My mother instilled in me from a very young age that I should never leave the house without sunscreen on. Whether it’s a grey and dreary day or the sun’s been shining since 7 a.m., it’s best to protect your skin. And as an adult, I still feel incredibly guilty if I step outside, even just to take out the trash, without my SPF on.

But sunscreen is just one small way that we can protect our skin. If you go deep enough down the skincare rabbit hole, you might start slathering a complicated concoction of moisturizers, serums, acids and more on your face every single day. So to find out which of these trends are actually worth it, one woman reached out on Threads asking others to share their best beauty tips. Hundreds of women joined in on the conversation and shared what secrets they swear by, so below, you’ll find out what keeps them glowing!

#1

Person in denim outfit sitting on chair by a window, embodying modern beauty tips. Give yourself room to breathe.
That can mean: get enough sleep. Leave that task for tomorrow. Resist letting others manage your time. Say no if you aren’t in the mood. Take a nap. Grant yourself a calm, tidy living space if you can. If your income is sufficient, maybe it’s not worth fighting to get to the top of the ladder. Confide in your friends (& return the kindness). Take the slow route.
Stress & exhaustion drain you, and you can’t always avoid them, but if you get the chance to, take it.

synesthesiac

    #2

    Bamboo toothbrushes and tongue cleaners on an orange background, showcasing beauty tips essentials. Not really beauty tips but more to hygiene, I hope it counts - use tounge scrapper. All those oil pulling will not do anything if you don’t scrap your tounge.

    noraxadib

    #3

    Applying lotion on leg, highlighting beauty tips for smooth skin. Sunscreen. Im 64 today and have no wrinkles 😊

    suelibelle1

    #4

    Woman in a beauty salon admires reflection, highlighting essential beauty tips for women with long hair and a black jacket. Never cater to the male gaze! Question if your expression of personal beauty serves you and represents your inner beauty 💞

    cvroxm

    #5

    Woman with curly hair on a city street, reflecting beauty tips in urban setting. Boundaries. They work like a charm to keep you shining and delay the aging process

    sonomonia

    #6

    Woman drinking water to enhance beauty with a healthy lifestyle. Drink water when you feel bad. And drink water a half hour before you put on your makeup - especially if you’re gen x.

    doctora_wilson12

    #7

    Woman in a patterned dress and hat smiling in a wooded area, embodying natural beauty tips. Don’t worry *too* much about external beauty. Many more interesting things to spend your time and energy on, and if you’re happy and interested in the world you will also be beautiful.

    thinks_scoots

    #8

    Hands adjusting a pillowcase on a bed, illustrating beauty tips for better sleep and skincare. Change your pillow case frequently

    annie_anniehihi

    #9

    Smiling woman in a lavender shirt with glasses on her head, illustrating beauty tips. Accepting yourself. It gives instant radiance, which is why a woman in her 40s or 50s can look more beautiful than one in her 20s

    damaleshoane

    #10

    Close-up of a woman's lips with red lipstick, showcasing beauty tips. Mewing (tongue posture), mouth tape - better sleep & jawline. 🫶🏼

    itsfinajay

    #11

    Hand holding a jar of Vaseline Blue Seal, a common beauty tip product for skin care. 🗣️VASELINE! The most slept on beauty hack.

    angelite.a

    #12

    Woman practicing beauty tips with hands placed under chin, wearing a gray shirt. Relax your jaw, like right now

    saffknight

    #13

    Woman with elegant earrings touching her cheek, highlighting beauty tips. Putting on a little weight every year to fill out the wrinkles

    frisky_librarian

    #14

    Half an avocado on a textured surface, illustrating natural beauty tips. Eat 1 avocado a day, always and for ever. Thank me later

    deadxmoonx

    #15

    Woman applying skincare with towel wrap, exemplifying beauty tips. Drink water and moisturize. You don’t need a bunch of special anti aging products if you do these 2 simple things.

    mishelsuzanne13

    #16

    Woman applying facial cleanser, practicing beauty tips for glowing skin. Get a moisturizer with sunscreen in it, drink lots of water, avoid touching your face

    mamasisieats

    #17

    Smiling woman looking in the mirror, practicing beauty tips with a joyful expression. Love yourself the way you are.

    bonnie.brantley

    #18

    Close-up of a woman's eye with shimmering eyeshadow, showcasing beauty tips for enhancing eye makeup. Use Vaseline to take off eye makeup.

    kristiandruscoach

    #19

    A small bottle of essential oil beside dry flowers showcasing a beauty tip. Castor Oil everywhere!!!

    gypsysoulista

    #20

    Hand holding a smartphone displaying the ChatGPT interface, focusing on beauty tips. Honestly what changed my life was uploading a picture to chatGPT and asking it to create a tailored skincare routine. My skin has been glowing ever since

    madisonnshannon

    #21

    A woman focused on painting in a creative workspace, surrounded by art supplies, illustrating beauty tips in practice. Adopt a new hobby every few years. The joy of community will keep you younger than I can 🙈

    nurse_reverse

    #22

    I like to plait my chin hairs and tie them up with a pink bow.

    chicklegs11

    #23

    Beauty tips essentials: dropper bottle, colorful flowers, stone bowl with paste, and a heap of black seeds. Eating the skincare. No really. Eat all the fruits & veggies & seeds that are in the face masks & facial creams you use. When you take care of your insides it reflects on your outside. 🤍 Drink plenty of water.
    Brown sugar , lemon juice & honey scrub for soft lips & skin. Please use Moisturizer & Sunscreen.

    bubblegum_0666

    #24

    Woman applying cream on her face, demonstrating beauty tips for skincare routine. Double cleanse your face! First with an oil cleanser to help remove makeup. Use a microfiber cloth to clean it off with warm water, and then wash again with a regular face wash and the cloth. That will get allllll the makeup off! Then do your skincare! I have been doing this for 4 years now and my skin is so much better. Wish I had known to do it years ago.

    ginafgardali

    #25

    Young woman with earbuds drinking water, promoting beauty tips. Water - drinking it and drowning idiots when necessary

    unclebic

    #26

    Woman washing her face at a sink, practicing beauty tips for skincare routine. first thing in the morning, splash your face 7 to 10 times with ice cold water.

    dforrestt

    #27

    Don’t overuse cosmetics. Keep it as minimal as possible, wherever you can .. including skincare. .. You don’t need a bag of chemicals and products that just cake up your skin, suffocate your pores, and give the illusion of your beauty, when you’re a WHOLE damn gorgeous masterpiece if you just focus on keeping your skin clean, moisturised, smile from your heart, and get a few good nights of sleep ..♥️

    x_augustmarija_x

    #28

    Woman drinking water from a metal bottle, highlighting beauty tips for hydration. Hydration is important. Massaging your face helps with circulation. Hardly wear any makeup, but I have a routine that I lightly wash my face when I wash my hands. I drink herbal tea. I live by epsom salt baths.

    empathickitty

    #29

    Woman applying sunscreen on the beach, highlighting essential beauty tips for skincare. Sunblock heavier on the left side because that's where sun hits on the driver's side. Even in winter. Also, Vaseline is a great moisturizer.

    infiniteelaine

    #30

    Glass jar of coconut oil with wooden spoon, highlighting beauty tips. Remove makeup with coconut oil. Natural and leaves the skin so soft ✨

    lynsire

    #31

    Sleep, good water, and eating a rainbow of vegetables are the ultimate beauty hacks.

    morgan.balavage

    #32

    Woman examining skin, demonstrating beauty tips for skincare. Using diaper rash cream on my pimples/breakout overnight... Gone in the morning 💯

    callmeempress_layla

    #33

    Woman applying face mask, wrapped in a towel, showcasing beauty tips. Moisturise before bed every. Single. Night. Oh and NEVER sleep in your makeup. I don’t care how many martinis you’ve had, even a makeup wipe is better than a full cleanse. Take off your makeup!!! ♥️

    elizabeththeantiquarian

    #34

    Tretinoin

    teresina_white_artist

    #35

    It’s having good genes

    nikki_canadalib_

    #36

    Dry brushing before showers. water picking teeth and oil pulling. slather feet in lotion, oil, then Vaseline, wear socks overnight. Last skincare step, rose hip oil on face before bed. Eggs masks for hair when you want a boost of shine/volume. ACV makes a great clarifying rinse for hair, and a facial astringent for a glowy complexion. Glycolic acid for underarms. Laser/microneedling/ chem peels every 4 month min.

    whiskysommette

    #37

    Don’t smoke, drink alcohol, and wear sunscreen. At 69 I have virtually no wrinkles, but also I have oily skin. It’s never too late…stopped smoking at 23, stopped drinking at 50, and started wearing sunscreen at 25.

    linton_susan

    #38

    Always be mindful of your cortisol levels. STRESS MAKES YOU UGLY AND IF you WANT a small belly then you need to stay stress-free!

    rikamaeda

    #39

    Almond oil makes an incredible eye cream.

    julesnemer

    #40

    Getting your nails done regularly is a constant reminder to yourself you are worth it! 🥹🫶💅

    nailz_by_kenz_

    #41

    Ice cold water is one of the best and cheapest anti aging skin care hacks

    laurenkenison

    #42

    Teeth. If teeth are clean, white, decent, that speaks 'attractive'.

    seasonsofmemories

    #43

    MOISTURIZE YOUR LIPS FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. & PLEASE SPF THEM TOO!.

    chadiisolis

    #44

    Drink water and do cardio

    refentse_maphutha

    #45

    Drink your skincare & don’t skip taking care of your skin!

    alliegoesdigital_

    #46

    Use sunscreen, spf 50+, every day. Rain or shine, even if you don’t leave the house. It’s the best anti ageing product out there

    timotheawillis

    #47

    Washing your hair only once or twice a week. Your natural oils are good for your hair. Ever since I started doing this, my hair has been thicker and longer!

    chasekennedy_

    #48

    Vaseline under your eyes before bed . You’ll wake up with hydrated and brighter looking under eyes . Idk the science it’s just something that works for me lol

    yourdadsfav8617

    #49

    Hair oil & hair oil masques. Healthy glossy hair instantly makes you look & feel luxurious ⭐️

    tvdidi

    #50

    Coconut oil to dry ends is the only product I’ll use outside of a special occasion.

    ngvilee

    #51

    Seeing a dermatologist beginning in your 30s and using exactly what THEY recommend, not what billion dollar brands tell you. Tretinoin and in office procedures as needed

    weglarz.m

    #52

    Sunscreen even on your hands and especially before your nail appointment. Moisturiser after shower/bath. Moisturising your chest helps keep your breasts firm.

    chrisy_girl

    #53

    Upward motions when applying creams/products to face

    jay.alisia

    #54

    Loving yourself. Deep oiling especially the body and hair. Smiling 🙂

    jasminehodzicmua

    #55

    Less is more, thin layers are better than one big heavy cakey mess. And blush blindness is a very real thing, apply, assess in different lighting and decide if you need more.

    _navxx_29

    #56

    Baby shampoo is the mildest for your hair and becareful of tap water that have alot of chemicals

    joebatlion

    #57

    Go get a monthly massage! You will feel so much better!

    courtnicole_

    #58

    Retinol and moisturizer starting in your 20s.

    sammadillo

    #59

    Happiness and exercise!

    playitis

    #60

    Don’t underestimate moisturizer. Even without super anti aging serums good basic cream does a great job

    olimuse.mood

    #61

    Lymphatic drainage

    kristen.ennett

    #62

    Prioritizing quality sleep, reducing stress, & drinking water is major✨️

    succhajoi

    #63

    Books over men. People swear I’m 20, but I just turned 30. Stress free 😊

    brenhenjen

    #64

    Lemon juice for hyperpigmentation and some 100% cocoa butte

    k.kosmo_

    #65

    Idk it this would count as a beauty tip- but if you’re gonna pop a zit on your face. Dab a small amount on hydrogen peroxide on the popped zit. It kills off the bacteria, preventing further zits to show up👍🏼

    hannadhanna_red

    #66

    It's very simple. Be clean and get 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Everything else is extra, not in a bad way, just something that you don't have to do.

    d.avidovic

    #67

    Healthy diet hydration, and stay out of the sun and don’t worry if you look your edge or you don’t look your age who cares

    patililac

    #68

    Bathing. Deep, soaking baths are a life hack

    bellhue

    #69

    Don't listen to the haters

    hani__gold

    #70

    The trends have come and gone and we’re now finally at a place where makeup is being used minimally to look like your best self as opposed to what it was in 2016. There’s a time and a place for every look obviously but I do feel like women look their best when their natural features shine through and their skin is glowing. Now I might be biased having been an artist at Bobbi Brown where the motto was basically to look like the best version of you, with enhanced not exaggerated features.

    itsreginagorj

    #71

    Face massage! Nothing fancy, just add a bit of pressure with your fingers upwards (or use a gua sha) when applying your moisturizer or creams twice a day. It really makes a difference over time. I notice less puffiness and it even helps a bit with clearing my sinuses.
    Dermaplaning. You can do it at home every week with an eyebrow trimmer. Helps my makeup look flawless. ✨

    _maria_misha_

    #72

    My mom always said that the best beauty hack is health. If you eat right, exercise, drink lots of water, and have good mental health, you'll likely look as good as you feel too :)

    mariahlilym

    #73

    eating and drinking your skincare!!
    Think fresh berries, goji berries, snow fungus, red dates, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, black seed oil, flax seeds, chia, protein, green tea, nettle tea etc etc

    naimitaj

    #74

    Retinal, vitamin-C serum, and snail mucin. But most importantly, wear visors/hats and apply sunscreen on neck/chest while you’re still young!!

    janearney

    #75

    Mix some bicarbonate of soda into your shampoo once a week to cleanse any lingering product and make your hair squeaky clean

    f.e_hewitt

    #76

    Gym 💖🤞🏼

    goebeverley

    #77

    Body oil, body butter, then perfume to smell amazing all day (inner stuff make sure you’re drinking your water and taking your vitamins)

    theglamkitchen

    #78

    A true skin routine - facial wash, toner, the oils, the creams! Took my skin THROUGH THE ROOF! Also, a automatic face brush. I get multiple compliments daily!

    thestaceysherrell

    #79

    Genuinely treat your body like a temple

    estelle.srwh

