for it in the refrigerator. It's been over 7 years , he's 17 now, and I still bring it up.

#57 My mom found w**d in a plastic baggy in my sisters room. Replaced baggy with new baggy of lawn grass.

#58 The diary stories in here are sad. I actually bought both my daughters, 10 and fixing to be 12, diaries of their own with combination spin locks on them. Told them that they were allowed to write or draw anything they wanted and promised that I'd never read them. I know for a fact that my eldest, becoming QUITE the angsty preteen, has written terrible things about me when she's mad at me...because I told her to haha I swore I'd never touch their diaries because I know that I'm not always the easiest to talk to. I tend to go into immediate "fix it mode" when sometimes they just want to vent...which I'm working on. I also know that I would for sure get my feelings hurt if I read their diaries..so that's just nope zone for me 🙃



As for the weirdest thing I've ever found in their room...probably the accidental hooch slurry I found when my youngest stuck a sandwich bag full of apple slices and tangerines (for some reason?!) in her jewelry box and forgot about it...in the closet. The bag eventually popped and I couldn't figure out why I was smelling alcohol and ROT right before I found it 🤢.

#59 Not me, but a customer of mine.

She comes in, gets her usual and I ask her about her day, she tell me shes worried because she found something in her son's room and it's bothering her because she doesn't know what it is plus her son is in high-school, I think a freshmen or sophomore. Now, I work at a smoke shop, so she tries describing it and is asking me if it could possibly be a smoking device or some type of bong or maybe even something worse. I couldn't figure out what she was describing, she said a white hard cased thing that looks sorta like a to-go cup. I tell her it might be a discreet smoking device that looks like a cup or something and if she had a picture of it, she told me that she actually has it with her and goes out to grab it. She comes back in carrying the mysterious object in a towel. She proceeds to open the towel up for me to see, and you know what looked me dead in my eyes ? A d**n pocket p***y. S**t you not i started bursting out laughing telling her not to touch it and to wash her hands asap. A lot of crazy s**t happens in that smoke shop but this was one of my funnier experiences 😂. I had to explain it to her, which was kinda embarrassing for the both of us.

#60 A very creepy stuffed animal, hand carved out with a mason jar stuffed inside of it.



Yep. A homemade stash jar.

#61 Kept finding my kitchen salt container in my teenagers closet. Still don’t know why and never got an answer. And yes it was just sea salt, no other substance.

#62 Reminds me of the case where a mother was cleaning her sons room and found a head from a guy he k**led.

#63 When I was living with my aunt in the fifth grade she found a baggie with a greenish hairy substance and immediately starts berating me for having weed. I was like 11 mind you. And I just started laughing because I had never seen weed but surely it couldn’t look like the dissected owl pellet and mice bones in that bag from school. LOL.

#64 Female clothing. My child was born a male.

#65 My parents thought the Rubbermaid bin was still full of Barbies and My Little Ponies. It was full of Hilroy notebooks that were full of bandfics.



Note: this was 1997, and I didn’t even know fanfic was a thing. It was. But I was on the Canadian prairies pre-internet and the wildest thing I’d ever read was Flowers For Algernon and a copy of Ms. magazine. But I was writing wild three-way kisses between the members of Fugazi and The Datsuns, and writing an epic fiction where I was the new bassist for the Smashing Pumpkins with an epic rivalry with D’Arcy.



I didn’t know they’d read them until my dad teased me one day saying, “Would you say that to D’Arcy?” I thought he said Darby, who was a friend of mine. But he repeated, “No, D’Arcy. That girl you have a crush on.” I was 12 and scared that I might be a lesbian (turns out I’m bi after 30 more years of deliberation lol) and hotly denied I knew a D’Arcy.



Terrifying. I actually snuck the whole bin out at night and threw them in the dumpster at the nearby townhouse block. When my dad asked me in high school if I still wrote stories, I told him no, I was too scared to write stories and no longer kept a diary. I threw that away, too, when I realized it was not likely private anymore.

#66 My dad was moving my car in the driveway, yelling out the car window about how it smells like pot. He reaches into the center console and pulls out a pack of cigarettes, “and what about these?? I thought you didn’t smoke cigarettes!”



“I don’t, they’re crayons.” Sure enough, the cigarette box was full of crayons. I was a stoner, not a cigarette smoker.

#67 Searching kids internet histories. Kid one: p**n. So much p**n. Kid two. “How tall is the tallest bridge?” “What layers can you see n the Grand Canyon?” “Happy goat videos.” Kids , man.

#68 Not snooping, but was sitting on his bed chatting with him one day and glanced over and noticed a hand towel behind the chair. Grabbed said hand towel. Immediately regretted it. Gave him his OWN towels and told him he was responsible for washing them from then on out.

#69 1. At least 8 glasses of water like it’s g*****n “Signs”.

2. Literal piles of trash under her covers that she definitely slept with.

3. Random half eaten bags of various chocolates… so many

4. Just gobs of boogers on the headboards

5. Unopened capri sun pouches that based on flavor are artifacts… in her drawers

6. Clustered used pimple patches on her dresser, in her dresser, the walls, just so many.



This child is an honor student.

Btw I was not a snoop, I was usually excavating for a missing Chromebook.

#70 A tentacle "toy".

#71 Multiple uncashed paychecks and western union receipts.

#72 My mother found around £500 tucked away in a drawer. She came to the conclusion that I was a d**g dealer and hiding it from her. Don’t know how she came to that conclusion but when I got home from school, she sat me down all serious like and cried over it.



No, I’d just been saving Christmas and birthday and lunch money for years to get a dog because my parents said they couldn’t afford it. Still wasn’t allowed to get one though.



28 now and I’ve got two though so I’m not mad anymore.

#73 I wasn't snooping per say, but she had just left to go to the Renaissance festival for the weekend with her boyfriend and friends. I went into her room to just do a quick scan for any dishes to fill up the dishwasher (also just being low on silverware like usual with teenagers). And boom, vibrator right on the edge of her pillow. Like she meant to hide it, but the pillow got pushed back or something right before she left and she didn't notice.



I just grabbed all the dishes I could see and left. Never spoke about it or brought it up.



Also she used to work at spirit Halloween and I guess the managers and employees will place stuff they want next to the dumpster (after they finish cleanup for the season since it all gets tossed anyways) and she had sooooo much spooky baby stuff lmao. I miss her.

#74 Wasn’t snooping, just collecting dishes after a sleepover and found a needle loaded—my heart sank—it turned out to be insulin from one of the girls that spent the night. Lol



The Mom called in a panic and cleared it up before I had a super tough talk with my daughter. *phew!*.

#75 In high school. A friend's mom found their bong. The mom said she was gonna throw it out. About a month later, different friend goes to steal a little bud from his dad's secret stash, and finds the bong. This lead to us uncovering that the mom and the dad were having an affair.

#76 I once found a syringe and needle inside her Tickle Me Elmo doll.

Was the first proof I had my daughter really did need help.



I flew her to rehab out of state within a few months.

#77 I found a strange little contraption made of metal and shaped like a cylinder. It comes apart. It appears to be something that can be used to have nangs. That’s my guess. I took it and hid it. My kids struggle with d***s so sometimes I check for bongs and stuff.

#78 My mom found my “lyrics” once. She thought I was depressed and s******l. I was just mimicking the lyrics of the music I listened to (and still do) at the time.

#79 An empty coconut under the bed.

#80 My Mum went through my phone when I was younger



She saw some f’d up femdom chat…



She never said a word but had photos of the chat on my phone taken via her phone



To this day, I don’t leave my phone anywhere….

#81 Found photos from a party my daughter had when I was on a business trip. Also found an alcohol stash.