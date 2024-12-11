ADVERTISEMENT

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, you've probably seen the latest winter trend taking over your FYP: "brr baskets." These cozy gift collections are filled with winter essentials and trendy items to keep your loved ones warm and stylish during the cold months.

But one mom's extravagant brr basket video recently took the internet by storm, racking up a whopping 40 million views – only there was a tiny catch that left viewers feeling, well, cold.

Image credits: lindsn

TikTok creator Lindsey Noden shared what appeared to be an incredibly generous gift basket for her 15-year-old son's girlfriend. The video showed her assembling what seemed to be every Gen Z girl's dream basket, complete with a coveted Stanley cup, Apple Watch, AirPods, and premium skincare products from brands like Laneige and Sol de Janeiro.

The total value? Nearly $500!

Viewers were initially amazed by her generosity, with comments flooding in like "You're literally the best mom ever!" and "Can you adopt me?" But plot twist – it turns out the viral video wasn't exactly what it seemed.

In a follow-up video, Noden revealed that while she did make her son's girlfriend a lovely brr basket, the viral version was "exaggerated" for social media. Those Apple products? Empty boxes from items her family already owned. That $20 bill? Just pulled from her wallet for the video.

Image credits: lindsn

So, what exactly is a brr basket?

These trendy gift baskets typically include:

- Cozy winter essentials (think fuzzy socks, hand warmers)

- Popular drinks (Stanley cups, hot cocoa mix)

- Skincare products (lip masks, lotions)

- Snacks and treats

- Gift cards

- Small seasonal decorations

While Noden's viral version might have been embellished, typical brr baskets can be customized to any budget and still look absolutely adorable!

The revelation about the fake basket sparked intense debate online. Some viewers felt deceived, while others defended Noden, pointing out that many social media creators use similar tactics for entertainment.

"I have no control over what goes viral on TikTok," Noden told PEOPLE. "I'm just a regular mom. I live in a middle-class neighborhood, I'm a hairdresser, and my kids do travel sports. We are very basic."

The mom of three maintains that her intent wasn't malicious but rather to create entertaining content. And let's be real – who hasn't added a little *spice* to their social media posts?

Whether you're Team Real or Team Fake, one thing's for sure: brr baskets aren't going anywhere this winter season. Just maybe keep the Apple products optional!

Would you make a brr basket for someone special this winter? Here are all our favorite picks for an actually affordable brr basket that anyone would love!

 

This post may include affiliate links.

Chocolate Candy Cane sandwich cremes packaging with peppermint designs.

Review: "These are so good I had to hide them from my kids. The peppermint filler is so good and pairs well with the chocolate cookie part." - Stealthblu

amazon.com Report







Fun animal and food cards from the Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza game laid out on a wooden table.

Review: "We got this for our 9 year old daughter for her birthday. While she was upstairs playing with her new gifts, my husband and I decided to try this game out. Well to our surprise it was so much fun, a tad frustrating because you get competitive and want to win! It got violent though, my watch thought I had taken a hard fall and needed SOS! lol #facepalm It might be a bit too rough for our daughter, but maybe we just need to tone down the competitiveness when playing with her! We like it!" - wifeyperkins

amazon.com , wifeyperkins Report






"Gift basket with cozy items and beauty products, wrapped in cellophane with yellow ribbons, resembling a viral 'Brr Basket'."

Review: "I was nervous at first how “big” the bins would be; after receiving them & stuffing them, they turned out perfect! I love love these and 100% recommend!" - Abi

amazon.com , Abi Report







Festive jar with Grinch design, part of mom's viral "Brr Basket" trend, on holiday-themed table.

Review: "It looks just like the picture. I gave it to my sister for a gift & she absolutely loves it. The size of the cup is nice." - Dominique Mahoney

amazon.com Report






Red holiday gift box and hand holding a Fraser Fir scented candle, as seen in a viral video by a mom.

Review: "This is a really pretty candle. It looks great anywhere in my house. The pine scent is nice, but it’s not my favorite of all time. It smells like real pine with just a hint of sweetness to it, I prefer the smokier, woodsy, pine scents. It’s still good though, and I am enjoying it." - AmazingJane

amazon.com , B.Tram Tran Report









Hand holding a drink in a colorful cup sleeve outdoors, showcasing a "brr basket" moment.

Review: "I wish I got this thing years ago. The colors and print look way better in person than they did online. This is a large Dunkin coffee and it fits perfectly." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report






Woman wearing sunglasses and red earmuffs, sitting in a car.

Review: "These ear muffs are so comfy and adorable. I love them!" - gabby

amazon.com , gabby Report







Cozy feet in fluffy socks and cupcake pajamas, linked to mom's viral "Brr Basket" video trend.

Review: "So happy with my purchased. So comfy and the elastic does not bother you at all. I recommend 100%" - Yessi

amazon.com , Yessi Report






Colorful "Brr Basket" display featuring BonBombs hot chocolate mix, mugs with whipped cream, and decorated cookies.

Review: "Great gift for hot chocolate lovers! My friend's parent's really enjoyed this." - Jordan Castrovitch

amazon.com Report






Don’t want to see ads?
Colorful Christmas-themed hand cream covers, with festive designs on a wooden table, related to viral "Brr Basket" video.

Review: "Looks very lovely. Nice design. Perfect option for giveaways." - Ruslan

amazon.com Report







Person holding a Paperage lined notebook.

Review: "Nice and sturdy. Good paper, enough pages for my needs, functions well." - Jaxon

amazon.com , vanessa Report






