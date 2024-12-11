ADVERTISEMENT

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, you've probably seen the latest winter trend taking over your FYP: "brr baskets." These cozy gift collections are filled with winter essentials and trendy items to keep your loved ones warm and stylish during the cold months.

But one mom's extravagant brr basket video recently took the internet by storm, racking up a whopping 40 million views – only there was a tiny catch that left viewers feeling, well, cold.

Image credits: lindsn

TikTok creator Lindsey Noden shared what appeared to be an incredibly generous gift basket for her 15-year-old son's girlfriend. The video showed her assembling what seemed to be every Gen Z girl's dream basket, complete with a coveted Stanley cup, Apple Watch, AirPods, and premium skincare products from brands like Laneige and Sol de Janeiro.

The total value? Nearly $500!

Viewers were initially amazed by her generosity, with comments flooding in like "You're literally the best mom ever!" and "Can you adopt me?" But plot twist – it turns out the viral video wasn't exactly what it seemed.

In a follow-up video, Noden revealed that while she did make her son's girlfriend a lovely brr basket, the viral version was "exaggerated" for social media. Those Apple products? Empty boxes from items her family already owned. That $20 bill? Just pulled from her wallet for the video.

Image credits: lindsn

So, what exactly is a brr basket?

These trendy gift baskets typically include:

- Cozy winter essentials (think fuzzy socks, hand warmers)

- Popular drinks (Stanley cups, hot cocoa mix)

- Skincare products (lip masks, lotions)

- Snacks and treats

- Gift cards

- Small seasonal decorations

While Noden's viral version might have been embellished, typical brr baskets can be customized to any budget and still look absolutely adorable!

The revelation about the fake basket sparked intense debate online. Some viewers felt deceived, while others defended Noden, pointing out that many social media creators use similar tactics for entertainment.

"I have no control over what goes viral on TikTok," Noden told PEOPLE. "I'm just a regular mom. I live in a middle-class neighborhood, I'm a hairdresser, and my kids do travel sports. We are very basic."

The mom of three maintains that her intent wasn't malicious but rather to create entertaining content. And let's be real – who hasn't added a little *spice* to their social media posts?

Whether you're Team Real or Team Fake, one thing's for sure: brr baskets aren't going anywhere this winter season. Just maybe keep the Apple products optional!

Would you make a brr basket for someone special this winter? Here are all our favorite picks for an actually affordable brr basket that anyone would love!