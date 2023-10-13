35 Things People Can Only Fully Comprehend After Going Through Them Themselves
Some things, whether good or bad, can’t be put into words; they have to be experienced firsthand for a person to understand what they really feel like. For some people, it’s holding their newborn in their hands for the very first time, for others it can be something way less magical, like coming face-to-face with an alligator; but in both cases, there is simply no way to convey the experience with words.
Curious about such instances, redditor u/Slow_Inflation8701 addressed members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community asking what's something people don't understand until they go through it themselves. Fellow netizens shared their insight covering everything from abuse to parenthood, and much more, so scroll down to find their answers on the list below.
Being with an abuser (mentally, physically, or both) and how hard it is to leave
This needs to be higher. I'm still recovering from my last GF who used to beat me, and abuse me and then when I wanted out, stalked me.
Depression, actual clinical diagnosed depression.
If I had a dollar every time I had to explain to someone it’s not “just feeling sad, bro!” and can get over it just like that, I could retire.
Yes! This is also true for anxiety. A family member of mine suffers from anxiety and I can't count the times my aunts and uncles ask "But what are they anxious about?" This is not how it works!! 🙄
Having to cut off your family because they are very toxic. It's almost impossible to come off as the reasonable person in this situation to others, even if your life was in danger. People just don't understand
Experiencing the death of someone you love
The feeling in your gut that you will never be able to give one look and your loved one will know what you want to say. The shared memories, the laughs, little irritating things, a hug, working in the garden together, opening a bottle of good wine in front of the fire... I could go on and on. I was in shock the first few weeks after my husband passed away. And then WHAM it hits you. That's when the loss pulls you down. Thank God for family, friends, cheese and Pandas ❤️
Struggling without anyone or anything to fall back on.
Yes. My husband didn't understand why all my life decisions have been such massive risks and how failing or falling had dire consequences for me. He was so privileged to have the support of his family. He was never afraid to try anything, take a risk or loose it all because no matter what, he had a family who would catch him.
Chronic debilitating illness and disability. How quickly life can change permanently without you doing anything wrong.
So much this! And all of the side effects in your daily life because of it, things you wouldn't think of. Like not being able to cook meals for yourself often, which lead to you eating prepackaged stuff that is not good for you. And there is the devastation of knowing it won't ever change. It might get easier, but never go away completely.
Not having enough money due to unforeseen circumstances. Not every poor person is poor because of their own decisions. Finances are like traffic, you can do everything right on the road, and have your life completely flipped by some other a*****e driver.
Living with PTSD.
My brother. Four tours in Iraq. Now spends 4th of July in a bathtub with a blanket over his head. it's been ten years.
Sexual assault
The fear is the worst. "Will it happen again?" Answer, probably yes. At least in my case.
Mental illness.
Some people don't get it despite having mental illness themselves! My stepdad is a prime example. My sister has ASD, ADHD and anxiety, he has anxiety, but doesn't understand why my mum has to support her so much, because he takes his pills and that means everything is okay for him. It's not that simple with her.
Anxiety or The Anxious feeling of something bad always feels like it’s going to happen, and imagining things before they even happen and not being able to cope.
The panic monster has been on my back all week. He's like some kind of bogyman. Always behind me these days. Usually about five minutes of spinning waking nightmares and then a few minutes of vomiting and I can get back to work again. i tell my coworkers they're just "dizzy spells".
Homelessness.
NOTHING prepares you for it, no amount of knowledge about “ resources “ street smarts etc prepares you for the devastation that is homelessness when you’re not mentally Ill or high to the hills.
You quickly learn all the “ resources “ we like to lie to each other about and pretend those “ lazy bums “ have are a crock of s**t.
Shelters are dangerous, filthy, abhorrent places , understaffed and simply don’t have the funding to do much good.
Yiu can get food assistance, but that’s about it.
Everything is a waiting game, rapid rehousing in most of the country isn’t rapid, youl be on a waiting list for ever, AND when politicians want to save a few bucks or show how fiscally conservative they are, guess who’s funding gets cut first?!
Never mind the trauma of never having privacy, a bathroom, a place to sleep safely, a place to keep any belongings without them being stolen, the constant threat of being robbed in your sleep or assaulted if you’re female, or maybe some teens feel like pelting you with eggs. Etc
Many who experience homelessness for the first time become mentally ill and/or addicted because it is so very devastating. It certainly changes you, often on a very primal level.
Losing a child.
How extremely devastating being on cheated is. It's a truly sickening feeling in your gut, and nothing in your life is the same afterward. Some people are never the same ever again, others take over a decade to go back to normal. But that initial feeling is the worst. The suspicionions, the adrenaline as the truth unfolds, the severe depression, and the imagination all come together to bring you one of life's most devastating experiences.
That can be made exponentially worse, when you hear from others how she reversed the roles when explaining your relationship to new lovers, because they wanted to be the one to 'swoop in and be the hero'. Why worse, some could ask, because it means she knows exactly how badly she treated you, and was manipulative enough to use it for self benefit. I lost years trying to unwind that nightmare in my head.
Having a disability
especially if you are undiagnosed and you grow up and diagnose yourself and realize your life could have been so different if you were diagnosed as a child.
Nerve pain
It's horrible and most pain meds are useless against damaged nerves.
Having a child with special needs
Yes! This needs to be higher. Having a child with a severe physical disability or a severe mental illness, or prone to violence, or all three, is the most soul-destroying experience you can imagine. And nobody understands who hasn't been through the experience, everybody blames the parents when the child misbehaves.
Having an abortion. When Roe was overturned I had to hear everyone's opinion on abortion at work (both sides). It's such a talked about 'hot button' issue that people don't really think about the fact that if you are in a room with 10 women, you are probably in a room with one who has had an abortion, and they might not want to hear what you think about it. Whatever side of the line you fall on.
When I was in Highschool I had a friend who had one at 12yo. Think about forcing a child to carry a child. This is what's happening in a post Roe world.
Babies who don't sleep. Especially if you have more than one child. It's relentless, unending torture from a tiny being who you love with everything you have but find yourself having terrible thoughts about. You plead and beg, soothe and hug, rant and yell, nothing works, they don't care, they won't sleep.
Every time you close your eyes, you know it might be 5 minutes or 2 hours or 20 minutes or 3 hours before you'll get woken again, and you have to go back in and be the best version of yourself for this tiny human.
If you have other kids, you then wake at day break (if you've slept at all) and then your other little ones wake, who also need you. It's not their fault you're completely deranged from the nightly torture, they need their Mum as well. Be on your game or struggle with the guilt, exacerbated by your exaggerated emotions as you're Just. So. Tired.
Driving becomes dangerous, you can't sort reality or process things, and again - small people who have no sense of the effect their regular little kid behaviour has, no empathy, just unleashing and you have to cop it and be a good Mum. And this is night, after night, after night, relentless, no hope in sight and no energy to summon any. And there's no real way to tell anyone how tired you are because there's no way to communicate a tiredness that is a physical weight you feel, like your body and mind don't belong to you any more but you've still got to perform.
Sleep deprivation is a war crime and babies are tiny terrorists. It's hell.
I relate so much to this. That level of exhaustion and sleep deprivation is hard to describe, but OP did well. I was at a point where I literally wasn't sure how I'd get through the next day and would just burst into tears because it all seemed so impossibly hard. Lack of sleep for an extended period of time really is hell.
Losing a parent at a young age. You’re not sad because you miss them. You’re sad because you were robbed of ever knowing them.
Birth. We all know it's "hard" but sometimes even the baby books and videos don't prepare you for what could happen. When I had my son my placenta adhered to my uterine wall. Resulting in me nearly bleeding out. When my water broke it was ALL dark blood. And when I got to the hospital after my water broke I stood up and immediately heard a splash and a HUGE pile of dark red blood pooled on the floor beneath my feet. I had to have a c section after being in labor for almost two days and failing to progress. And on the table they tried pulling it out just a little and I felt EVERYTHING. I started bleeding out and they let me see my son and I was told that there was something wrong with my placenta and they had to put me under. I was intubated and given iron transfusions and blood transfusions over a two week period on top of healing from a c section.
Even an entirely smooth pregnancy and birth is difficult. I’m not a mother but a medical student and watching pregnant patients giving birth is one of the most painful things I’ve had to witness. Even if it’s watching teaching videos about labour and delivery, it’s hard to keep watching and I often look away. I’m not fazed by blood and body parts and can watch any other procedure and even open surgeries without any issue. Kudos to all moms out there for going through what is childbirth!
Grief.
When it’s been a a while since, it’s common for people to say something like, “it’s been a few years, move on.”
It truthfully doesn’t work that way. You remember them forever. And even when times after are extremely good and happy, a little part of you is looking in that empty corner.
Don’t say the “move on” thing to grieving people. It truthfully is great that you don’t relate, grieving people don’t want you to try and relate. They’re in the middle of a process that, at least in some ways, lasts forever.
I was stuck for a long time before I realised that I didn't have to 'move on' but I could instead try to 'move forward' and that I could take my grief with me.
Dieing. Getting old. I'm 84 and, while I'm ok, lots of activities, tons of pain, low energy. It is nothing like I imagined and before that final exit, there are a lot more surprises. (One of the interesting things is that I have NO fear, but maybe that will change. lol)
One thing one that I do not understand is why no one educates young people how awful it is getting old. Physical and mental functions that you have had all your life start to deteriorate and there is nothing you can do about it except die or take meds to prolong a declining situation.
Panic attacks
Addictions.
How bad toxic people and gaslighting are. The thing about that kind of abuse is that you never feel it like you would pbysical abuse. I know when I'm being punched, I don't know when I'm being gaslighted.
To me the physical abuse was so much easier to heal from than the malicious deception The mental abuse leaves far deeper wounds.
Working in customer service
Every time you say, that customer topped it, then there’s always another
Being poor
Blindness, or bad eyes in general.
I've never known any different (though the time between the hole in my eye being fixed and when I started needing to wear glasses it was not an everyday problem, but I did still have to get check ups all the time).
Cancer.
What it really means to go through cancer treatment.
Having real OCD.
Narcistic abuse
Miscarriage. It's truly devastating.
At the very least, women are beginning to share and talk about the devastation and other myriad of emotions from experiencing a miscarriage(s). P.S. - You can try again is not helpful.
Car crashes
Yes been in a few, one quite bad. Hit from behind at full speed by a large SUV. No braking .Car written off and car in front of me also written off. Spend quite a while pretty nervous about driving
How unprepared you are for a physical fight. Most people way overestimate their abilities.
When I went to martial arts classes they always told us the most important thing we would gain from them would be a level of fitness that meant we could outrun any potential attacker. Never fight, always run.
