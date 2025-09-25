“You May Have Taken The Wrong Test”: Woman’s Dramatic Pregnancy Reveal Turns Into Total Humiliation

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Pregnancy announcements can take many forms these days. Some are shared in heartfelt posts online, others happen in intimate family settings, and many are carefully planned to make the moment feel special.
But one Redditor was taken aback when, during the lunch party she threw, a guest she hardly knew emotionally revealed she was expecting. The woman explained she’d just taken a test she found in the host’s bathroom drawer.
Setting aside the awkward fact that she snooped through someone else’s things, the bigger issue was that the test wasn’t even for pregnancy—it was something entirely different.
Once the host pointed that out, the joyful announcement crumbled and the party spiraled into full-blown drama. Read on for the story.
The woman proudly revealed she was expecting after taking what she thought was a pregnancy test
Group of friends enjoying a meal together, capturing a moment of a dramatic pregnancy reveal and unexpected reaction.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
