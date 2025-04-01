Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Claims Man In An Open Relationship Got Her Pregnant, Turns Out He’s Actually Infertile
Couples, Relationships

Woman Claims Man In An Open Relationship Got Her Pregnant, Turns Out He’s Actually Infertile

Nowadays, some couples decide to make their relationships open — meaning they’re engaging in intimate activities with more than one person. And while this arrangement doesn’t work well for everyone, there are some who are thriving in it. 

Today’s OP and her husband were among the latter. Until one day, when one of the man’s partners decided to announce that she was pregnant with his baby, likely wanting to steal him away. Little did she know that such a scenario was far from being a reality.

More info: Reddit

    While for some couples, an open relationship isn’t a fit, others thrive in them

    Image credits: Yan Krukau/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The perfect example of the latter is the couple in today’s story

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Until one of the man’s partners started being a tad standoffish with his wife

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One day, she broke the news that she was pregnant and the man was the father, likely with the hope of stealing him away

    Image credits: Scanadmiration

    Little did she know, the man couldn’t be the father — he was infertile, which made the couple burst out laughing

    The OP and her husband, whom she dubbed John, are in an open relationship. That means that they both see other people — sometimes separately and sometimes together. This isn’t something new; quite a few couples opt for such relationships, believing that a single person cannot fulfill all of their needs. 

    The couple from the post didn’t have any issues with their arrangement. Then, John met Casey. For the original poster, this woman always seemed a little bit standoffish, but she was willing to let it go, as it didn’t seem to cause too much trouble for them. 

    Until it did. One day, Casey insisted on going over to talk to both of them. Turns out, she was pregnant for 3 months and believed that John was the father. She also felt rather smug in front of his wife. 

    Yet, the couple thought the situation was rather funny. In fact, not rather funny, it was laughably funny to them. And it wasn’t an anxious laugh, it was a howling one, which was the last thing this woman expected for sure. 

    It took a little while for these folks to collect themselves until they could explain the situation to the pregnant lady. Apparently, John doesn’t have real testicles, so there was 0% chance of him impregnating her. 

    Image credits: EmilyStock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To be more specific, when he was a child, in an accident, his testicles were damaged to the point that they had to be amputated with a surgery called an orchiectomy

    He also had testicular prosthesis — or simply said implants — put in. Technically, they don’t really have any influence over the function of a person’s body. They only improve the appearance, helping folks with their self-image. 

    So, John for sure couldn’t be the father of Casey’s baby, which stumped the woman. She left pretty quickly after their explanation, leaving the couple hoping that was the last they were going to see of her. 

    Well, netizens were kind of flabbergasted by this story. When they read the title, they thought it was going to be some kind of dramatic story about cheating, but it turned out to be something different. It was a story about a woman seemingly manipulating a relationship with her lover in the hopes that she would get pregnant and steal him from his wife. So, basically, it was about a failed attempt at baby trapping

    And let’s admit – the story is actually entertaining, a breath of fresh air among other more dramatic tales. Let’s just hope that it ends there and Casey won’t decide to retaliate for her humiliation, instead leaving the couple to continue their uncomplicated open relationship journey.

    Netizens thought that the incident was a breath of fresh air, as before reading it all, they thought they were going to hear another dramatic cheating story

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
