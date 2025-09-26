But other people might astound you with something else: their ignorance. It's not nice to make fun of people's intelligence , but we all have to have at least some common sense, don't we? Apparently, these folks don't, at least according to those who shared their mental lapses in an online thread after one netizen asked , "What's the most out of touch, lack of common sense thing you've ever heard someone say?"

People can surprise you every day. You might hear some bad news and think, "Oh no! I can't believe this person did that!" You might also learn some new, cool facts about the world and wonder, "Wow! How did they do that?"

#1 That Tylenol causes autism.

#2 They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people who live there.

#3 When I worked at a law office, I overheard a bunch of the lawyers discussing their salaries (all in the 6 figure range) and they couldn't understand how anyone could survive on less than $60k.



They were paying me $30k. .

#4 I heard a woman say that New Hampshire was hotter than Florida because New Hampshire was higher in elevation. She reasoned that it was closer to the sun.

#5 Local farmer was pulling out the old windbreaks planted during the dust bowl to plant more beans and corn. His reasoning was “we haven’t had any dust storms and don’t need them anymore”.

#6 My old boss once said, ‘Just buy a house, renting is a waste of money.’ …on my $14/hr salary.

#7 At a family event and walking in on my near 30 cousin arguing adamantly with her late teen and early 20s sisters that women pee put of their private part hole which is why she removes her tampon to pee. Sisters arguing no it's a smaller one above. She refuses to believe this. They see me, guy who went to med school a while and worked in hospital administration, and the sisters ask me to explain it to her.



So I draw it out on a piece mail my aunt had laying around. She looks around dumbfounded. Gets up and goes into the bathroom. About 2 minutes later we hear a loud "what the. No way"



She came out to us nearly unconscious from laughing.

#8 When I joined my company, I wrote my bio for the website that said (among other things), "Charlie has 15 years' experience ..."



Five years later, we redid the site, and since I was in charge of writing it, I changed my bio to say "20 years experience"



One of the VPs, who'd been with the company longer than I had, sniffed and said, "Oh, so suddenly you have five more years of experience?!



Not wanting to be rude, I could only stare at her dumbfounded. I thought these MBAs were supposed to know basic math but apparentlu not.

#9 'Just manifest it'. Like rent really cares about my vibes.

#10 "Well, if there wasn't any money in the bank account, why did I still have checks left?"



The stuff I had to explain to people when I worked for a bank would boggle your mind.

#11 When I was 19 I was homeless for like a week with no job, no money, just the clothes on my back and sofa surfing until I moved in with my best friend. While I was looking for a job and staying at a friends house for the night my friends sister went to me and told me to just rent a place. Yes Beth but please explain how I am meant to do that with no income and £5 to my name.

#12 Was representing a client against their employer years ago. The employee was claiming the employer breached their contract.



The employer states emphatically at one point, in response to my question about if he recalled the parameter he's accused of breaching, with: "I put her contract through the shredder so it's not even valid and I can terminate her whenever I choose"



He legit thought if he tore it up like in aovie it just goes away.

#13 Someone once told me they don’t drink water because ‘it makes them thirsty.’ I’m still trying to process that one.

#14 I was playing with my kid and this older man goes, “You know, you’re not a real parent until you have 2 kids.”.

#15 “I can’t stand the word empathy actually. I think empathy is a made-up, New Age term that — it does a lot of damage, but it is very effective when it comes to politics".

#16 They should take down those caution deer crossing signs, deer shouldn’t be crossing there.

#17 “When I heard all scientists saying the same thing, that’s when I knew it was a conspiracy.”.

#18 Executive board member voting to give Executive director a 10% raise every year for five years. I objected after five saying I didn't mind giving them a 10% bonus but raising their pay buy 10% per year was a little much. The board member told me the Executive director was only getting 10% of their salary once a year and it was the same as a bonus.



I had to explain to him the difference between a raise and a bonus. He was the president of our board.

#19 Someone told me they thought eyeglasses were scams because they were supposed to be "corrective lenses" but they never saw anyone's eyesight get corrected from using them their vision only got worse and they needed stronger and stronger prescriptions.

#20 When I was having an asthma attack as a 6 year old, the teacher I told said, "just breathe."





This wasn't something she was saying to calm me until help came. She refused to let me go to the nurse or go inside (we were outside on the playground during winter). She was basically saying, "if the problem is that you can't breathe, then breathe! See? I'm doing it.".

#21 "Anybody can become a millionaire, it's super easy, you just start with about $10k and invest here and here, then buy this and take those profits and invest them here and there, ya go!"



Yep, everyone just has $10k lying around waiting to be invested. Also, investing is always profitable and never fails, the market never crashes, and nobody loses money - K Pal.

#22 "Why do you think your husband is taking so long to find a new job?"



Said to me by my therapist 3 months after my husband got laid off.



She is 60 and has never had to search for a job. She had no idea what the job market is like in the past few decades. I lost it.

#23 Redpillers insisting that you have to make 6 figures to get a relationship.



If that were the case humanity wouldn't be making nearly as many babies as we are.

#24 “We never use that insurance so I cancelled it.” An $85/year plan to cover $10,000-40,000 emergencies.

#25 "Raising a child isn't that hard."



- A woman who was financially secure enough to hire a long-term live-in nanny and maids also had her mother move in with her to help with childcare.

#26 Dad explaining why he was disappointed i was moving into another apartment, instead of "sticking it out and saving up for a house";



"When I was your age, I'd just gotten out of the Army, was working 3 jobs while going to school, and had a house"



Sure dad, it's not 1985 anymore.

#27 All the idiots in 2020 fighting against the use of face masks saying Covid wasn't dangerous for them.



The masks aren't there to protect you, YOU are the risk.

#28 One of my college professors said “you can’t work for a corporation and be anti-corporation.”



My brother in Christ there are no other jobs.

#29 I was taking a zookeeping program. One of my classmates (they were vegan or vegetarian or something) said they wanted to one day build a zoo where they would only feed the animals plants and tofu. We were like... how can you be in this program and not know that many animals need meat to survive? Eventually we convinced her and she was like "fine but I'm getting the meat from a grocery store so no animals have to die for it." There was a lot to unpack that day.

#30 I knew a woman who, well into her 20s, thought that "quarter past/ quarter till" on the clock was 25 minutes because an American quarter is $.25.

#31 "Why don't we just have clones fight our wars?" Asked seriously in a science class in a high school some decades ago.

#32 “It’s not possible that you have an IQ of 138. Because my mom’s is 140 and she’s a dentist.” -my roommate. Who was quite literally the most obnoxious and self entitled c-word on this planet.

#33 While in a study group for chemistry final, one of my classmates looked at me in amazement when I pulled out 3 spiral notebooks worth of notes. She asked me, “why don’t you use an iPad? It’s easier than carrying so many notebooks.” Which I politely responded by saying,” I don t have enough money to buy myself an iPad.” She then quickly asked why don’t you ask your parents to buy you one?” I then had to explain to her that I was paying my college tuition through grants and scholarships, and by working 32 hr shifts a week at a fast food restaurant to make the difference. She then proceeded to say confidently in front the study group, “I thought that only happened in tv and movies”.

#34 Many years ago, I was having dinner with my in-laws. My SIL asked if we were going to join the family for the annual 4th of July stuff in Faith, NC. I replied, "I don't know. It depends. Are there still confederate army reenactors marching in the parade?" At which point, she went on a crazy diatribe that began with "the Union soldiers did horrible things to plantation owners..."



If I never see my in-laws again, it will be too soon.

#35 My ex found out that my best friend of 30 years (she did not know him) took his own life and texted me “______ passed, just so you know and not that you probably even care”.

#36 A substitute teacher in 4th grade kept sending me back to my desk to correct a paragraph they has us write because “there aren’t two Bs in the word probably.”.

#37 Boss handing me my paycheck: "Don't spend it all in one place."



Me: "So, don't pay my mortgage?".

#38 I sat down beside our receptionist to help her find an Excel file she'd saved somewhere but couldn't find where.





I had barely started speaking before she stopped me, angry that I was talking over her head.





"Wait wait wait what are you even talking about, the desk top. It's not on my desk it's in my computer!".

#39 "Autism isn't real,

You're just immature!



You'll grow out of it.".

#40 Someone tried to argue me “Aloha” was Spanish for hello…..

#41 A Trumplican tried to explain that the oceans rising because of glacier melt is a myth. His reasoning was that water expands when it freezes and recedes when it thaws.

#42 Any kind of vaccine causing any kind of mental disorder/disability. .

#43 My step sisters husband said, "The only people who said charlie kirk was hateful are the people who disagreed with him." No way Sherlock, people who agree with him aren't going to say he was hateful.

#44 "I'll just chug it, it won't hurt or something"



Says guy before trying to chug gell for disinfection because it said "80% alcohol".

#45 I worked with a lady who thought there was no rain (at all, ever) until Noah's flood because that was the first time that rain was mentioned in the Bible.

#46 Husband overheard a grocery store employee trying to help a customer select some water. Employee suggested flavored water and customer responded they prefer the nonalcoholic type.

???

#47 "Im going to escape the matrix" yeah sure buddy.

#48 This girl from Maryland said that since I was from Wisconsin I should have a New York accent, since Wisconsin is up by New York.

#49 During COVID I worked at a heavily conservative employer, 90% or so of the employees were ardent Republicans. When the antimask thing started I tried to reason with them, I would email scientific papers, and videos of studies to them but they were ignored. Then the antivax fun started and things got worse, but even then I tried to explain how vaccinations worked but it didn't help. I was the only one who wore a mask and I did so until I was vaccinated, and I was ridiculed the whole time for it.



Late into COVID one of the loudest antivaxers, who was recovering from it, after nearly being hospitalized, was spit balling about how if only there was something we could take that would prepare our bodies for it ahead of time and I just started hitting my head against my desk and kept my mouth shut. I gave up. I decided that humanity is too stupid to be reasoned with, and to let natural selection sort them out. You can't help people who don't want to be helped. You can't reason with close-minded people.



Oh, her and her husband have long-term health issues associated with their long illness, I don't believe she can work anymore, but I don't keep up with her after she left. I never got COVID, along with any of the vaccinated employees who hadn't already gotten it. There were even employees who knew they had it and came in anyway, despite one of us being treated for cancer....

#50 My boss, when her assistant told her she would be late to work the next morning, because she had a dr appointment, 1st appointment of the day at 8.30am, vented to me later and said.....isn't that what vacation days are for? Hahaha...I told her no...that vacation days are for, guess what, vacation!! Her face!! Pikachu!! She was gobsmacked!!!

#51 “250k in student loan debt isn’t that bad”.

#52 I once overheard a nepo baby complain that their “hardship” was only being able to vacation in Europe twice a year instead of three times because their parents were cutting back on expenses. They said it with a straight face, like it was the same as someone stressing over rent or groceries, and I remember just sitting there thinking, “Wow… we really don’t live on the same planet.”.

#53 Working at a high school, I made a suggestion to improve a bad situation while teaching the student’s a little responsibility in the process. The Administration’s response: it’s not our job to teach the students responsibility .

#54 Russia wouldn't be aggressive if they were let into NATO.

#55 I had to explain to a customer that in order to return a product for a refund, they had to literally RETURN THE PRODUCT. He wanted a full refund on something he'd installed and was still installed at his home. The argument was:



"I want a refund"



"Sure, bring it in and we can"



"How can I when it's already been installed?!"



"Then we can't refund it unless you bring it back in."



"HOW CAN I BRING IT IN? IT'S ALREADY INSTALLED!!!"



Repeat that about 5 times, before he asked to see the manager.



In a wild twist, the manager didn't help him anymore than we did. I love working retail.

#56 Someone shoplifting telling the cop but it was only 50$ worth of stuff so she shouldnt get a ticket lol.

#57 I was in college and made a comment when watching an ad for a Rolling Stones concert. I said, “Oh, look. The geriatric reunion tour.”



My friend sniffed and said, “I don’t even know who Jerry Atrix is.”.

#58 Project 2025 was liberal propaganda.

