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At this point, it can feel like we already know almost everything there is to know about the human body. After all, doctors and scientists have spent centuries studying it. But the truth is, new discoveries are being made all the time, and there’s always something surprising left to learn about ourselves.

If you’re in the mood to pick up a few interesting facts today, these posts from Explaining Medicals on Instagram are a great place to start. That said, none of this is a substitute for professional advice, so always consult a doctor when it comes to any health concerns. Happy reading!