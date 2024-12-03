ADVERTISEMENT

A 2019 survey found that globally, we think old age begins at 66. When asked to describe it, we usually use the term wise (35%), followed by frail (32%), lonely (30%), and respected (25%).

People believe we should prepare for this period of our lives by exercising regularly and eating a healthy diet (60% and 59% respectively), saving enough money for an adequate pension (51%), and avoiding smoking as well as having a good circle of friends and having a sport or hobby (45%, 44%, and 44% respectively).

But sometimes no matter how much you plan, you still don't fully understand what lies ahead until you start experiencing it.

Interested in the challenges that come with the years, Reddit user Fainne-Wu posted a question on the platform, asking "What's the hardest part about getting older?" Here are the most popular answers.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected For me, it's just losing that feeling of innocence you had in your youth. Like seeing your crush in class and imagining a relationship in your head. Hanging out with good friends and all it was was swimming, eating junk food, watching movies. No alcohol or d***s, just a family sized dorito bag and Dr. Pepper. It's hard to put it into words, but I miss that feeling when you and your crush would sit on some bleachers and you felt nothing could go wrong. No worrying about sex or marriage, just you and the person of your affections just talking about life, nearly holding hands. When you get older you lose the excitement of so many firsts. Your first kiss, your first time sneaking out, your first time walking around a mall without parental guidance, first this and first that. Life just felt so exhilirating. The feeling begins to fade out as you get older and it's hard. Those times were so happy and stupid.

catherinecrunch , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected With each passing day, my chance to see the world passes. I don't have the money to travel as much as I want, and I know I will die missing out on so much. It's a sad reality for everyone, but it's still hard to handle.

Nathann4288 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
adamchang avatar
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why so much focus on missing out? what if counting missing opportunities may cause you to miss even more.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Realizing your death is getting closer and your dreams will not come true.

welat_01 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But on the other hand, all of your past failures and regrets will disappear permanently. So it's a bit of a bittersweet thing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected The complete inability to sleep in.

The older you get the earlier your body wakes you up. You don't necessarily need to be up for anything on Saturday or Sunday morning but your body has decided you need to go to work on your off days. When you're a teenager and in college sleeping 12-14 hours when you have nothing to do is completely normal and acceptable.

I would pay $100 a night if I could get 12 hours of uninterrupted sleep and actually feel well rested when I wake.

anon , gpointstudio / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

12 hours? I'd settle for 8. I regularly get up 2-4 times a night.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected The potential of the future gets smaller.

When you're young you could potentially achieve so many things at some point in the future.

The worst part about getting older is when you reach a point where you realize that realistically some of those things are off the table for good now, and you're never going to be able to do them. It's like climbing a tree and each branch you take closes off some of what's at the ends of the other branches.

Slowly your destination is narrowing down. Slowly you're reaching what will turn out to be your full potential, what your life will turn out to be, and all those other things are just dreams.

Salt-Pile , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is part of the roots for my depression...I somehow knew from a young age all this stuff. I knew my life would be average or below but I have to be and am grateful it's not worse. I knew I would not reach something special, have to keep my dreams small to at least reach a few of them and that I will never have a good retirement. I always felt a barrier in myself that stops me at being average and nothing more. Even physical - I really felt the blockage when swimming for medals. I just couldn't get any faster but during and after the race I felt, that there was still unused energy. I just can't reach it. I tried hard but someday the disappointment was to big to handle so I felt I need to let it go and just exist with this averageness.... I'm fine with it. There have to be just average people. What bothers me is the feeling of potential in me that I can't reach. It feels so stupid to not use it. Now I just try to make other people happy and live through their happiness

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Someone on here said something before like "not knowing when the good ol days were"
And it's true. You don't know those days are over until they're behind you. And sometimes, if you're lucky, you can have multiple times in your life that are like that. I hope that rings true for the rest of you.

daydrinkingwithbob , gpointstudio / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There can be multiple instances of "good old days," I think. For me, it could be the summers in my grandma's neighborhood when I spent whole days outside, just doing all sorts of mischief. But it could also be my college years when we had so much fun, went for road trips/picnics, stayed up all night, supposedly to study, but goofing off instead, etc. Years from now, I may even look upon today as some sort of "good old days."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Seeing my parents get older.

anon , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
waihi avatar
My O My
My O My
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is hard seeing your parents holding eggs at any age

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Reflecting on the past hoping you could change certain aspects of your life. Sometimes asking yourself what if I had done one random thing differently? Realizing now this is your life and there is no going back or do overs. The tough reality that it’s hard. You had goals and hopes that you never quite achieved. Constantly asking yourself why you didn’t die sooner and telling yourself there is still time to go that route. But also fearing death.

BullyBeater , megafilm / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Accepting it.

sneakyBener , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a very important step towards happiness late in life. Just accept things as "The New Normal".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Getting both more responsibility and freedom.

Like you could do anything, but that could also f**k you up. And there's no one to stop you from doing that.

Faris_rulez , pvproductions / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Feeling that I no longer have anything of value to contribute. No one really cares about my life experiences. I'm yesterday's news.

John , katemangostar / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My life experiences are a running gag. I often joke that today I'm going to talk about an important event from my childhood and the lesson I learned. However, never think you have nothing to contribute. You do. Let them roll their eyes. Someday they'll understand.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Time is perceived faster for some reason. Everything speeds up and you're still trying to catch up. In some ways it's good, like making the work day go by quicker, but it's bad in other ways like having less time for friends and the hobbies you used to be able to devote many more hours to.

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True. Years seemed eternal back when I was a kid, but nowadays they zoom by like an instant. Wasn't there a pandemic yesterday?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

I'm only 24, but seeing people you care for die has to be the one.

One quote that hit me hard is: "One sibling will never have to bury his brothers and sisters, while one will have to bury them all".

JayCDee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
b-starkec avatar
B
B
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have already buried a brother. It hurts less and less, but the emptiness never goes away

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected I could sound like a broken record that's been heard by all generations but the truth is, as you get older, the healing process gets slower and you end up in pain for longer periods of time, you'll hit a threshold where trying to work out the pain only makes it worse.

EnyaGotGame , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

You regret not doing things earlier.

shezofrene Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Grey pubes

looks like i have a badger stuffed down my undies

life is cruel.

pelpa666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The badger thing summons an interesting mental image...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

I’m really old...the two hardest parts are having almost everyone you've ever known die, so your entire history dies with them, and losing mobility one way or another. Sucks.

challam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't have to stop moving. I just have to move slower and take more breaks.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Losing my voice. I used to have a nice singing voice. I sang harmony well and enjoyed singing along with the radio and alone. It brought me a lot of joy, but now, my voice sounds like I have a permanent cold. I also used to play the flute competently, but now I can no longer reach the high notes. It's hard to accept. I don't think younger people realize that the talents you had in your youth might not be there after the age of 70.

Mimi , stockking / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

My husband and I opted not to have children. I still don't regret the decision, but I do wonder what will happen to me when I'm older. I'm 65 now, but if I lose my husband, I will be alone, and that scares me.

crunchyskeleton334 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I won't be alone because I have friends and they are my family. It's work but I think it's important. But I think I may have to make some younger friends too, to enjoy them when my friends are gone. It's a hard way because I'm more introvert but I know the value of good friends.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

It is increasingly more difficult, expensive, and complicated to do something about a career rut and/or the need to break out and retrain for something else. That, and discovering real talents and passions for things that you realistically have no time or possibility to pursue because you wasted your younger years working jobs you hated to chase someone else's dream.

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's my take: the hardest rut to break out of is the mental rut, the routine, the habit, the fear of taking a chance. Absolutely, keep your job as long as you can, but never be afraid to retrain, take night classes, change careers. It's really never too late.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Realizing summer vacation is a lie.

corvettee01 , svetlanasokolova / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected I'm 27 and I miss living with my parents. I miss seeing my mom every day. I live across the world from her now and although we call each other every day it's just not the same.

vicklelikespickles , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Your body changes in ways that you don't want it to.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

When I (female) was young I spent a lot of energy fending off unwanted attention and harassment. Not every day but enough.

Now that I am older and have started to naturally age I feel pretty much invisible to everyone.

There are pros and cons to this of course.

SmallWhiteFloof Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected 52 here. It's a real toss up. First, our only kid is grown up and gone and we really liked being parents. I'm truly proud of him, but miss him desperately.

Second, taking care of my elderly mother who has dementia has made me feel old like nothing else, ever.

CoreyGilligan , jcomp / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right there! When my youngest moved out, for about six months I was really depressed. Didn't know what to do with myself. For over 20 years, my whole existence had been raising my children, making sure they had what they needed, etc etc, etc. When they were grown up and gone, and felt like "Now what?" I felt that all that was left was to grow old and die. I got over it though. I got some hobbies.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Knowing that you won't ever be young again.
"It would remind us of when nothing really mattered.
Out of student loans and treehouse homes we'll always take the latter".

IonPurple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't want to be young again. I'll take 50 over 15 any day of the week. I hated being young. Oh, it's nice to be healthy and full of life and have all that potential and promise ahead, but I was stupid when I was young, so stupid and full of myself, and full of anxiety and fear. I'd much rather be who I am now.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected It becomes more difficult to make new friends, even as your closest ones move away, die, or just "drift apart" over time.

anon , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One word: hobbies. Get some hobbies and share with other people. Learn to knit. Learn sign language. Take a cooking class.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected Realising that sleeping on the couch is actually pretty s**t, and having ice cream for dinner just f***s with your digestive system as your body starts to lose it's ability to process dairy.

Oh also bills. Millions of bills.

missy_avalon , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, yes. I'm always adding to the list of things I can no longer eat, and no longer do.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Getting your a*s handed to you on video games by little kids. I'm looking at you fortnite....

BionicWheel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not always. I have found that I got better at some games than I was 10/15 years ago.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

The hardest parts are the expectations that are put on to you. People expect you to have a good job, a house, a partner (who then is expected to become your spouse), children etc.

With each of those expectations comes responsibility. Job = tax, house = bills and mortgage, partner = bills and mortgage, children = food on the table every day, toys every birthday/xmas.

Enjoy your youth while you can, and don't do something just because it's what is expected of you. I'm only 27, maritally single and no kids.. but I have friends with all of the above who can't just decide last minute to go on a night out or do something spontaneous because life has them by the balls.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Binds that tie you are called a social fabric. Childless people who deplore those with families' inability to go out on a whim just don't understand what joy it is to have people to call your own. I liked my party days. I love my family.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Wishing you had a time machine so you could do things right.

talha8877 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't want it. I did a lot of things wrong, and I did a lot of things I wish I hadn't. I screwed up quite a lot, and still do. But I'm here, and I learned things, and I experienced things. It was all part of life. I don't think we're here to be perfect, or to do everything right. I think we're here to live and do the best we can with what we have.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected I used to enjoy parties and talking to people, but now I forget names, cities I've visited, other peoples' children and grandchildren, and more. It is very awkward to talk to people now, so I don't talk a lot at parties anymore.

Pradeep , Drazen Zigic / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Not being allowed to eat all the good things you enjoyed when you were younger: sweets, salty things, fries, bread, etc. When you're older, all those things either get you sick or sicker.

Anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I regret not enjoying my childhood! I took a lot for granted as a kid. Man, that saying, 'Youth is wasted on the young,' couldn't be more true.

vicklelikespickles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There were enjoyable times... but also some pretty dark periods that I'm glad are behind me. So it's a mixed bag.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

The regret that you didn’t die decades earlier.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

The pain! The pain! Everything hurts so quickly.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and it KEEPS hurting. I heal so slowly now. It's ridiculous.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Male Pattern Baldness.

AScientistNamedChief Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to worry a lot over my hair when I was younger. I no longer have that problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

People Reveal 65 Things About Aging That Are Harder Than They Expected I can't drink like I used to. I'm only 25, but drinking like I was 18 gives me the shivers even thinking about it.

You also make a lot more noise when you're just moving about as normal.

S1m0n321 , pikisuperstar / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never understood the appeal of drinking to the point where you'd be sick for a whole day afterwards. Not my kind of fun.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Referring to body parts as "My good leg or my bad Bad" rather than "left leg or right leg" for example.

Philosofried Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Slow metabolism. damn i get fatter as i age.

applebears123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Facing and overcoming shortcomings you didn't know you had.

donttrytoohard123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be rated higher. I think this is very positive.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Knowing how much of my sons' lives ill be absent from.

ninjasaiyan777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on the age difference. People are living longer and longer.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Recovery time. I'm 28.

I remember being 18 and 21. Going to a metal show, moshing for the whole show, getting drunk, wake up the next morning at noon and being fine.

Well I did that recently this year. 3 days later and my ribs still hurt....

AlphaTangoFoxtrt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, staying up all night isn't as easy as it used to be during college.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

I miss my parents organizing vacations. I love to travel with my husband, but most of the planning falls to me, which leaves me with low-level anxiety — did I spend too much? Is that company legit? What if we damage the rental car, etc.? My dad is such a good vacation planner, and I never had to worry about anything when abroad.

helenc8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Deciding when to retire. Your mind is willing to stay motivated, but your body is failing. Also, trying to figure out things like Medicare and Social Security. There are so many discussions; the government couldn't make Medicare any more complicated if they tried.

Anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so glad I live in Japan where things like the Japanese equivalents of medicare and social security are pretty much taken care of for me.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Feeling your body get worse while your mind doesn't seem to age.

Sydgyan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The condescending attitude of young people.

ViVaH8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We were the same once. What goes around comes around, right?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Work.
Seems like more and more, I have less time to do the things I really enjoy doing.

trackandsnow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my kids were young, I had very little time for myself, but I tried my best to make time when they were asleep. Now, I'm old, the kids are grown, and I probably have more free time than I'd like.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

The ever growing presence of your own mortality.

ALLSTARTRIPOD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Wet farts/ dry mouth.

satori0320 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

It's harder to get excited about new things and ideas.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's because all new things and all new ideas are bad. Why, back in MY day ...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

The automatic ‘oh my parents will do that’ thoughts, mostly about helping round the house.

Lakshman100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Picking things up from the floor without yelling something out.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Real excitement and happiness from the simplest things fades.

TessBrooke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
b-starkec avatar
B
B
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This I do not agree with. In fact, I believe that when you grow up the only things that remain (and are worth holding on to) are the small, meaningful things

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Injuries taking longer to heal. "Walking it off" doesn't work as well as you get older.

Scrappy_Larue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

I’m only 24 but I’ve burried 4 family members since I was 18, and another has terminal cancer at the moment. I live in constant fear that someone else is about to die, and the hardest part is knowing that my fear is a valid one that will eventually keep coming true if I live long enough.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Losing your sense of self, your identity--that mental image that you have of yourself that informs how you interact with people. I had one until my late 30s, but I don't recognize who I am anymore.

Also, everything aches and you gain weight just from looking at a strawberry. Not even a tasty chocolate-covered strawberry, just a plain old regular lumpy f*****g strawberry.

Parvati51 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say you didn't lose your sense of self - it just evolved, which is a perfectly normal thing. We change throughout our entire lives, but rarely notice it, until we actually look at what we used to do and say years ago (and cringe at it).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Losing friends.

PYRoBU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Back pain.

erinelizabeth91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Debt.

Enchent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Change.

jawsepp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Getting turned down by the young.

Wickedoldwolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Regret.

Fowl6460 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

To pee without peeing on your legs.

prasaadii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Body hair. Absolutely despicable.

Ashynisty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!