That’s where the internet works its magic. Today, we took a dive into the r/Weird subreddit —a place where people share the strangest things they stumble upon in the wild. From bizarre sights to creepy moments, the range is all over the place. So if you’re in the mood for something a little unusual, go ahead and scroll—you never know what you’ll come across next.

Here’s the thing, pandas: some days feel exciting and full of surprises, and then there are those days that just…drag. You’re doing everything you’re supposed to, ticking off your to-do list, but something about it all feels a little too routine, a little too dull. And honestly, that’s exactly when you need something unexpected to shake things up a little.

#1 Cats Seperated Pupils. She Can See Perfectly Fine Someone informed me this is PPM persistent pupil membrane as a kitten the fetal membrane stayed intact while forming her eyes and the embryo tissue lingers in the iris.



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#2 After Having A Dog For 6 Years, We Found Out She Had (Almost) No Brain We’d had this dog 6 years, she’d had a litter of puppies, and lived a normal life (although we always noticed she was a little off). She had a seizure, so we took her to the vet. They ran labs and noticed her sodium was extremely low and kept her overnight. She was then sent to UC Davis where the vets were surprised she could walk based on her labs. After days of testing they did an MRI and discovered she had hydrocephalus and 95% of her brain cavity was fluid. All of the white you see in the MRI was fluid. Second picture is a comparison to a “normal” dog.



And her low sodium levels were her body’s way of keeping her brain in some form of homeostasis. They sent her home with instructions to provide lots of water and that was it. She lived until 12 when she started having regular seizures and we had to say goodbye.



Our weirdo medical miracle



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#3 Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately

We all have such different tastes in life, don’t we? Some people can’t get enough of rap, while others lose themselves in soulful Sufi music. Some crave fiery, spicy food, while others will happily skip straight to dessert. It’s funny how the same thing can feel amazing to one person and completely unappealing to another. But have you ever stopped to wonder why that is? Why do we all connect with such different things, even when we’re living in the same world?

#4 My Mom Washes Her Fruits & Veggies In Soapy Water

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#5 2 Noses. Double The Boops

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#6 A Young Woman's Head After An Allergic Reaction To A Home Hair Dye Kit

Well, the answer isn’t as simple as it seems. In a piece for Forbes, Aaron Ahuvia, author of The Things We Love: How Our Passions Connect Us, explains that loving something goes beyond just thinking it’s good. As he puts it, “loving something is a response to thinking it’s fantastic. But that’s not nearly enough.” There are plenty of things we admire or appreciate, but don’t truly love. For something to really matter to us, there has to be that extra spark, a deeper emotional connection that pulls us in.

#7 My Friend Parked His Socks

#8 Our Family Dog Will Cry Non Stop In The Car Unless He Is Up Front And Touching My Mom

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#9 Should I Call The Cops? My bf thinks they were just trying to be funny but I truly don’t know…



According to him, that “something more” often comes from our relationships. The things we love are frequently tied to the people we care about. Think about it—maybe it’s a song a close friend introduced you to, or a café you always visit with someone special. Even something as simple as a gift can take on a whole new meaning. On its own, it might just be an object, but because it’s connected to a person you love, it suddenly feels much more valuable and personal.

#10 I’ve Been Making A Stuffed Head Of Everyone Who Enters My Life

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#11 My Phone Got Stolen In Spain 3 Years Ago And I've Been Watching It Move Around China For The Past 3 Years Deep-Bag-5412:



Can you really blame the phone for wanting to go home?



#12 My Nextdoor Neighbour. My Neighbour Does This On A Daily Basis

That “something more” also comes from how we see ourselves. Sometimes, the things we love become a part of our identity. You can tell this is happening when someone criticizes something you like and it feels oddly personal, or when they praise it and you feel a little proud. It’s like how sports fans celebrate a win as if they were on the field themselves. It’s not just about the thing anymore; it becomes a reflection of who you are.

#13 But How

#14 Weird Hand Post. Was Born Like This

#15 I Received $104 In The Mail With No Return Address? Today I got $104 dollars in the mail, with the only return address being my city (in texas) and a zip code, that has no relation to me. My friends and family don’t know anything about it, and it included my full first and last name on the envelope when they sent it. The money looks real, and was “wrapped” in some paper with no information on it. The only info I have is the return address’ zip code, and that they know my full name. What is this?



This idea is also supported by research. Macquarie University psychology professor Bill Thompson, along with his co-authors, explored why we like certain kinds of music. They found that our preferences are shaped by a few key factors—and interestingly, these ideas don’t just apply to music, but to many of the things we enjoy in life.

#16 Huh

#17 This Cluster Of Fossilised Creatures Look Like They Came From Another Planet

#18 Currently Right Now Guys. I'm In Northern Colorado Looking North

The first factor is simple: immediate pleasure. Sometimes, we like something because it just feels good in the moment. It could be a catchy beat that makes you tap your foot without thinking, or a dish that instantly makes your taste buds happy. There’s no deep reasoning behind it; you just enjoy it, and that’s enough.

#19 Sometimes I Think About This Mostly Underground House I Saw In My City. Real Estate Records Say It Has The Same Owner Since It Was Built In '83

#20 I Was Born With A Giant Congenital Nevus

#21 This Orange I Just Picked

The second factor ties back to what Ahuvia said—it’s about the “self.” We tend to gravitate toward things that reflect who we are or who we want to be. Whether it’s the kind of music we listen to, the clothes we wear, or even the hobbies we pick up, these choices often help us express our identity and feel more like ourselves.

#22 Whole Entire Town Got Tp’d Overnight After Halloween

#23 I Am Uncomfortable With This Cat's Uncanny Human Like Face

#24 Weird Growth On My Avocado Seed

The third factor is about understanding. The more we know about something, the more we tend to appreciate it. For example, once you learn what goes into creating a piece of music, you might start enjoying it on a whole new level. It’s like watching a movie again after noticing details you missed the first time; it just hits differently.

#25 Someone Broke Into My Car And Left Two Gold Coins Today getting into my car I saw these on the passenger seat just sitting there. No one I know would have been into my car or placed these. I weighed them and they match the exact spec weight of these coins online. Is this some kind of scam? Also not sure how they got into my car I swear I always lock it. Nothing else was missing/out of place. They’re worth $450-500 each.



#26 ‘Frankenstein’ Author Mary Shelley Kept Her Deceased Husband's Calcified Heart And Carried It With Her For Nearly 30 Years Until Her Passing In 1851. A Year Later, It Was Found In A Desk Drawer, Wrapped In A Copy Of One Of His Final Poems

#27 Neighbor Has Had This Fridge On The Back Of His Truck For 3 Months. Goes Everywhere With It

At the end of the day, what we love is shaped by our experiences, our relationships, and how we see ourselves. Our tastes tell a story about who we are, where we’ve been, and what matters to us. And that’s what makes it so interesting; no two people will ever love things in exactly the same way, and that’s exactly how it should be. So while not everyone loves weird, odd, or slightly creepy things, there’s something oddly fun about scrolling through them anyway. It’s that mix of curiosity and surprise that keeps you going—just like these posts. Which one of these caught your attention the most, or made you pause for a second?

#28 A Rare Deep-Sea Anglerfish, Known As The Black Seadevil

#29 My Pupils Are Rectangular

#30 There Is A Man In India Who Raised His Arm One Day And Never Put It Down. His Arm Has Been In The Air For More Than 50 Years

#31 I Don't Have A Second Joint In Either My Thumbs Or Toes

#32 Came Across Some Caterpillars On A Group Mission In Alicante

#33 This Inmate.. Creates Dolls.. In His Cell

#34 Came Home To A Paper Towel Over My Webcam Twice Now, I Live Alone Twice now ive come home from work to a paper towel over my webcam in my bedroom upstairs. Only thing unlocked was my window (my fault), which is on the 2nd floor.



First time was about two weeks ago, it was just layed overtop (2nd pic), tonight was the 2nd time, all crinkled up over the camera. Nothing is missing, nothing else is moved or messed with that I noticed. Nobody else that im aware of has the keys to my apartment. Its like someone's trying to pull a "harmless" prank and is just trying to do something super small but super obvious that id notice. I have two cats and they're totally unharmed and acting like nothing happened.



#35 Someone Locked My iPhone Overnight. I Sleep Alone This morning my iPhone showed the locked out after 10 attempts screen. I sleep alone, no pets inside the bedroom, and would like to think I’d hear if my roommate entered my room.



First thought was someone was trying to hack into my phone, but my other 3 devices running on the same Apple account were as usual today.



I wonder what the heck happened last night.



Unfortunately these are old devices and I’m not able to use the Passcode feature, so I’ll wait.



#36 Trashcan Went Missing & Returned A Year Later With Everything Still In It This happened 2022-2023, but was recently reminded of it in my facebook memories. Around March 2022 our trashcan (the one that is given out by the trash service and is the only one they will pick up) went missing. At the same time the owners of the business our apartment is atop sold it to new owners while still managing the building, so we just assumed they got rid of one of the trash cans and that we would now be sharing one trash can with the new owners of the business. Almost exactly a year later, in early April of 2023, our trashcan was waiting for us outside our front door with all of the same trash in it. We reached out to our landlord about it, but she had no idea. The trashcan went missing again a week later and has never returned, and the trash department now says they don't pick up at our apartment (despite the business below us still having trash service which is picked up right outside our door lol)



So who had our trash for a year, and why did they finally return it????????



#37 My Brother Is In Berlin For A Few Days And This Woman Is On The Wall In Multiple Rooms Of His Hotel

#38 Somebody Left A Stack Of 1’s In My Tip Jar. This Note Was Hidden Between The Bills

#39 My Hotel Window Fogged Up Revealing These Foot Prints Halfway Up The Window

#40 Wind Turbine After Hit By Tornado

#41 I Was Definitely Asleep When I Sent These Texts To My Roommate. Neither Of Us Know What I Was Talking About

#42 Deer Running From A Flying Squirrel, Caught On A Trail Camera

#43 My Beard Decided To Fall Out In One Circular Spot

#44 I Just Found Out My Dad Went To The Last “Human Zoo” In Existence, In 1958 I was telling this story about how weird I found the fact that the World Expo in Brussels in 1958 had a “human zoo” in it and then my dad just casually answered “oh right I remember, I went there when i was 13 years old! We went in the Atomium up and down with the elevator!”



#45 A 28-Year-Old Malaysian Woman Recently Shared The Dramatic Transformation She Suffered During Pregnancy, When Her Face Became Inflamed And Full Of Wrinkles, Like An Old Woman's

#46 Found These Jawbreakers That Rolled Behind Our Fridge. Looks Like Ants Got To Them Or Something

#47 This Accidental Photo I Took Of Myself

#48 Deceased Mom “Called” My Sibling My brother got a call from our dead mother’s phone number this evening. we called the number back only for it to say that it’s not an active line. she’s been dead for 10 years.



i know spoofing is an actual thing that happens but is it possible for someone to gain the contact info from the number their spoofing? i’m unable to wrap my mind around someone spoofing her number, knowing her name, and knowingly calling her child, just to hang up on them.



feeling super unsettled about it all even though i’m sure it’s nothing….



#49 Found This In An Airbnb Behind A Curtain We Were Told Not To Open

#50 Some Random Dude Gave Me A USB While At A Pub Dancing So friday night as usual at a pub dancing when some dude approached and gave me a usb at first i thought it was a key chain but when i came home and took a closer look at it and it is a usb, the question is should i plug it in? Im afraid that it might [harm] the laptop? Not sure.



#51 Left Home For A Couple Months, Came Back To Find Tiny Hand Prints

#52 Someone Put Chicken In My Engine. What Does It Mean?

#53 Me & My Partner Woke Up To Both Of Our Loft Hatches Open So we live in an old terrace house with two loft hatches due to the false ceiling on the stairwell, I'm a very light sleeper and we have a dog who sleeps in our bedroom which is 1 door away from the loft hatch.



We woke up this morning to both hatches being left open with no disturbances through the night, I checked the loft and it is empty but I did notice our loft is joined through 3 houses down but all our neighbours in those houses are normal families and young new parents who we know personally.



I thought maybe it was the wind creating back pressure but there's no way it would have opened both hatches with zero disturbance, The hatches are both made out of 18mm MDF which is very heavy!



#54 Only One Diamond In My Engagement Ring Was Glowing In UV Light LopsidedEquipment177:



It's called "diamond fluorescence", only about a third of diamonds do it. They absorb the UV light and re-emit it in different colours which can make it have that glow to it.



#55 My Onions Are Growing Towards My Outlet

#56 I Moved Into This House 3 Days Ago. This Part Of The Ceiling Was Completely Shut When I Moved In, And Nobody Else Has Been In The House I am slightly creeped out.



#57 This Weird Chair At My Dad's Place Of Work

#58 My Girlfriend Left Me This Note On Her Way To Work This Morning. I've Never Seen This Flash Drive Before

#59 Fell Asleep On The Couch, Woke Up With A Deep Cut Through My Sock And Skin

#60 Explain These Footprints In The Snow?

#61 In 1952, Claims That Smoking Causes Cancer Caused Kent Cigarettes To Come Out With An Asbestos Filter To Protect Its Smokers

#62 I Think Someone Put This Tiny Pink-Sashed Jesus In My Bag When I Wasn’t Looking

#63 Coworker Got A Ransom Note For Her Kidnapped Toy So, my coworker has brought in this little snowman toy, which is motion activated and sings Christmas songs when you activate it. She made a game out of hiding it around our workplace, to annoy everyone.

Someone snatched it and she's been a little annoyed that her little game is over. Today, I came into work and found this envelope with her name on it, and the picture sitting beside it.

I think it's freaking hilarious, and I hope whoever stole it keeps up the joke.



#64 This Spiky Creature Has Been Occupying Our Small Freezer For 2 Years And I’m Not Allowed To Throw It Away I keep seeing nightmares of that monster. Partner says it’s precious seafood. Every time I try to find something from the freezer, I get scratched (impaled) by nasty, sharp, yellow and blue spikes.



#65 Noticed These Faint Differently Sized And Aligned Footprints On My Toiletseat, I Live Alone

#66 For Some Reason Cottonelle Toilet Paper Is Counterfeit Resistant. It Has A Pattern That Glows Under UV Light

#67 My 3 Year Old Has A Grey Hair

#68 After 3 Years Of Wearing My Docs

#69 Why Are They Veiny?

#70 I Found Shards Of Sharp Glass In My Work Gloves I always have them on me. Only time I put them away is while going on lunch, where I leave them with my apron on a table in a shared lunchroom.



#71 I Woke Up And Found This Weird Dark Green Stain On My Pants. No Where Else Just There

#72 Woke Up To Find This On My Kitchen Floor.. I Live Alone And Don’t Own Any Board Games…

#73 I Made A Finger Out Of Play-Doh

#74 I'm The First One Awake At My House And There Are Very Human Footprints On The Porch

#75 My Honey Is Foaming A Lot For Some Reason FunVermicelli123:



Put that outside now otherwise it's going to explode and you will find fermented honey all over your house for 20 years.



#76 Bite Marks Appear 2 Years After Snake Bite On My Hand

#77 Old Candy Canes Mysteriously Evaporated In The Wrapper

#78 My School Is Weird