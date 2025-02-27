Grandma Knew Best: 17 Old School Beauty Hacks That Never Miss
Before TikTok tutorials and 12-step skincare routines, our grandmas were out here serving looks with whatever they found in their kitchen cabinets. Reddit's beauty enthusiasts recently spilled the tea on 17 old-school tricks that still deliver, proving sometimes the best solutions come with decades of field testing. Between Vicks VapoRub turning crusty feet into silk and charcoal creating the kind of eyeliner that survives ugly crying, these vintage beauty hacks hit different than their modern, packaged-in-pink counterparts.
Who needs a $50 lip scrub when a clean toothbrush and some honey does the job? Watch coffee grounds transform from morning necessity to exfoliation sensation, while beer makes your hair grow faster than your Friday night confidence. These aren't just random discoveries – they're time-tested beauty secrets passed down through generations of people who knew how to work smarter, not harder. From yogurt face masks that make your skin glow without emptying your wallet, to the eternal truth that sunscreen remains undefeated in the battle against aging, each hack proves beauty doesn't need a fancy label to work wonders.
This post may include affiliate links.
"I had a bald spot in 12th grade because I accidentally pulled my hair. Aloe vera made my hair grow faster." - lxnxb
Review: "Personal care products. Your packaging is perfect in my opinion. I love the fact that it’s pure." - Sandra A.
Review: "Good application on the skin. My daughter is fair skin and she didn t get burn even thought she staied a few hours under the sun. It is the perfect travel size for the airport." - caroline
"If you have dry skin, Vaseline won’t do much of anything. But if you apply it over top of a layer of moisturizer, it will work in tandem to keep your skin soft." - reddit user
Review: "I used it twice a day. It’s lightweight and the quality is amazing. My skin feel good and the pump works well. Overall good value for money for a daily skin care." - Ly
Winter can do a real number on your skin, leaving you peeling like a snake. Check out these 19 winter beauty hacks that address this and many other frosty frustrations.
"The best and easiest way to get curls (and to comfortably sleep on them) is with pin curls! Get you a huge box of bobby pins and pin your hair." - faithcircus14
Review: "I like that these pins are long and that they secure my hair rollers very well. The tips of the pins are rounded so that they do not scrape my head." - Monet Lady
Review: "My son loves this. It’s the only honey he likes to use." - Brenda Flaherty
Review: "This 54 ounce container is organic virgin coconut oil can use for cooking and great for the skin, great value for the money." - Sheri K Gwatney
As a stylist I HATE when people come to the salon with this §hit all up in thier hair. It's gross.
Simplicity meets effectiveness as we explore more beauty wisdom that predates social media. These next tricks remind us that sometimes the most powerful solutions have been hiding in plain sight, waiting for us to rediscover what our ancestors already knew about looking and feeling fabulous.
"Get a cloth headband (the stretchy circle ones) and wrap your hair around it to sleep for heat-free, non damaging curls." - iusedtobefamous1892
Review: "The only headbands that stay on and don't give me a headache." - Sheri M.
"Apple Cider Vinegar to burn off small dark spots and moles. Can mix with bentonite clay for brightening facial." - locksoflore
Review: "I really enjoy this apple cider vinegar! It has a rich, natural flavor with just the right amount of tanginess." - CHAO W.
"Neosporin on cystic acne is a godsend! If I feel one forming under the skin, I put a dab of Neosporin on it each night before going to sleep and by the next 1-3 days, the pimple will be gone without ever surfacing." - WordsAndThots
Review: "The cream has no smell and very easy to use. Definitely will buy again." - Henrietta M
No one loves a breakout. Or any embarrassing beauty problem for that matter. So have a look at these 18 beauty hacks that takes care of all those blush-worthy problems.
Review: "Love this sonic toothbrush. It works sooo much better than my clunky, bulkyt spinbrush!! It is a lot more gentle on my teeth and gums and my teeth feel cleaner than when I used the spinbrush. Great price and fast shipping and two for one!!! Can't beat that. Highly recommend." - BakedAlaska
Review: "Love this yogurt. Nice consistency. Smooth. Good protein source. Good price. I also use it as sour cream." - Vel
Review: "One of my most favorite coffee, super smooth and enjoyable!" - CS
Coarse salt mixed with almond carrier oil works better in my opinion.
The wisdom of past generations continues to shine through our following collection of tried-and-true beauty hacks. Skip the trending products and expensive solutions as we dive deeper into remedies that have passed the ultimate test – time. Because sometimes the best beauty secrets come from people who figured it out long before influencers existed.
Review: "I really like this cacao powder. I make hot chocolate with it. I use a big spoon of this powder and a big glop of natural honey. It's very delicious." - Steven
"VapoRub for smooth feet. I rub it on my feet, put socks on and go to sleep. Once a week is enough for me." - MeriDianeMeri
Review: "I’ve used this stuff for years and I love it for myself and my kids." - Tiffany Collins
Review: "Love this brand for quality and value." - Kelly
Review: "I've been using this for my lips for years. Other lip balms irritated my skin. I was surprised to see that these tubs where a bit bigger but for the price I am not disappoint. I out a tub of this in various places so I can always have my lip balm near😊" - Cindia
"Beer for hair - something about proteins in beer can boost your hair and make them growth faster." - knov5
Review: "Great product and always a cool treat." - CC