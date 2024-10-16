People have different understandings of what constitutes a good life and build theirs around different ideas. But a recent Reddit thread has users sharing things they believe everyone should try at least once. The discussion offers an interesting glimpse into the human experience, from simple pleasures like watching a sunrise or trying an exotic food to more transformative moments like traveling alone or volunteering. Scroll down to check out the most popular suggestions, and who knows, maybe they will inspire you pursue that which you we're putting away for a bit too long.

#1 Moving to another city from the one they grew up in.



If they can’t move, atleast travelling to another country.

#2 Living alone.

#3 Working in the service industry. Maybe people would treat workers better, knowing they’re servers, not servants.

#4 Love.

#5 I think CEOs or similar should sit in the lowest level positions and vise versa.

#6 Working in customer service.

#7 Swimming in warm ocean water.

#8 Everyone must experience failure.

#9 Being poor.

#10 Appreciation or getting praise for their hardwork and success.

#11 For someone to be proud of you whatever it may be.

#12 Learn another language. One of the most profound experiences I've ever had is reading an idea/thought that just doesn’t exist in English. It'll help when you do all this traveling people are recommending. French or Spanish, depending on where you live. Or both. I really want to learn Arabic, too, but there are sooooo many dialects...

#13 Taking your underwired bra off at the end of a long day.

#14 A total eclipse of the sun.

#15 Trying something completely out of your comfort zone, like skydiving or taking an improv class.

#16 Seeing the Milky Way with your own eyes.

#17 A round of applause just for them.

#18 Northern Lights.

#19 The love of a dog!

#20 I’ve read “sex” as an answer but I want to add, sex with someone who loves you (it’s way more intimate and fulfilling).

#21 Being stranded in the wilderness. That s**t is the quickest character builder ever. You realize how frail everything is and walk away a different person, thankful for every little thing in life.

#22 Compassion.

#23 Not being in debt.

#24 Traveling to a new place where you can immerse yourself in a foreign culture, see unfamiliar nature and broaden your worldview. It is not only enriching internally, but also helps to better understand yourself and the world around you.

#25 Skinny dipping - such a free feeling!

#26 Solo travelling.

#27 Peace. Complete peace, even if just for a bit.

#28 Public speaking: delivering a speech to more than 100 people on a topic you love and have researched intensively. After giving the speech and answering every question excellently, the final applause is pure ecstasy. Some people might say sex or something else, but most of those things you'll likely try at least once anyway.

#29 Financial security.

#30 True companionship

#31 Unconditional love.

#32 Feeling completely safe and protected.

#33 Orgasm.

#34 Betrayal, and being told no. Build that thicc skin ppl s**t does wonders.

#35 For those in the US, I think everyone should serve on a jury at least once I know that a lot of people try to get out of it, but it's important to see how the justice system actually operates even for cases that don't seem all that impactful- Going to trial does impact people. And people need to see that most cases are not like an episode of Perry Mason. And they need to see how a disparate group has to work together to reach a consensus, if it comes down to that. (I served on 3 so far, once as an alternate, so I wasn't included in deliberations, and 2 struck deals before it got that far. But I learned a lot.

#36 Ego Death.

#37 I think trying psychedelics at least once, in a safe and supportive setting, can be a life-changing experience. It helped me see things from a completely new perspective, almost like hitting a reset button on my mind. It deepened my self-awareness and connection with the world around me.