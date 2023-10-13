ADVERTISEMENT

Some things, whether good or bad, can’t be put into words; they have to be experienced firsthand for a person to understand what they really feel like. For some people, it’s holding their newborn in their hands for the very first time, for others it can be something way less magical, like coming face-to-face with an alligator; but in both cases, there is simply no way to convey the experience with words.

Curious about such instances, redditor u/Slow_Inflation8701 addressed members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community asking what's something people don't understand until they go through it themselves. Fellow netizens shared their insight covering everything from abuse to parenthood, and much more, so scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

#1

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Being with an abuser (mentally, physically, or both) and how hard it is to leave

Proof_Category_7061 , Anete Lusina Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be higher. I'm still recovering from my last GF who used to beat me, and abuse me and then when I wanted out, stalked me.

#2

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Depression, actual clinical diagnosed depression.

If I had a dollar every time I had to explain to someone it’s not “just feeling sad, bro!” and can get over it just like that, I could retire.

MitchConnor555 , Ron Lach Report

natalie-cilla avatar
Flamingo Croquet
Flamingo Croquet
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! This is also true for anxiety. A family member of mine suffers from anxiety and I can't count the times my aunts and uncles ask "But what are they anxious about?" This is not how it works!! 🙄

#3

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Having to cut off your family because they are very toxic. It's almost impossible to come off as the reasonable person in this situation to others, even if your life was in danger. People just don't understand

SansevieraEtMaranta , Karolina Grabowska Report

joolee avatar
OnlyMe
OnlyMe
Community Member
18 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They totally don't understand. "How could you do that to your mum?" Because she's a fuuckiing biitchh, that's how.

#4

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Experiencing the death of someone you love

hollyjazzy , Pavel Danilyuk Report

carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The feeling in your gut that you will never be able to give one look and your loved one will know what you want to say. The shared memories, the laughs, little irritating things, a hug, working in the garden together, opening a bottle of good wine in front of the fire... I could go on and on. I was in shock the first few weeks after my husband passed away. And then WHAM it hits you. That's when the loss pulls you down. Thank God for family, friends, cheese and Pandas ❤️

#5

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Struggling without anyone or anything to fall back on.

Fried-Pig-Dicks , Keenan Constance Report

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. My husband didn't understand why all my life decisions have been such massive risks and how failing or falling had dire consequences for me. He was so privileged to have the support of his family. He was never afraid to try anything, take a risk or loose it all because no matter what, he had a family who would catch him.

#6

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Chronic debilitating illness and disability. How quickly life can change permanently without you doing anything wrong.

melkesjokolade89 , MART PRODUCTION Report

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much this! And all of the side effects in your daily life because of it, things you wouldn't think of. Like not being able to cook meals for yourself often, which lead to you eating prepackaged stuff that is not good for you. And there is the devastation of knowing it won't ever change. It might get easier, but never go away completely.

#7

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Not having enough money due to unforeseen circumstances. Not every poor person is poor because of their own decisions. Finances are like traffic, you can do everything right on the road, and have your life completely flipped by some other a*****e driver.

WhereTheMoneyAtBoy , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

to-kim avatar
KimToo
KimToo
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prime example: global pandemic. War or natural disasters will change your fortune in an instant. War reduced my parents went from well educated, middle class teachers to refugees with not a penny to their name.

#8

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Living with PTSD.

SpykeATA , RDNE Stock project Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother. Four tours in Iraq. Now spends 4th of July in a bathtub with a blanket over his head. it's been ten years.

#9

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Sexual assault

Royal-Somewhere-849 , MART PRODUCTION Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fear is the worst. "Will it happen again?" Answer, probably yes. At least in my case.

#10

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Mental illness.

RareAd3435 , Liza Summer Report

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people don't get it despite having mental illness themselves! My stepdad is a prime example. My sister has ASD, ADHD and anxiety, he has anxiety, but doesn't understand why my mum has to support her so much, because he takes his pills and that means everything is okay for him. It's not that simple with her.

#11

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Anxiety or The Anxious feeling of something bad always feels like it’s going to happen, and imagining things before they even happen and not being able to cope.

Myrealgirlfriend , Engin Akyurt Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The panic monster has been on my back all week. He's like some kind of bogyman. Always behind me these days. Usually about five minutes of spinning waking nightmares and then a few minutes of vomiting and I can get back to work again. i tell my coworkers they're just "dizzy spells".

#12

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Homelessness.

NOTHING prepares you for it, no amount of knowledge about “ resources “ street smarts etc prepares you for the devastation that is homelessness when you’re not mentally Ill or high to the hills.

You quickly learn all the “ resources “ we like to lie to each other about and pretend those “ lazy bums “ have are a crock of s**t.

Shelters are dangerous, filthy, abhorrent places , understaffed and simply don’t have the funding to do much good.

Yiu can get food assistance, but that’s about it.

Everything is a waiting game, rapid rehousing in most of the country isn’t rapid, youl be on a waiting list for ever, AND when politicians want to save a few bucks or show how fiscally conservative they are, guess who’s funding gets cut first?!

Never mind the trauma of never having privacy, a bathroom, a place to sleep safely, a place to keep any belongings without them being stolen, the constant threat of being robbed in your sleep or assaulted if you’re female, or maybe some teens feel like pelting you with eggs. Etc

TheGremshire , MART PRODUCTION Report

laurahelario avatar
Squirrelly Panda
Squirrelly Panda
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many who experience homelessness for the first time become mentally ill and/or addicted because it is so very devastating. It certainly changes you, often on a very primal level.

#13

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Losing a child.

rushray112 , RDNE Stock project Report

andycran avatar
Andy Cran
Andy Cran
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it never stops hurting....losing both parents was far less painful, naturally expect parents to depart this mortal coil before us....but a child,I lost my only child some years back (he was 21) ...it does something to one's soul

#14

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves How extremely devastating being on cheated is. It's a truly sickening feeling in your gut, and nothing in your life is the same afterward. Some people are never the same ever again, others take over a decade to go back to normal. But that initial feeling is the worst. The suspicionions, the adrenaline as the truth unfolds, the severe depression, and the imagination all come together to bring you one of life's most devastating experiences.

visionsofcry , RDNE Stock project Report

paulneff_1 avatar
Lexekon
Lexekon
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That can be made exponentially worse, when you hear from others how she reversed the roles when explaining your relationship to new lovers, because they wanted to be the one to 'swoop in and be the hero'. Why worse, some could ask, because it means she knows exactly how badly she treated you, and was manipulative enough to use it for self benefit. I lost years trying to unwind that nightmare in my head.

#15

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Having a disability

Mrwoofwoof , Marcus Aurelius Report

anonplz avatar
shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

especially if you are undiagnosed and you grow up and diagnose yourself and realize your life could have been so different if you were diagnosed as a child.

#16

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Nerve pain

LaughingIsAwesome , Andrea Piacquadio Report

183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's horrible and most pain meds are useless against damaged nerves.

#17

Having a child with special needs

ArtaxIsAlive Report

david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! This needs to be higher. Having a child with a severe physical disability or a severe mental illness, or prone to violence, or all three, is the most soul-destroying experience you can imagine. And nobody understands who hasn't been through the experience, everybody blames the parents when the child misbehaves.

#18

Having an abortion. When Roe was overturned I had to hear everyone's opinion on abortion at work (both sides). It's such a talked about 'hot button' issue that people don't really think about the fact that if you are in a room with 10 women, you are probably in a room with one who has had an abortion, and they might not want to hear what you think about it. Whatever side of the line you fall on.

opheliaonthelake Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in Highschool I had a friend who had one at 12yo. Think about forcing a child to carry a child. This is what's happening in a post Roe world.

#19

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Babies who don't sleep. Especially if you have more than one child. It's relentless, unending torture from a tiny being who you love with everything you have but find yourself having terrible thoughts about. You plead and beg, soothe and hug, rant and yell, nothing works, they don't care, they won't sleep.

Every time you close your eyes, you know it might be 5 minutes or 2 hours or 20 minutes or 3 hours before you'll get woken again, and you have to go back in and be the best version of yourself for this tiny human.

If you have other kids, you then wake at day break (if you've slept at all) and then your other little ones wake, who also need you. It's not their fault you're completely deranged from the nightly torture, they need their Mum as well. Be on your game or struggle with the guilt, exacerbated by your exaggerated emotions as you're Just. So. Tired.

Driving becomes dangerous, you can't sort reality or process things, and again - small people who have no sense of the effect their regular little kid behaviour has, no empathy, just unleashing and you have to cop it and be a good Mum. And this is night, after night, after night, relentless, no hope in sight and no energy to summon any. And there's no real way to tell anyone how tired you are because there's no way to communicate a tiredness that is a physical weight you feel, like your body and mind don't belong to you any more but you've still got to perform.

Sleep deprivation is a war crime and babies are tiny terrorists. It's hell.

Haai_Vyf , Sarah Chai Report

tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I relate so much to this. That level of exhaustion and sleep deprivation is hard to describe, but OP did well. I was at a point where I literally wasn't sure how I'd get through the next day and would just burst into tears because it all seemed so impossibly hard. Lack of sleep for an extended period of time really is hell.

#20

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Losing a parent at a young age. You’re not sad because you miss them. You’re sad because you were robbed of ever knowing them.

Schmaron , Pixabay Report

gloeiend_1 avatar
October
October
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It changes you at the core. I lost my mom at nine years old and it is incomparable to loosing a parent later in life. My father died when I was an adult and it was deeply saddening, but loosing my mom so young turned me into a completely different person.

#21

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Birth. We all know it's "hard" but sometimes even the baby books and videos don't prepare you for what could happen. When I had my son my placenta adhered to my uterine wall. Resulting in me nearly bleeding out. When my water broke it was ALL dark blood. And when I got to the hospital after my water broke I stood up and immediately heard a splash and a HUGE pile of dark red blood pooled on the floor beneath my feet. I had to have a c section after being in labor for almost two days and failing to progress. And on the table they tried pulling it out just a little and I felt EVERYTHING. I started bleeding out and they let me see my son and I was told that there was something wrong with my placenta and they had to put me under. I was intubated and given iron transfusions and blood transfusions over a two week period on top of healing from a c section.

Slow_Inflation8701 , Jonathan Borba Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even an entirely smooth pregnancy and birth is difficult. I’m not a mother but a medical student and watching pregnant patients giving birth is one of the most painful things I’ve had to witness. Even if it’s watching teaching videos about labour and delivery, it’s hard to keep watching and I often look away. I’m not fazed by blood and body parts and can watch any other procedure and even open surgeries without any issue. Kudos to all moms out there for going through what is childbirth!

#22

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Grief.

When it’s been a a while since, it’s common for people to say something like, “it’s been a few years, move on.”

It truthfully doesn’t work that way. You remember them forever. And even when times after are extremely good and happy, a little part of you is looking in that empty corner.

Don’t say the “move on” thing to grieving people. It truthfully is great that you don’t relate, grieving people don’t want you to try and relate. They’re in the middle of a process that, at least in some ways, lasts forever.

Sweddy-Bowls , Kampus Production Report

jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was stuck for a long time before I realised that I didn't have to 'move on' but I could instead try to 'move forward' and that I could take my grief with me.

#23

Dieing. Getting old. I'm 84 and, while I'm ok, lots of activities, tons of pain, low energy. It is nothing like I imagined and before that final exit, there are a lot more surprises. (One of the interesting things is that I have NO fear, but maybe that will change. lol)

kelrunner Report

hilltoptrails13 avatar
Rick
Rick
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One thing one that I do not understand is why no one educates young people how awful it is getting old. Physical and mental functions that you have had all your life start to deteriorate and there is nothing you can do about it except die or take meds to prolong a declining situation.

#24

Panic attacks

MarkoDSamir Report

trish_3 avatar
Trish
Trish
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trying to hide them when they happen in front of people, but it's hard to get a breath. Hyperventilating, sweating, and eventually vomiting.

#25

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Addictions.

dmbgreen , Ozan Çulha Report

tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, this is definitely one of those things that's hard to truly understand if you haven't experienced it. Even with all the knowledge we have today regarding addiction, there are still people who assume it's solely some sort of moral failing. It isn't.

#26

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves How bad toxic people and gaslighting are. The thing about that kind of abuse is that you never feel it like you would pbysical abuse. I know when I'm being punched, I don't know when I'm being gaslighted.

visionsofcry , Timur Weber Report

jbunting242 avatar
RabidChild
RabidChild
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To me the physical abuse was so much easier to heal from than the malicious deception The mental abuse leaves far deeper wounds.

#27

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Working in customer service

bobpetersen55 , Olha Ruskykh Report

vasanaphong424 avatar
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time you say, that customer topped it, then there’s always another

#28

Being poor

nowhereman136 Report

#29

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Blindness, or bad eyes in general.

Available-Fly-8268 , MART PRODUCTION Report

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never known any different (though the time between the hole in my eye being fixed and when I started needing to wear glasses it was not an everyday problem, but I did still have to get check ups all the time).

#30

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Cancer.

What it really means to go through cancer treatment.

Japan_Superfan , Ivan Samkov Report

b-starkec avatar
Barbara
Barbara
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I survived, but two years of treatment left so many physical and mental scars. Especially the sometimes disabling fear that it will come back.

#31

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Having real OCD.

Exciting_Telephone65 , cottonbro studio Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for the heading! And not just 'OCD' that means you like things clean. OCD is debilitating and exhausting....

#32

Narcistic abuse

what_is_user_name Report

#33

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Miscarriage. It's truly devastating.

drinxonme , Andrea Piacquadio Report

jaaleezee avatar
Leigh James
Leigh James
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At the very least, women are beginning to share and talk about the devastation and other myriad of emotions from experiencing a miscarriage(s). P.S. - You can try again is not helpful.

#34

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves Car crashes

NameTheEpithet , Mike Bird Report

colinmatthews avatar
Colin Matthews
Colin Matthews
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes been in a few, one quite bad. Hit from behind at full speed by a large SUV. No braking .Car written off and car in front of me also written off. Spend quite a while pretty nervous about driving

#35

35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves How unprepared you are for a physical fight. Most people way overestimate their abilities.

TheTopNacho , Pavel Danilyuk Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I went to martial arts classes they always told us the most important thing we would gain from them would be a level of fitness that meant we could outrun any potential attacker. Never fight, always run.

