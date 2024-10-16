ADVERTISEMENT

People have different understandings of what constitutes a good life and build theirs around different ideas. But a recent Reddit thread has users sharing things they believe everyone should try at least once. The discussion offers an interesting glimpse into the human experience, from simple pleasures like watching a sunrise or trying an exotic food to more transformative moments like traveling alone or volunteering.

#1

#1

Moving to another city from the one they grew up in.

If they can’t move, atleast travelling to another country.

essie_14

#2

#2

Living alone.

InsertMoreCoffee

tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited)

Yeah, I did that in college when my roommate moved out. I discovered that I need another person around as motivation to hold myself accountable for putting things away. Being able to pace around muttering like a crazy person all night was nice when I had to memorize a speech from Hamlet for class, though.

#3

#3

Working in the service industry. Maybe people would treat workers better, knowing they're servers, not servants.

BigPoppaJ919

#4

#4

Love.

TechnologyMother1529

#5

#5

I think CEOs or similar should sit in the lowest level positions and vise versa.

Tough-Buddy-2058

#6

#6

Working in customer service.

CyberGuySeaX5

#7

#7

Swimming in warm ocean water.

wholenewguy

#8

#8

Everyone must experience failure.

thrivanfor

#9

#9

Being poor.

ShinyUnderwearBear

#10

#10

Appreciation or getting praise for their hardwork and success.

VelvetSirenAllure

#11

#11

For someone to be proud of you whatever it may be.

Cindy-BC

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Yeah, ideally a parent. Or siblings. It can take a lifetime to realise that a lot of your life's problems are a result of trying to earn the respect and pride of someone who really doesn't give a s**t.

#12

#12

Learn another language. One of the most profound experiences I've ever had is reading an idea/thought that just doesn't exist in English. It'll help when you do all this traveling people are recommending. French or Spanish, depending on where you live. Or both. I really want to learn Arabic, too, but there are sooooo many dialects...

V3nusD00m

edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I think that's why "anglos" sometimes seem to be so closed minded. Many English, Americans, Australians, don't need to or choose to learn another language, and just can't see past one way of thinking. It's not universal, nor is it unique, but it's common.

#13

#13

Taking your underwired bra off at the end of a long day.

LorettaBobbins

#14

#14

A total eclipse of the sun.

HumanWithComputer

#15

#15

Trying something completely out of your comfort zone, like skydiving or taking an improv class.

gregmills567

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited)

Not sure about this one. Yes, try out new things, but if something is really way out of your comfort zone, what is the benefit? Being able to live through the anxiety before you do it and then just being happy to have it over with? I might as well go to the dentist then.

#16

#16

Seeing the Milky Way with your own eyes.

Jarbutt

edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Remember people, seeing the milky way with someone else's eyes is illegal!

#17

#17

A round of applause just for them.

twisted_stepsister

#18

#18

Northern Lights.

wreade

ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

OK. Go ahead and rub it in for all the people who were working...😫

#19

#19

The love of a dog!

Sea_Nature_5866

#20

#20

I've read "sex" as an answer but I want to add, sex with someone who loves you (it's way more intimate and fulfilling).

Iambluedabbadee

#21

#21

Being stranded in the wilderness. That s**t is the quickest character builder ever. You realize how frail everything is and walk away a different person, thankful for every little thing in life.

dadspeed55

#22

#22

Compassion.

VegaHoward

lilliemean avatar
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I thought that compassion is part of a normal person's emotional skills, not something to be tried sometimes like some exotic dish.

#23

Not being in debt.

nudecleaninggirl

#24

#24

Traveling to a new place where you can immerse yourself in a foreign culture, see unfamiliar nature and broaden your worldview. It is not only enriching internally, but also helps to better understand yourself and the world around you.

emmablooom

#25

#25

Skinny dipping - such a free feeling!

Forsaken-Form7221

lilliemean avatar
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Sure, but it's all fun and games until the pike catches the "bait".

#26

#26

Solo travelling.

Cool_Runnings143

#27

#27

Peace. Complete peace, even if just for a bit.

soonergirl_63

#28

#28

Public speaking: delivering a speech to more than 100 people on a topic you love and have researched intensively. After giving the speech and answering every question excellently, the final applause is pure ecstasy. Some people might say sex or something else, but most of those things you'll likely try at least once anyway.

Gromit273479

edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Having an audience laugh, and hanging on every word, when you know what you are saying is useful to their lives, is a pure feeling.

#29

Financial security.

zorggalacticus

#30

#30

True companionship

Brave_Arm8805

#31

#31

Unconditional love.

coco8090

#32

#32

Feeling completely safe and protected.

SavingPrivateOrion

#33

#33

Orgasm.

motionlessvagabonddd

joshh0534 avatar
Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Most of us do it while sleeping, regardless of if we remember it

#34

#34

Betrayal, and being told no. Build that thicc skin ppl s**t does wonders.

Ohtrueeeee

#35

#35

For those in the US, I think everyone should serve on a jury at least once I know that a lot of people try to get out of it, but it's important to see how the justice system actually operates even for cases that don't seem all that impactful- Going to trial does impact people. And people need to see that most cases are not like an episode of Perry Mason. And they need to see how a disparate group has to work together to reach a consensus, if it comes down to that. (I served on 3 so far, once as an alternate, so I wasn't included in deliberations, and 2 struck deals before it got that far. But I learned a lot.

alwayssoupy

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I learned more than I wanted to know about my fellow human beings by being on a jury.

#36

#36

Ego Death.

Nazathan

ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why on earth did I initially read "ego" like "eggo" ...as in waffles? Waffle death. I think I really need to go to bed 😂

#37

#37

I think trying psychedelics at least once, in a safe and supportive setting, can be a life-changing experience. It helped me see things from a completely new perspective, almost like hitting a reset button on my mind. It deepened my self-awareness and connection with the world around me.

syedadilmahmood

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I do not want my mind to be reset. You don't know what you're going to end up with on the other side. Too many people (yes, I know it's still very rare, but...) have been mind-changed in ways that have left them truly damaged.

#38

#38

Near death experience I would say. You'll realized the true meaning of life if you'll encounter that situation.

QueenOfTemptations

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Not sure I agree. I realised that I'd better stop riding motorbikes if I wanted to live, but nothing as profound as this is suggesting.

