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Here’s the thing, pandas: some days feel exciting and full of surprises, and then there are those days that just…drag. You’re doing everything you’re supposed to, ticking off your to-do list, but something about it all feels a little too routine, a little too dull. And honestly, that’s exactly when you need something unexpected to shake things up a little.

That’s where the internet works its magic. Today, we took a dive into the r/Weird subreddit—a place where people share the strangest things they stumble upon in the wild. From bizarre sights to creepy moments, the range is all over the place. So if you’re in the mood for something a little unusual, go ahead and scroll—you never know what you’ll come across next.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cats Seperated Pupils. She Can See Perfectly Fine

Close-up of a black cat’s face with bright yellow eyes, a weird and unexplainable image that lingers in the brain.

Someone informed me this is PPM persistent pupil membrane as a kitten the fetal membrane stayed intact while forming her eyes and the embryo tissue lingers in the iris.

Smelly-Cauliflower Report

9points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    After Having A Dog For 6 Years, We Found Out She Had (Almost) No Brain

    MRI scan showing a strange and unexplainable image that may linger in your brain longer than you want.

    We’d had this dog 6 years, she’d had a litter of puppies, and lived a normal life (although we always noticed she was a little off). She had a seizure, so we took her to the vet. They ran labs and noticed her sodium was extremely low and kept her overnight. She was then sent to UC Davis where the vets were surprised she could walk based on her labs. After days of testing they did an MRI and discovered she had hydrocephalus and 95% of her brain cavity was fluid. All of the white you see in the MRI was fluid. Second picture is a comparison to a “normal” dog.

    And her low sodium levels were her body’s way of keeping her brain in some form of homeostasis. They sent her home with instructions to provide lots of water and that was it. She lived until 12 when she started having regular seizures and we had to say goodbye.

    Our weirdo medical miracle

    SnooHabits6942 Report

    8points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Truly so interesting and amazing how much some species can adapt and overcome.

    0
    0points
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    #3

    Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately

    Reflection on a dirty window resembling a human ear against a backyard playground scene, weird and unexplainable image.

    itch-the-anus Report

    7points
    POST
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    We all have such different tastes in life, don’t we? Some people can’t get enough of rap, while others lose themselves in soulful Sufi music. Some crave fiery, spicy food, while others will happily skip straight to dessert. It’s funny how the same thing can feel amazing to one person and completely unappealing to another. But have you ever stopped to wonder why that is? Why do we all connect with such different things, even when we’re living in the same world?
    #4

    My Mom Washes Her Fruits & Veggies In Soapy Water

    Unexplainable image of grapes and cabbage submerged in soapy water running in a kitchen sink.

    jadee333 Report

    7points
    POST
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    #5

    2 Noses. Double The Boops

    Dog wearing a blue muzzle with an unusual double-nose appearance in a kitchen, a weird and unexplainable image.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if the dog can smell better

    2
    2points
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    #6

    A Young Woman's Head After An Allergic Reaction To A Home Hair Dye Kit

    Woman with distorted, unusually wide face posing with hands behind head, one eye swollen in a weird and unexplainable image.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    7points
    POST

    Well, the answer isn’t as simple as it seems. In a piece for Forbes, Aaron Ahuvia, author of The Things We Love: How Our Passions Connect Us, explains that loving something goes beyond just thinking it’s good. As he puts it, “loving something is a response to thinking it’s fantastic. But that’s not nearly enough.” There are plenty of things we admire or appreciate, but don’t truly love. For something to really matter to us, there has to be that extra spark, a deeper emotional connection that pulls us in.
    #7

    My Friend Parked His Socks

    Row of shoes and socks perfectly aligned along the wall creating a weird and unexplainable visual effect.

    mazboom Report

    6points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does he get the socks to stay standing upright, like that?

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Our Family Dog Will Cry Non Stop In The Car Unless He Is Up Front And Touching My Mom

    Large fluffy dog sitting in passenger seat placing paw on driver in a weird and unexplainable image.

    smolhippie Report

    6points
    POST
    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Family dog sitting in the front seat? Is OP sure the dog is not saying (in dog-talk) something like: "Slow down Susan, please slow down and relax. No need to get so tense, just slow down".

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Should I Call The Cops?

    Receipt and burger box from Freddy's with the word help written, a weird and unexplainable image that may linger in your brain.

    My bf thinks they were just trying to be funny but I truly don’t know…

    frickmeplease Report

    5points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do it anyway to teach pranksters some consequences

    3
    3points
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    According to him, that “something more” often comes from our relationships. The things we love are frequently tied to the people we care about. Think about it—maybe it’s a song a close friend introduced you to, or a café you always visit with someone special. Even something as simple as a gift can take on a whole new meaning. On its own, it might just be an object, but because it’s connected to a person you love, it suddenly feels much more valuable and personal.
    #10

    I’ve Been Making A Stuffed Head Of Everyone Who Enters My Life

    Sculpted faces with various expressions arranged on a wooden ramp creating a weird and unexplainable visual effect.

    Noimpact_ Report

    5points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure they don't find it disturbing at all

    1
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    #11

    My Phone Got Stolen In Spain 3 Years Ago And I've Been Watching It Move Around China For The Past 3 Years

    Satellite map showing a smartphone location in China with an unexplained message, one of the weird images to linger in your brain.

    Deep-Bag-5412:

    Can you really blame the phone for wanting to go home?

    lovefreemymind Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    My Nextdoor Neighbour. My Neighbour Does This On A Daily Basis

    Person partially hidden behind fence in yard, a weird and unexplainable image that may linger in your brain longer

    Beautiful-Ask-7910 Report

    5points
    POST

    That “something more” also comes from how we see ourselves. Sometimes, the things we love become a part of our identity. You can tell this is happening when someone criticizes something you like and it feels oddly personal, or when they praise it and you feel a little proud. It’s like how sports fans celebrate a win as if they were on the field themselves. It’s not just about the thing anymore; it becomes a reflection of who you are.
    #13

    But How

    Unexplainable image of a brick wall with an oddly protruding stone broken in an unusual pattern.

    imgurofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Weird Hand Post. Was Born Like This

    Unexplainable image showing a foot shaped like a hand with toes mimicking fingers on a gray fabric background.

    ClassroomBitter8627 Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    I Received $104 In The Mail With No Return Address?

    Hand holding various US dollar bills inside a car, a strange image that may linger in your brain longer than you want.

    Today I got $104 dollars in the mail, with the only return address being my city (in texas) and a zip code, that has no relation to me. My friends and family don’t know anything about it, and it included my full first and last name on the envelope when they sent it. The money looks real, and was “wrapped” in some paper with no information on it. The only info I have is the return address’ zip code, and that they know my full name. What is this?

    themousekindd Report

    5points
    POST
    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stick it back in the envelope and hang on to it for a few months in case somebody comes looking for it.

    1
    1point
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    This idea is also supported by research. Macquarie University psychology professor Bill Thompson, along with his co-authors, explored why we like certain kinds of music. They found that our preferences are shaped by a few key factors—and interestingly, these ideas don’t just apply to music, but to many of the things we enjoy in life.
    #16

    Huh

    Woman holding a dog in front of a yellow sign questioning drinking cow's milk in this weird and unexplainable image.

    Loud_Fun8363 Report

    5points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    heeeheee, thats unintentionally funny

    1
    1point
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    #17

    This Cluster Of Fossilised Creatures Look Like They Came From Another Planet

    Hand next to weird and unexplainable fossilized sea creatures with long, coiled appendages on rocky surface.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    5points
    POST
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    #18

    Currently Right Now Guys. I'm In Northern Colorado Looking North

    Nighttime neighborhood scene with red sky glow, a bare tree, and parked cars, evoking weird and unexplainable images.

    YourDaddy719 Report

    5points
    POST
    ethanthear avatar
    Benji
    Benji
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bros ps2 couldn’t read the disc

    0
    0points
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    The first factor is simple: immediate pleasure. Sometimes, we like something because it just feels good in the moment. It could be a catchy beat that makes you tap your foot without thinking, or a dish that instantly makes your taste buds happy. There’s no deep reasoning behind it; you just enjoy it, and that’s enough.
    #19

    Sometimes I Think About This Mostly Underground House I Saw In My City. Real Estate Records Say It Has The Same Owner Since It Was Built In '83

    Weird and unexplainable image of a house with only a foundation and no walls in a residential area.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    I Was Born With A Giant Congenital Nevus

    Close-up front and back views of a man with patchy, uneven hair growth covering his left shoulder, arm, and upper chest unusual image

    DramaticallyFalls Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    This Orange I Just Picked

    Three unusual citrus slices with mixed red and yellow segments on a wooden cutting board, weird and unexplainable images.

    Brew_Happy Report

    5points
    POST

    The second factor ties back to what Ahuvia said—it’s about the “self.” We tend to gravitate toward things that reflect who we are or who we want to be. Whether it’s the kind of music we listen to, the clothes we wear, or even the hobbies we pick up, these choices often help us express our identity and feel more like ourselves.
    #22

    Whole Entire Town Got Tp’d Overnight After Halloween

    Toilet paper tangled in power lines over a street, creating a weird and unexplainable image on a clear day.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    I Am Uncomfortable With This Cat's Uncanny Human Like Face

    Cat with an unexplainable face blending human features, creating a weird and unexplainable image outdoors.

    Boring-Direction-465 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Weird Growth On My Avocado Seed

    Weird and unexplainable image of an avocado with a large, unusual growth inside held in hand

    joshuamarius Report

    5points
    POST

    The third factor is about understanding. The more we know about something, the more we tend to appreciate it. For example, once you learn what goes into creating a piece of music, you might start enjoying it on a whole new level. It’s like watching a movie again after noticing details you missed the first time; it just hits differently.
    #25

    Someone Broke Into My Car And Left Two Gold Coins

    Two small gold coins placed inside a clear plastic bag on a textured stone surface, strange unexplainable image.

    Today getting into my car I saw these on the passenger seat just sitting there. No one I know would have been into my car or placed these. I weighed them and they match the exact spec weight of these coins online. Is this some kind of scam? Also not sure how they got into my car I swear I always lock it. Nothing else was missing/out of place. They’re worth $450-500 each.

    guccilettuce Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    ‘Frankenstein’ Author Mary Shelley Kept Her Deceased Husband's Calcified Heart And Carried It With Her For Nearly 30 Years Until Her Passing In 1851. A Year Later, It Was Found In A Desk Drawer, Wrapped In A Copy Of One Of His Final Poems

    Portrait of a woman in a black dress beside a heart-shaped wooden box containing a rolled fabric with an embroidered face.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Neighbor Has Had This Fridge On The Back Of His Truck For 3 Months. Goes Everywhere With It

    Black pickup truck parked with an upright refrigerator in the bed, near a red fire hydrant and a large tree in a residential area.

    chalwar Report

    5points
    POST

    At the end of the day, what we love is shaped by our experiences, our relationships, and how we see ourselves. Our tastes tell a story about who we are, where we’ve been, and what matters to us. And that’s what makes it so interesting; no two people will ever love things in exactly the same way, and that’s exactly how it should be.

    So while not everyone loves weird, odd, or slightly creepy things, there’s something oddly fun about scrolling through them anyway. It’s that mix of curiosity and surprise that keeps you going—just like these posts. Which one of these caught your attention the most, or made you pause for a second?
    #28

    A Rare Deep-Sea Anglerfish, Known As The Black Seadevil

    Deep sea anglerfish with sharp teeth shown in water and held by a gloved hand, highlighting weird unexplainable images.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    5points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care if it's small. I don't want it around me

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    My Pupils Are Rectangular

    Close-up of a brown eye with an unusual rectangular pupil shape, one of the weird and unexplainable images.

    Ocirederf94 Report

    5points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your goat ancestry makes you the chosen one

    1
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    #30

    There Is A Man In India Who Raised His Arm One Day And Never Put It Down. His Arm Has Been In The Air For More Than 50 Years

    Elderly man with an exceptionally long and thin raised arm against a metal corrugated background, weird unexplainable image.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    4points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe it's a tradition in some sort of group of the area. After holding it up for so long, the muscles wither away and it becomes frozen stiff up there. He literally cannot lower it even if he wants to now.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #31

    I Don't Have A Second Joint In Either My Thumbs Or Toes

    Close-up of a hand with a thumb unusual bend, one of the weird and unexplainable images to linger in your brain.

    1520SedgwickRoad Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Came Across Some Caterpillars On A Group Mission In Alicante

    Close-up of a weird and unexplainable twisted crack on pavement near a square metal cover with people standing nearby.

    whiskey__throwaway Report

    3points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Common occurrence here in Brizzy (Brisbane, Australia)

    1
    1point
    reply
    #33

    This Inmate.. Creates Dolls.. In His Cell

    Man standing in a room with bizarre, unexplainable humanoid figures, creating a weird and eerie atmosphere.

    Capricorn007_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Came Home To A Paper Towel Over My Webcam Twice Now, I Live Alone

    White tissue balancing oddly on top of a black computer monitor in a weird and unexplainable image.

    Twice now ive come home from work to a paper towel over my webcam in my bedroom upstairs. Only thing unlocked was my window (my fault), which is on the 2nd floor.

    First time was about two weeks ago, it was just layed overtop (2nd pic), tonight was the 2nd time, all crinkled up over the camera. Nothing is missing, nothing else is moved or messed with that I noticed. Nobody else that im aware of has the keys to my apartment. Its like someone's trying to pull a "harmless" prank and is just trying to do something super small but super obvious that id notice. I have two cats and they're totally unharmed and acting like nothing happened.

    Dromaeoraptor Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Someone Locked My iPhone Overnight. I Sleep Alone

    iPhone screen showing unexplainable lockout message with a countdown timer on a wooden surface

    This morning my iPhone showed the locked out after 10 attempts screen. I sleep alone, no pets inside the bedroom, and would like to think I’d hear if my roommate entered my room.

    First thought was someone was trying to hack into my phone, but my other 3 devices running on the same Apple account were as usual today.

    I wonder what the heck happened last night.

    Unfortunately these are old devices and I’m not able to use the Passcode feature, so I’ll wait.

    Lianrue Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Trashcan Went Missing & Returned A Year Later With Everything Still In It

    Hand holding a milk jug with an unusual expiration date, one of the weird and unexplainable images.

    This happened 2022-2023, but was recently reminded of it in my facebook memories. Around March 2022 our trashcan (the one that is given out by the trash service and is the only one they will pick up) went missing. At the same time the owners of the business our apartment is atop sold it to new owners while still managing the building, so we just assumed they got rid of one of the trash cans and that we would now be sharing one trash can with the new owners of the business. Almost exactly a year later, in early April of 2023, our trashcan was waiting for us outside our front door with all of the same trash in it. We reached out to our landlord about it, but she had no idea. The trashcan went missing again a week later and has never returned, and the trash department now says they don't pick up at our apartment (despite the business below us still having trash service which is picked up right outside our door lol)

    So who had our trash for a year, and why did they finally return it????????

    okiupup Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    My Brother Is In Berlin For A Few Days And This Woman Is On The Wall In Multiple Rooms Of His Hotel

    Surreal bedroom artwork showing a double-exposure portrait of a woman with a building structure, a weird and unexplainable image.

    ate50eggs Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Somebody Left A Stack Of 1’s In My Tip Jar. This Note Was Hidden Between The Bills

    A worn, stained piece of paper repeatedly handwritten with the phrase you arent going to prison in uneven text.

    Filipitalian1997 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    My Hotel Window Fogged Up Revealing These Foot Prints Halfway Up The Window

    Fogged window with strange handprints and a blurred cityscape with colorful lights at night in a weird unexplainable image.

    Maybs3923 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Wind Turbine After Hit By Tornado

    Damaged wind turbine with broken blades standing in a field under a dark, cloudy sky in weird and unexplainable images.

    stunnerswag Report

    3points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Couple of viagra, it will be fine

    #41

    I Was Definitely Asleep When I Sent These Texts To My Roommate. Neither Of Us Know What I Was Talking About

    Text message conversation showing confusing and unexplainable chat exchange with unclear meanings and responses.

    iLoveLoveLoveLove Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Deer Running From A Flying Squirrel, Caught On A Trail Camera

    Deer caught mid-air in a weird and unexplainable image deep in a dark forest path at night.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    3points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am the terror that flaps in the night...

    1
    1point
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    My Beard Decided To Fall Out In One Circular Spot

    Close-up of a man's neck with an unusual bald patch beneath a thick beard, a weird unexplainable image.

    Grogak Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    I Just Found Out My Dad Went To The Last “Human Zoo” In Existence, In 1958

    Black and white unexplainable image of a young child receiving an item from a man behind a fence, with onlookers watching closely.

    I was telling this story about how weird I found the fact that the World Expo in Brussels in 1958 had a “human zoo” in it and then my dad just casually answered “oh right I remember, I went there when i was 13 years old! We went in the Atomium up and down with the elevator!”

    Potential-Rabbit-221 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    A 28-Year-Old Malaysian Woman Recently Shared The Dramatic Transformation She Suffered During Pregnancy, When Her Face Became Inflamed And Full Of Wrinkles, Like An Old Woman's

    Side-by-side images of a smiling person in a cap and a woman with unusual skin texture holding a baby, weird unexplainable images.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Found These Jawbreakers That Rolled Behind Our Fridge. Looks Like Ants Got To Them Or Something

    Gloved hand holding two weird and unexplainable images of colorful, hollowed-out spherical objects with unusual patterns.

    thatfatcat4 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    This Accidental Photo I Took Of Myself

    Blurry eerie figure with distorted face in dark surroundings creating a weird and unexplainable image effect

    Crocotta1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Deceased Mom “Called” My Sibling

    Text message describing a weird and unexplainable phone call where a man gasped for air and asked for help.

    My brother got a call from our dead mother’s phone number this evening. we called the number back only for it to say that it’s not an active line. she’s been dead for 10 years.

    i know spoofing is an actual thing that happens but is it possible for someone to gain the contact info from the number their spoofing? i’m unable to wrap my mind around someone spoofing her number, knowing her name, and knowingly calling her child, just to hang up on them.

    feeling super unsettled about it all even though i’m sure it’s nothing….

    Tiny-Antelope9272 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Found This In An Airbnb Behind A Curtain We Were Told Not To Open

    Weird and unexplainable sculpture of a humanoid figure with elongated limbs standing on a textured base indoors.

    Writhingramenpil Report

    2points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now you know why you were told not to open it

    0
    0points
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    #50

    Some Random Dude Gave Me A USB While At A Pub Dancing

    Hand wearing black sleeve with a keychain ring stuck between thumb and index finger - weird and unexplainable image.

    So friday night as usual at a pub dancing when some dude approached and gave me a usb at first i thought it was a key chain but when i came home and took a closer look at it and it is a usb, the question is should i plug it in? Im afraid that it might [harm] the laptop? Not sure.

    vamshiyadav273 Report

    2points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do NOT plug it in. It's almost certainly a trojan horse.

    0
    0points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Left Home For A Couple Months, Came Back To Find Tiny Hand Prints

    Shadowy handprints appear on a dusty bookshelf, creating a weird and unexplainable image that may linger in your brain.

    YvngHag Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Someone Put Chicken In My Engine. What Does It Mean?

    Car battery inside engine compartment covered with strange unexplainable shredded material and wires nearby.

    jininberry Report

    2points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how else is he meant to cross the road?

    0
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    #53

    Me & My Partner Woke Up To Both Of Our Loft Hatches Open

    Open attic space with a checkerboard pattern floor inside, one of the weird and unexplainable images.

    So we live in an old terrace house with two loft hatches due to the false ceiling on the stairwell, I'm a very light sleeper and we have a dog who sleeps in our bedroom which is 1 door away from the loft hatch.

    We woke up this morning to both hatches being left open with no disturbances through the night, I checked the loft and it is empty but I did notice our loft is joined through 3 houses down but all our neighbours in those houses are normal families and young new parents who we know personally.

    I thought maybe it was the wind creating back pressure but there's no way it would have opened both hatches with zero disturbance, The hatches are both made out of 18mm MDF which is very heavy!

    Spud788 Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Only One Diamond In My Engagement Ring Was Glowing In UV Light

    Hand under blacklight showing a glowing ring and bright neon paint splatters in weird unexplainable image.

    LopsidedEquipment177:

    It's called "diamond fluorescence", only about a third of diamonds do it. They absorb the UV light and re-emit it in different colours which can make it have that glow to it.

    lillytiger86 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    My Onions Are Growing Towards My Outlet

    Green onion stalks placed in a glass near power cords plugged into a wall outlet on a kitchen counter.

    BZY- Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    I Moved Into This House 3 Days Ago. This Part Of The Ceiling Was Completely Shut When I Moved In, And Nobody Else Has Been In The House

    Unexplainable image of a mysterious ceiling opening with cracked edges in a plain white room corner.

    I am slightly creeped out.

    boogielostmyhoodie Report

    2points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Squirrels will do this. You should check to see if the roof is sealed. Often there are missing flashings that squirrels and rats can use to get into your house

    0
    0points
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    #57

    This Weird Chair At My Dad's Place Of Work

    Office chair with dual backrests in an empty classroom, a weird and unexplainable image that lingers in your mind.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    My Girlfriend Left Me This Note On Her Way To Work This Morning. I've Never Seen This Flash Drive Before

    USB flash drive taped on a note saying it was found in mulch by kitchen door, one of the weird and unexplainable images.

    kerobyx Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Fell Asleep On The Couch, Woke Up With A Deep Cut Through My Sock And Skin

    Close-up of a worn-out sock with a hole showing a toe, one of the weird and unexplainable images.

    Late-Safe-8083 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Explain These Footprints In The Snow?

    Unexplainable images showing mysterious leaf-like shapes imprinted on a rough, sandy surface in dim light.

    dillllyyy Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    In 1952, Claims That Smoking Causes Cancer Caused Kent Cigarettes To Come Out With An Asbestos Filter To Protect Its Smokers

    Kent cigarette pack with unusual filter cross-section revealing strange intricate internal structure, weird and unexplainable image

    TheOddityCollector Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    I Think Someone Put This Tiny Pink-Sashed Jesus In My Bag When I Wasn’t Looking

    Small figurine resembling a cartoonish character held in hand, one of the weird and unexplainable images.

    villainless Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Coworker Got A Ransom Note For Her Kidnapped Toy

    Photo of a ransom note spelling Brenda and a candle-lit snowman figurine, a weird and unexplainable image on a wood table.

    So, my coworker has brought in this little snowman toy, which is motion activated and sings Christmas songs when you activate it. She made a game out of hiding it around our workplace, to annoy everyone.
    Someone snatched it and she's been a little annoyed that her little game is over. Today, I came into work and found this envelope with her name on it, and the picture sitting beside it.
    I think it's freaking hilarious, and I hope whoever stole it keeps up the joke.

    Sunshineyr Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    This Spiky Creature Has Been Occupying Our Small Freezer For 2 Years And I’m Not Allowed To Throw It Away

    Frozen spiny lobster covered in ice inside a refrigerator with a green soda can in the background, weird and unexplainable.

    I keep seeing nightmares of that monster. Partner says it’s precious seafood. Every time I try to find something from the freezer, I get scratched (impaled) by nasty, sharp, yellow and blue spikes.

    meaoww Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Noticed These Faint Differently Sized And Aligned Footprints On My Toiletseat, I Live Alone

    Faint dirty footprints on a white toilet seat, creating a weird and unexplainable image that may linger in your brain.

    SGC-UNIT-555 Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    For Some Reason Cottonelle Toilet Paper Is Counterfeit Resistant. It Has A Pattern That Glows Under UV Light

    Toilet paper roll appearing to glow blue under UV light on a pantry shelf with other household items visible

    xervir-445 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    My 3 Year Old Has A Grey Hair

    Close-up of a hand holding a clump of tightly curled hair, a weird and unexplainable image that intrigues the brain.

    Airalahs Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    After 3 Years Of Wearing My Docs

    Worn black leather boots with yellow stitching held over wooden floor, showcasing unusual sole wear and texture details.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Why Are They Veiny?

    Close-up of weird and unexplainable sweet potatoes with unusual shapes piled in a black crate at a market.

    Azhematic Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    I Found Shards Of Sharp Glass In My Work Gloves

    Hand holding torn glove and small pieces of white debris in an indoor industrial setting, a weird and unexplainable image.

    I always have them on me. Only time I put them away is while going on lunch, where I leave them with my apron on a table in a shared lunchroom.

    kattardoge Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    I Woke Up And Found This Weird Dark Green Stain On My Pants. No Where Else Just There

    Close-up of gray fabric with an unusual green spot, part of weird and unexplainable images that linger in your brain.

    Gazers22 Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Woke Up To Find This On My Kitchen Floor.. I Live Alone And Don’t Own Any Board Games…

    Small yellow object on wooden floor creating a weird and unexplainable image that may linger in your brain longer

    fastRabbit Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    I Made A Finger Out Of Play-Doh

    Close-up of a realistic finger-shaped object on a red textured surface, one of the weird and unexplainable images.

    JaMMi01202 Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    I'm The First One Awake At My House And There Are Very Human Footprints On The Porch

    Unexplainable paw prints mysteriously appear on a wooden deck, creating a weird and lingering visual puzzle.

    Psychological_Hat951 Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    My Honey Is Foaming A Lot For Some Reason

    Hand holding a bottle with unexplainable separation of liquid layers creating a weird and intriguing visual effect.

    FunVermicelli123:

    Put that outside now otherwise it's going to explode and you will find fermented honey all over your house for 20 years.

    winterswyvern Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Bite Marks Appear 2 Years After Snake Bite On My Hand

    Close-up of a human hand held in an unusual position, illustrating weird and unexplainable images concept.

    ramonrocotto Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Old Candy Canes Mysteriously Evaporated In The Wrapper

    Clear plastic candy cane packaging displayed next to a broken real candy cane on a wooden plate, weird and unexplainable image.

    aguywithfood Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    My School Is Weird

    Wooden chair seemingly floating above tiled toilet in a small bathroom, a weird and unexplainable image.

    DieErdnuss565 Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    I Keep Finding These Weird Hairs Coming Out Of My Scalp

    Thin curly wire segment casting a detailed shadow on a textured white surface in a weird unexplainable image.

    Minute_Objective_746 Report

    1point
    POST

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