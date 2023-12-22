65 People Whose DIY Decorations Took Christmas To Another Level (New Pics)
Few things will get you into the holiday spirit like getting a Christmas tree or putting up an advent calendar. But if you are looking to add extra coziness to your home, consider making something yourself, too.
Not only will this add personality to your display, but crafting with loved ones is an excellent way to spend quality time together and can even be the beginning of a brand-new tradition.
To get you started, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of DIY Christmas decorations. From simple items such as slices of dried citrus to more complex pieces like personalized socks, or stained glass pickles, there's a little bit of everything!
I Want To Share Some Little Dinosaurs I Crafted Last Christmas Using Needle Felting
My Most Recent Make. Capy Christmas
My Mom Makes Personalized Stockings For Each Member Of The Family. This Is Her Newest, Made For My Husband For Our First Christmas As A Married Couple
Needle-Felted A Polar Bear In The Holiday Spirit
Stained Glass Christmas Pickles I Made
I Have A Friend Who Hates Christmas Wreaths. She Happens To Have A Great Affection For Valais Black-Nosed Sheep, So I Presented Her With This. Safe To Say She No Longer Hates All Wreaths
Some Of My Favorite Ornaments I’ve Made This Year
I Made Christmas Ornaments Of My 3 Cats
If our soft can-opener tries that, we'll eat her for lunch.
I Completed My DIY Christmas Wreath And It Smells Heavenly
“God Bless Us, Everyone”. Needle-Felted Characters From “A Muppet Christmas Carol”, By Me
This project started with the Ghost of Christmas Present earlier this year, and then I added many of my favorite characters to the collection since then. These are all the characters I have made this year. I hope to add to it in the following year. I hope I did them justice. Happy Holidays.
I Really Can’t Stop Sewing This Year. Felt Christmas Tree Ornament
it's soooo cute, but i'm more hypnotized by her nails/polish <3 beautiful
Christmas Ornament I Made Last Year. Handed Out Some To My Friends Who Are Also Fans. They Were Well-Received
I Painted The Grinch For Christmas
Christmas Cookie Magnets. They're Made From Polymer Clay And Some Acrylic Paint
Ornaments I Make During The Holiday Season
Year 5 Of Making Christmas Ornaments For My Family And Close Friends - My Favorite Time Of Year
This year I wanted to learn to crochet - I designed these fish and added beaded embellishments. I am obsessed. 20 total, was super fun to develop the pattern/process as I went and chose unique colors for each one. It will be hard to part with them, but I am keeping a couple for me and my husband, until next year.
A Little Ornament I Made For The Tree. It's Fra-Gee-Lay
Love it! I have the cookie cutter & love making leg lamp cookies!
Quilted Ornaments As Christmas Gifts
I am not a crafty person, but I am so proud of these. They’re christmas gifts for family, so I can’t share them anywhere else. I think I’ve found my new hobby.
My First Paper Quilling Christmas Art Of The Year - They Were Actually Pretty Easy To Make And Didn't Require Any Special Tools
Hand-Painted Bear In Stocking Ornaments
My Parents Used To Kiss When Going Through This Bridge When They Were Dating. I Found A Picture Of It And Painted It On A Christmas Ornament
Dried Citrus. It Not Only Looks Beautiful But Smells Amazing, Too
I Made 8 Different Hanging Ornaments With Leather
My Husband Made These Really Adorable Ornaments For Our Tree
Needle-Felted My Favorite Reindeer For The Holidays
My Hand-Painted Christmas Ornaments
Handmade Christmas Decorations Made By My Wife
Annual Christmas Wreath Making Last Week. Bit Of Foraging And Lots Of Garden Cuttings
I Made Some Festive Tree Ornaments
Decided On A Whim To Make These Ornaments
My dad always has the tub of cheese balls around for him and his grandkids, so I saw the ornament and wanted to get it but it was almost $40. So, I decided to make my own. The cost of new materials was less than $13 and they’re not perfect but I feel like if I made them again they would be. I designed the label in Bazaart, ran through Remini to add resolution, and printed it at Walgreens in wallet size. Orange acrylic in a giant ziplock and tossed the styrofoam balls til coated then laid in a parchment paper lined box to dry. Photos I just lined up on some packing tape, took a metal chopstick and put it over the flame of a stove burner, and melted a hole in the middle then used purple acrylic on the lid and then used polycrylic over that. I shoved the crafting string stuff in after tying it off for a loop, after adding in my “cheese balls” I gorilla glued the tops on.
Painted A Few More Ornaments, This Time Some Tiny Bullfinches
Sheet Music Ornaments
I Made These For Christmas
Porcelain Christmas Ornaments That I Painted With Dinos. Just Because I Love Christmas And I Love Dinos
Christmas Watermelephant Ornaments And Figurines
My First Christmas Deer
Look At This Huge Reindeer My Partner Made
Last year she said to me that she was going to make a life size reindeer for next Christmas. I didn't think much of it. She joined a woodworking club this year and learned some new skills. I think it's pretty damn cool.
Started Making My Family Christmas Ornaments
My Friend's Shop Made All Their Christmas Decorations Out Of Coffee Cups
It started out as one Christmas tree out of cups and lights and then every year things have been added. Now there's the Christmas tree, several meters of garlands, two large wreaths, one small wreath, a large snowman and a baby snowman plus the two deer!
I Made A Holiday Door Hanger
Instead Of A Traditional Gingerbread House, My Wife And I Made The Cottage From The Holiday
Christmas Ornaments I Painted. I Was Inspired By Vintage Postcards
Handmade Christmas Decorations Turned Out Much Better Than Expected
Santa’s Cookies. Ornaments I Made This Year. They’re Non-Edible So Will Last For Years To Come
Some Pet Ornaments I’ve Made For The Holiday Season
I Made A Globe Christmas Bauble
New Holiday Wreath
Deer Head Ornament
My First Beaded Ornaments
Quick Christmas Craft With My Sons
Nothing fancy, but a fun project with my kids. I pruned a cherry tree and made 2 quick reindeer out of the branches. My sons (5 and 7) did the assembly. Used our Christmas tree for the antlers. They are just wedged in there so we can re-use with future Christmas tree branches.
Handmade Wooden Grinch Ornament - No Stain Or Paint
I used poplar for face and hands, aspen for the whites (I go back and forth between aspen and maple for white colors. Maple is easier to work with but aspen is a bit whiter), yellowheart for the eyes and padauk for the body.