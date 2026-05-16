Experts Issue Urgent Warnings About “Hardmaxxing” As Dangerous Trend Grows Among Young Men

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Just when people were starting to understand “looksmaxxing,” another term, “hardmaxxing,” began to take over social media feeds.

The trend grew after looksmaxxing went viral online, with young men chasing sharper jawlines, stronger facial features, and what many call a more “ideal” appearance.

But while looksmaxxing often focuses on skincare, grooming, and fitness routines, hardmaxxing takes things much further.

Highlights "Hardmaxxing" is an extreme spin-off of the online "looksmaxxing" trend, moving away from simple skincare and grooming toward invasive, irreversible body modifications.

The trend involves risky procedures like jaw and nose surgeries.

Medical experts are warning that social media influencers are downplaying the serious, life-altering risks of these procedures to young and impressionable audiences.

Experts revealed it can involve extreme body modifications, invasive procedures, and irreversible changes.

Now, specialists are warning that young, impressionable audiences may be exposed to dangerous advice online.

“I never heard of hardmaxxing! Some stupid trend, I’m guessing?” one person commented.

RELATED:

Experts revealed hardmaxxing goes far beyond skincare and can involve permanent changes

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Looksmaxxing originally became popular in online communities where men focused on improving their appearance through grooming habits, skincare, posture, hairstyles, and facial exercises.

Over time, entire communities formed around rating facial features and discussing ways to improve “s*xual market value.”

But experts revealed hardmaxxing is a very different category.

Beauty expert Annabelle Taurua atFresha explained that hardmaxxing pushes appearance changes to “the most extreme level.”

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“These are usually high-risk, invasive, or irreversible procedures that include jaw or nose surgeries, illegal hormone use, or extreme dieting, to fundamentally alter appearance,” she said.

According to experts, hardmaxxing can also include aggressive attempts to change facial structure or body proportions.

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

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Procedures linked to the trend include jaw surgeries, chin enhancement procedures, eyelid surgeries, liposuction, and rhinoplasty.

Doctors who work in cosmetic surgery have also described hardmaxxing as an attempt to change what grooming and non-surgical methods cannot: bone structure, cartilage, and body shape itself.

Unlike temporary procedures or skincare trends, many of these changes can be permanent.

Bone-smashing and online influencers have become part of the rise of the cosmetic surgery trend

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

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Some of the biggest names tied to looksmaxxing communities include influencers like Clavicular, who regularly share appearance-focused content online.

As these communities grew, more controversial practices also gained attention.

One of the most alarming is “bone-smashing,” where people deliberately hit their faces in hopes of creating stronger, more defined jawlines or cheekbones, as reported by Bored Panda.

The idea behind it is that repeated impact supposedly creates micro-trauma that rebuilds facial bones into a more “masculine” shape. However, experts repeatedly emphasize there is no scientific evidence supporting those claims.

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

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Annabelle warned that social media discussions around these topics often remove the reality of what is actually involved.

“This is where the line between healthy self-improvement and dangerous modifications becomes a cause for concern,” she explained.

She specifically raised concerns about younger audiences.

“Especially when messaging from online figures promotes extreme solutions aimed at younger or more impressionable audiences.”

Experts also argued that conversations around surgery online can become strangely clinical and transactional, where risks and long-term consequences are either minimized or ignored completely.

Experts also warned that social media may be downplaying serious risks

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According to Annabelle, many procedures linked to hardmaxxing should never be treated casually.

She said people need to remember these are “serious and potentially life-altering medical decisions.”

Experts urged people considering any procedure to thoroughly research the risks and speak with medical professionals rather than relying entirely on social media advice.

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“The concept of optimization should never come at the expense of safety or well-being,” Annabelle said. “Treatments are there to support wellbeing and make us feel good.”

Meanwhile, online users seemed equally confused by the trend itself

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“Basically, all these hipsterish terms translate to: men doing what women did since the Stone Age,” one person wrote.

“People do some really stupid things to themselves,” another commented.

“All this dumbmaxxing is what I’m seeing,” a third added.

“Aren’t these insecurity influencers?” one user asked.

Another simply wrote, “Is there some kind of correlation between extreme vanity and extreme stupidity?”

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“This is called body dysmorphia and it’s a mental illness,” wrote one netizen

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