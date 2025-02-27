ADVERTISEMENT

Before TikTok tutorials and 12-step skincare routines, our grandmas were out here serving looks with whatever they found in their kitchen cabinets. Reddit's beauty enthusiasts recently spilled the tea on 17 old-school tricks that still deliver, proving sometimes the best solutions come with decades of field testing. Between Vicks VapoRub turning crusty feet into silk and charcoal creating the kind of eyeliner that survives ugly crying, these vintage beauty hacks hit different than their modern, packaged-in-pink counterparts.

Who needs a $50 lip scrub when a clean toothbrush and some honey does the job? Watch coffee grounds transform from morning necessity to exfoliation sensation, while beer makes your hair grow faster than your Friday night confidence. These aren't just random discoveries – they're time-tested beauty secrets passed down through generations of people who knew how to work smarter, not harder. From yogurt face masks that make your skin glow without emptying your wallet, to the eternal truth that sunscreen remains undefeated in the battle against aging, each hack proves beauty doesn't need a fancy label to work wonders.

Aloe Vera gel bottle on wooden table, used as an old school beauty hack.

Review: "Personal care products. Your packaging is perfect in my opinion. I love the fact that it’s pure." - Sandra A.

amazon.com , Sandra A. , lxnxb Report

    Hand holding Banana Boat sunscreen bottle, illustrating effective old school beauty hacks for sun protection.

    Review: "Good application on the skin. My daughter is fair skin and she didn t get burn even thought she staied a few hours under the sun. It is the perfect travel size for the airport." - caroline

    amazon.com , Daniela , reddit user Report

    Hand holding CeraVe lotion bottle, highlighting old school beauty hacks and skincare routine essentials.

    Review: "I used it twice a day. It’s lightweight and the quality is amazing. My skin feel good and the pump works well. Overall good value for money for a daily skin care." - Ly

    Winter can do a real number on your skin, leaving you peeling like a snake. Check out these 19 winter beauty hacks that address this and many other frosty frustrations.

    amazon.com , Gemm Report

    jennlbm avatar
    JenniB
    JenniB
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is like a band aid from what I have heard, it traps products below it and helps their effectiveness...

    Old school beauty hack: bobby pins in a tin and a woman with a stylish updo.

    Review: "I like that these pins are long and that they secure my hair rollers very well. The tips of the pins are rounded so that they do not scrape my head." - Monet Lady

    amazon.com , Juju mama , Jacqueline Nielsen Report

    Hand holding a bottle of organic honey, part of old school beauty hacks that still work.

    Review: "My son loves this. It’s the only honey he likes to use." - Brenda Flaherty

    amazon.com , Ashley , reddit user Report

    Jar of virgin coconut oil on a kitchen counter, showcasing an old school beauty hack ingredient still popular today.

    Review: "This 54 ounce container is organic virgin coconut oil can use for cooking and great for the skin, great value for the money." - Sheri K Gwatney

    amazon.com , Sheri K Gwatney , knov5 Report

    joshuadavid avatar
    Joshua David
    Joshua David
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a stylist I HATE when people come to the salon with this §hit all up in thier hair. It's gross.

    Simplicity meets effectiveness as we explore more beauty wisdom that predates social media. These next tricks remind us that sometimes the most powerful solutions have been hiding in plain sight, waiting for us to rediscover what our ancestors already knew about looking and feeling fabulous.

    Person using a classic beauty hack with a red headband, showcasing old school beauty techniques.

    Review: "The only headbands that stay on and don't give me a headache." - Sheri M.

    amazon.com , Sheri M. , iusedtobefamous1892 Report

    Apple cider vinegar on a kitchen counter, showcasing old school beauty hacks.

    Review: "I really enjoy this apple cider vinegar! It has a rich, natural flavor with just the right amount of tanginess." - CHAO W.

    amazon.com , CHAO W. , locksoflore Report

    A hand holding a tube of Neosporin, an old school beauty hack for skincare.

    Review: "The cream has no smell and very easy to use. Definitely will buy again." - Henrietta M

    No one loves a breakout. Or any embarrassing beauty problem for that matter. So have a look at these 18 beauty hacks that takes care of all those blush-worthy problems.

    amazon.com , Henrietta M , WordsAndThots Report

    Hand holding a toothbrush over a sink, demonstrating an old school beauty hack.

    Review: "Love this sonic toothbrush. It works sooo much better than my clunky, bulkyt spinbrush!! It is a lot more gentle on my teeth and gums and my teeth feel cleaner than when I used the spinbrush. Great price and fast shipping and two for one!!! Can't beat that. Highly recommend." - BakedAlaska

    amazon.com , Shannon , knov5 Report

    Chobani Greek yogurt container on a counter, showcasing old school beauty hacks with natural ingredients.

    Review: "Love this yogurt. Nice consistency. Smooth. Good protein source. Good price. I also use it as sour cream." - Vel

    amazon.com , Rosie , knov5 Report

    A hand holding a bag of Starbucks Pike Place Roast coffee, showcasing its medium roast label.

    Review: "One of my most favorite coffee, super smooth and enjoyable!" - CS

    amazon.com , Fernando José Obando Suárez , reddit user Report

    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coarse salt mixed with almond carrier oil works better in my opinion.

    The wisdom of past generations continues to shine through our following collection of tried-and-true beauty hacks. Skip the trending products and expensive solutions as we dive deeper into remedies that have passed the ultimate test – time. Because sometimes the best beauty secrets come from people who figured it out long before influencers existed.

    Bag of organic cacao powder labeled as rich and flavorful, ideal for old school beauty hacks.

    Review: "I really like this cacao powder. I make hot chocolate with it. I use a big spoon of this powder and a big glop of natural honey. It's very delicious." - Steven

    amazon.com , suresh , helloitsme72 Report

    Children's VapoRub box, a classic product used in old school beauty hacks.

    Review: "I’ve used this stuff for years and I love it for myself and my kids." - Tiffany Collins

    amazon.com , Therese , MeriDianeMeri Report

    Bottle of activated charcoal, an old school beauty hack, in hand on a speckled surface background.

    Review: "Love this brand for quality and value." - Kelly

    amazon.com , Mac , BaylisAscaris Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought everyone knew that the original Maybelline formula was charcoal plus Vaseline.

    Hand holding a jar of Vaseline Blue Seal, rich conditioning jelly, showcasing old school beauty hacks.

    Review: "I've been using this for my lips for years. Other lip balms irritated my skin. I was surprised to see that these tubs where a bit bigger but for the price I am not disappoint. I out a tub of this in various places so I can always have my lip balm near😊" - Cindia

    amazon.com , Cindia , sweetjaaane Report

    Three Michelob Ultra bottles and cans on display, with focus on branding and design.

    Review: "Great product and always a cool treat." - CC

    amazon.com , knov5 Report

