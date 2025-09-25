Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You May Have Taken The Wrong Test”: Woman’s Dramatic Pregnancy Reveal Turns Into Total Humiliation
Woman holding a positive pregnancy test smiling while friends sit around a table enjoying a meal together
Friends, Relationships

“You May Have Taken The Wrong Test”: Woman’s Dramatic Pregnancy Reveal Turns Into Total Humiliation

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancy announcements can take many forms these days. Some are shared in heartfelt posts online, others happen in intimate family settings, and many are carefully planned to make the moment feel special.

But one Redditor was taken aback when, during the lunch party she threw, a guest she hardly knew emotionally revealed she was expecting. The woman explained she’d just taken a test she found in the host’s bathroom drawer.

Setting aside the awkward fact that she snooped through someone else’s things, the bigger issue was that the test wasn’t even for pregnancy—it was something entirely different.

Once the host pointed that out, the joyful announcement crumbled and the party spiraled into full-blown drama. Read on for the story.

RELATED:

    The woman proudly revealed she was expecting after taking what she thought was a pregnancy test

    Group of friends enjoying a meal together, capturing a moment of a dramatic pregnancy reveal and unexpected reaction.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But as it turned out, the lines she saw meant something else entirely

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal leads to humiliation after being told she may have taken the wrong test during announcement.

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal causes emotional reaction and leads to unexpected humiliation after taking wrong test.

    Woman holding a pregnancy test with a smile, capturing a dramatic pregnancy reveal moment.

    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal causes confusion and leads to unexpected humiliation during a social gathering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal leads to confusion and humiliation after taking the wrong pregnancy test in a family setting.

    Woman's dramatic pregnancy reveal turns to humiliation after taking the wrong ovulation test instead of pregnancy test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man and woman in heated argument during dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation moment.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turns into total humiliation after taking the wrong test, causing a tense confrontation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a dramatic pregnancy reveal that turns into total humiliation during a tense group discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman experiencing dramatic pregnancy reveal confusion after taking the wrong test, leading to total humiliation and ovulation test mix-up.

    Text excerpt about a woman discovering she took the wrong test and is not pregnant, revealing a pregnancy mistake.

    Image credits: Final-Cheesecake-146

    Some readers warned the author to check whether the guest had tampered with anything else in her bathroom

    Woman discussing confusion with ovulation and pregnancy tests during a dramatic pregnancy reveal and total humiliation story.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a detailed Reddit comment discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal and a mistaken test causing humiliation.

    Text screenshot discussing confusion between ovulation and pregnancy tests and the importance of taking the correct pregnancy test.

    Others felt her reaction in the moment was completely justified

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who took the wrong pregnancy test and faced humiliation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment discussing humiliation after a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal involving a wrong test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation after a wrong test.

    Reddit comment discussing the awkwardness of a woman's dramatic pregnancy reveal after taking the wrong test.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a dramatic pregnancy reveal story, discussing surprise and lack of shame in a humiliating situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation.

    Comment about finding a pregnancy test in a bathroom drawer and taking it unexpectedly, leading to surprise and humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman’s pregnancy test mix-up, highlighting the dramatic reveal and resulting humiliation.

    Comment discussing a dramatic pregnancy reveal that turned into total humiliation after a woman took the wrong test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman's dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation after taking the wrong test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a detailed online comment discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation.

    Comment discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation after taking the wrong test.

    Commenter explaining why a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal led to humiliation due to privacy and timing issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment explaining confusion about pregnancy test type and correct usage of dip tests versus midstream tests.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a dramatic pregnancy reveal that turned into humiliation.

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal causes total humiliation after taking the wrong test shared in online discussion.

    Comment on a dramatic pregnancy reveal gone wrong, highlighting humiliation after taking the wrong test and misunderstanding.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal leading to total humiliation after taking the wrong test.

    Comment discussing a woman taking the wrong pregnancy test leading to confusion and embarrassment in an online forum.

    Comment on pregnancy reveal post, user expressing judgment about a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into humiliation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman reacting with shock and embarrassment after a dramatic pregnancy reveal turns into total humiliation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One commenter questioned how it was even possible to confuse an ovulation test with a pregnancy test

    Reddit users discuss a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation after a test mix-up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the woman returned with a follow-up, sharing all the additional details that had come to light

    Woman in striped shirt sitting and speaking into smartphone, illustrating dramatic pregnancy reveal and humiliation moments.

    Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal leads to humiliation after taking the wrong test in a shocking turn of events.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a woman named Sasha and a man named Doug involving divorce and fertility issues.

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal leads to confusion and humiliation after taking the wrong test during conception struggles.

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal leads to humiliation after taking the wrong test, highlighting emotional and surprising moments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hand holding an ovulation test strip showing faint lines, relating to the dramatic pregnancy reveal and test confusion.

    Image credits: Final-Cheesecake-146

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turns into total humiliation after taking the wrong test at home.

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy test reveal causes shock and humiliation, leading to conflict with her husband and support system.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal fails after taking the wrong test leading to total humiliation and viral reaction.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal causing tension and humiliation among friends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman shares emotional message about privacy invasion and struggles with trying to get pregnant after pregnancy test confusion.

    Image credits: Final-Cheesecake-146

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also clarified a few more points in the comments

    Reddit comments discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal that turned into total humiliation and social fallout.

    Comments discussing a woman’s dramatic pregnancy reveal turning into total humiliation after taking the wrong test.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Pregnancy
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That woman is a moron and her husband is a d****e. In what world do you steal from someone and then get mad at THEM? How completely inappropriate. I'd dump the friends who sided with the crazy couple.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an awful couple, strange behaviour. And people took their side? Rummaging through ur drawers? The bit that got me was her saying .. I don’t have to prove anything to. Stranger. Yeah.. the stranger who invited you, cooked for you and now you root through my bathroom. She could T least paid you back for the test

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That woman is a moron and her husband is a d****e. In what world do you steal from someone and then get mad at THEM? How completely inappropriate. I'd dump the friends who sided with the crazy couple.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an awful couple, strange behaviour. And people took their side? Rummaging through ur drawers? The bit that got me was her saying .. I don’t have to prove anything to. Stranger. Yeah.. the stranger who invited you, cooked for you and now you root through my bathroom. She could T least paid you back for the test

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT