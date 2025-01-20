ADVERTISEMENT

As we face the potential sunset of TikTok in the US (or seemingly the dawn of something new?), it's time to pour one out for the app that revolutionized the way we discover, shop, and live our best lives. From the iconic Stanley cup chaos that had us camping outside Target at dawn to the game-changing beauty hacks that transformed our daily routines, TikTok has been the ultimate curator of life-enhancing finds through its most viral moments.

Whether you were here for the satisfying ASMR videos that helped you unwind, or the FridgeTok organization tutorials that turned your kitchen into a Pinterest-worthy paradise, these discoveries have become permanent fixtures in our lives that will outlive any app shutdown that might be waiting. So whatever happens, TikTok, we salute you! Thank you for the hours of mindless entertainment, the occasional real-world update, and the never-ending supply of laughs. Let's pay homage to all our favorite moments on the app and pray to the tech gods that this is goodbye, but not farewell!