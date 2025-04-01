Woman Claims Man In An Open Relationship Got Her Pregnant, Turns Out He’s Actually Infertile

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, some couples decide to make their relationships open — meaning they’re engaging in intimate activities with more than one person. And while this arrangement doesn’t work well for everyone, there are some who are thriving in it.

Today’s OP and her husband were among the latter. Until one day, when one of the man’s partners decided to announce that she was pregnant with his baby, likely wanting to steal him away. Little did she know that such a scenario was far from being a reality.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

While for some couples, an open relationship isn’t a fit, others thrive in them

Share icon

Image credits: Yan Krukau/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The perfect example of the latter is the couple in today’s story

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Until one of the man’s partners started being a tad standoffish with his wife

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One day, she broke the news that she was pregnant and the man was the father, likely with the hope of stealing him away

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Scanadmiration

ADVERTISEMENT

Little did she know, the man couldn’t be the father — he was infertile, which made the couple burst out laughing

The OP and her husband, whom she dubbed John, are in an open relationship. That means that they both see other people — sometimes separately and sometimes together. This isn’t something new; quite a few couples opt for such relationships, believing that a single person cannot fulfill all of their needs.

The couple from the post didn’t have any issues with their arrangement. Then, John met Casey. For the original poster, this woman always seemed a little bit standoffish, but she was willing to let it go, as it didn’t seem to cause too much trouble for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until it did. One day, Casey insisted on going over to talk to both of them. Turns out, she was pregnant for 3 months and believed that John was the father. She also felt rather smug in front of his wife.

Yet, the couple thought the situation was rather funny. In fact, not rather funny, it was laughably funny to them. And it wasn’t an anxious laugh, it was a howling one, which was the last thing this woman expected for sure.

It took a little while for these folks to collect themselves until they could explain the situation to the pregnant lady. Apparently, John doesn’t have real testicles, so there was 0% chance of him impregnating her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EmilyStock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To be more specific, when he was a child, in an accident, his testicles were damaged to the point that they had to be amputated with a surgery called an orchiectomy.

He also had testicular prosthesis — or simply said implants — put in. Technically, they don’t really have any influence over the function of a person’s body. They only improve the appearance, helping folks with their self-image.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, John for sure couldn’t be the father of Casey’s baby, which stumped the woman. She left pretty quickly after their explanation, leaving the couple hoping that was the last they were going to see of her.

Well, netizens were kind of flabbergasted by this story. When they read the title, they thought it was going to be some kind of dramatic story about cheating, but it turned out to be something different. It was a story about a woman seemingly manipulating a relationship with her lover in the hopes that she would get pregnant and steal him from his wife. So, basically, it was about a failed attempt at baby trapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

And let’s admit – the story is actually entertaining, a breath of fresh air among other more dramatic tales. Let’s just hope that it ends there and Casey won’t decide to retaliate for her humiliation, instead leaving the couple to continue their uncomplicated open relationship journey.

Netizens thought that the incident was a breath of fresh air, as before reading it all, they thought they were going to hear another dramatic cheating story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT