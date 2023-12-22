ADVERTISEMENT

Few things will get you into the holiday spirit like getting a Christmas tree or putting up an advent calendar. But if you are looking to add extra coziness to your home, consider making something yourself, too.

Not only will this add personality to your display, but crafting with loved ones is an excellent way to spend quality time together and can even be the beginning of a brand-new tradition.

To get you started, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of DIY Christmas decorations. From simple items such as slices of dried citrus to more complex pieces like personalized socks, or stained glass pickles, there's a little bit of everything!

#1

I Want To Share Some Little Dinosaurs I Crafted Last Christmas Using Needle Felting

Lapetitedaudau Report

#2

My Most Recent Make. Capy Christmas

millmaestudio Report

#3

My Mom Makes Personalized Stockings For Each Member Of The Family. This Is Her Newest, Made For My Husband For Our First Christmas As A Married Couple

charityt2018 Report

#4

Needle-Felted A Polar Bear In The Holiday Spirit

growup_andblowaway Report

#5

Stained Glass Christmas Pickles I Made

kazoo3179 Report

#6

I Have A Friend Who Hates Christmas Wreaths. She Happens To Have A Great Affection For Valais Black-Nosed Sheep, So I Presented Her With This. Safe To Say She No Longer Hates All Wreaths

DaisyDee13 Report

#7

Some Of My Favorite Ornaments I’ve Made This Year

jordancamilleart Report

#8

I Made Christmas Ornaments Of My 3 Cats

chuffberry Report

#9

I Completed My DIY Christmas Wreath And It Smells Heavenly

raisingrodmans Report

#10

“God Bless Us, Everyone”. Needle-Felted Characters From “A Muppet Christmas Carol”, By Me

This project started with the Ghost of Christmas Present earlier this year, and then I added many of my favorite characters to the collection since then. These are all the characters I have made this year. I hope to add to it in the following year. I hope I did them justice. Happy Holidays.

Sunshine-Honeybee888 Report

#11

I Really Can’t Stop Sewing This Year. Felt Christmas Tree Ornament

Alyona_BM Report

#12

Christmas Ornament I Made Last Year. Handed Out Some To My Friends Who Are Also Fans. They Were Well-Received

eatyourveggieskidss Report

#13

I Painted The Grinch For Christmas

edieevens Report

#14

Christmas Cookie Magnets. They're Made From Polymer Clay And Some Acrylic Paint

WittyMaintenance3042 Report

#15

Ornaments I Make During The Holiday Season

Miserable_Comedian78 Report

#16

Year 5 Of Making Christmas Ornaments For My Family And Close Friends - My Favorite Time Of Year

This year I wanted to learn to crochet - I designed these fish and added beaded embellishments. I am obsessed. 20 total, was super fun to develop the pattern/process as I went and chose unique colors for each one. It will be hard to part with them, but I am keeping a couple for me and my husband, until next year.

lycra-and-leggings Report

#17

A Little Ornament I Made For The Tree. It's Fra-Gee-Lay

kazoo3179 Report

#18

Quilted Ornaments As Christmas Gifts

I am not a crafty person, but I am so proud of these. They’re christmas gifts for family, so I can’t share them anywhere else. I think I’ve found my new hobby.

Piper_Dear Report

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

My First Paper Quilling Christmas Art Of The Year - They Were Actually Pretty Easy To Make And Didn't Require Any Special Tools

MiriamsQuilling Report

#20

Hand-Painted Bear In Stocking Ornaments

hannahporcelain Report

#21

My Parents Used To Kiss When Going Through This Bridge When They Were Dating. I Found A Picture Of It And Painted It On A Christmas Ornament

hideho1972 Report

#22

Dried Citrus. It Not Only Looks Beautiful But Smells Amazing, Too

mustloveherbs Report

#23

I Made 8 Different Hanging Ornaments With Leather

taod86 Report

#24

My Husband Made These Really Adorable Ornaments For Our Tree

etlifereview Report

#25

Needle-Felted My Favorite Reindeer For The Holidays

fluffup_yt Report

#26

My Hand-Painted Christmas Ornaments

SoulofEarth Report

#27

Handmade Christmas Decorations Made By My Wife

21_vetal_01 Report

#28

Annual Christmas Wreath Making Last Week. Bit Of Foraging And Lots Of Garden Cuttings

h.e.l.e.n_m.a.r.t.i.n Report

#29

I Made Some Festive Tree Ornaments

Marmasghetti Report

#30

Decided On A Whim To Make These Ornaments

My dad always has the tub of cheese balls around for him and his grandkids, so I saw the ornament and wanted to get it but it was almost $40. So, I decided to make my own. The cost of new materials was less than $13 and they’re not perfect but I feel like if I made them again they would be. I designed the label in Bazaart, ran through Remini to add resolution, and printed it at Walgreens in wallet size. Orange acrylic in a giant ziplock and tossed the styrofoam balls til coated then laid in a parchment paper lined box to dry. Photos I just lined up on some packing tape, took a metal chopstick and put it over the flame of a stove burner, and melted a hole in the middle then used purple acrylic on the lid and then used polycrylic over that. I shoved the crafting string stuff in after tying it off for a loop, after adding in my “cheese balls” I gorilla glued the tops on.

Human_Maintenance611 Report

#31

Painted A Few More Ornaments, This Time Some Tiny Bullfinches

C16H18ClN3S Report

#32

Sheet Music Ornaments

graphicsfairy Report

#33

I Made These For Christmas

Anais-Handicraft Report

#34

Porcelain Christmas Ornaments That I Painted With Dinos. Just Because I Love Christmas And I Love Dinos

foxyandpaper Report

#35

Christmas Watermelephant Ornaments And Figurines

hannahporcelain Report

#36

My First Christmas Deer

muline-tebe Report

#37

Look At This Huge Reindeer My Partner Made

Last year she said to me that she was going to make a life size reindeer for next Christmas. I didn't think much of it. She joined a woodworking club this year and learned some new skills. I think it's pretty damn cool.

jonesymate Report

#38

Started Making My Family Christmas Ornaments

freshblueeyes Report

#39

My Friend's Shop Made All Their Christmas Decorations Out Of Coffee Cups

It started out as one Christmas tree out of cups and lights and then every year things have been added. Now there's the Christmas tree, several meters of garlands, two large wreaths, one small wreath, a large snowman and a baby snowman plus the two deer!

emomuffinpie Report

#40

I Made A Holiday Door Hanger

lilgadget Report

#41

Instead Of A Traditional Gingerbread House, My Wife And I Made The Cottage From The Holiday

DMB21 Report

#42

Christmas Ornaments I Painted. I Was Inspired By Vintage Postcards

mipittura Report

#43

Handmade Christmas Decorations Turned Out Much Better Than Expected

TwoGunGonzalez Report

#44

Santa’s Cookies. Ornaments I Made This Year. They’re Non-Edible So Will Last For Years To Come

freckleddeerborn Report

#45

Some Pet Ornaments I’ve Made For The Holiday Season

velvet_coffin Report

#46

I Made A Globe Christmas Bauble

Parnasium Report

#47

New Holiday Wreath

glamasaurus Report

#48

Deer Head Ornament

Jessica Kielman Report

#49

My First Beaded Ornaments

Bernedoodle-Standard Report

#50

Quick Christmas Craft With My Sons

Nothing fancy, but a fun project with my kids. I pruned a cherry tree and made 2 quick reindeer out of the branches. My sons (5 and 7) did the assembly. Used our Christmas tree for the antlers. They are just wedged in there so we can re-use with future Christmas tree branches.

I_know_trees Report

#51

Handmade Wooden Grinch Ornament - No Stain Or Paint

I used poplar for face and hands, aspen for the whites (I go back and forth between aspen and maple for white colors. Maple is easier to work with but aspen is a bit whiter), yellowheart for the eyes and padauk for the body.

Fisch2481 Report

#52

Very Proud. I Just Made My First Wire Flowers And I Love How They Turned Out

BlueBunny3874 Report

#53

Wreath Of Christmas Nuts

karin_stigsdotter Report

#54

I’m Planning A Snowflake-Themed Christmas Tree For This Upcoming Holiday Season. Here Are The First 8 Of 100 Snowflakes I’m Going To Make For It

bcrae8 Report

#55

I Made A Stained Glass Baby Yoda Christmas Ornament

thecuddlyengineer Report

#56

Another Christmas Wreath I Recently Made. Super Mario Bros This Time

OK_Next_Plz Report

#57

I’ve Seen A Few Plate Wreaths On Walls, So I Thought I’d Try Making One With A Styrofoam Ring As A Base And Some Fresh Greens

suzannezinggstyle Report

#58

I Love This Little Pear I Made For A Christmas Ornament. The Pattern Includes A Partridge To Go With It

lemony_peppermints Report

#59

It Was Made From Dried Oranges, Blood Grapes, And Lime That I Had Dried Last Year, So It Will Probably Be True To Tradition

skogmesterboligen Report

#60

I've Been Making Jumbo Pompoms For My Christmas Tree. Has Anyone Else Done Something Similar?

OK_Next_Plz Report

#61

I Started With A Plain Spun Cotton Snowman's Body, Painted His Face, And Glittered Him. His Hat Was Black Plastic But I Flocked It Red

megan_ballarini Report

#62

I Made These Ornaments Recently Because I Was Feeling Christmasy

Anagram_21201 Report

#63

One Day I Was Looking For A Christmas Wreath Online And I Came Across One That I Absolutely Loved

my100yearoldhome Report

#64

Every Year I Make An Ornament Out Of The Trunk Of The Christmas Tree. This Year I Made One To Remember My Best Friend Of Over 30 Years, Who Passed Away In A Tragic Accident

PatFnDuffy Report

#65

Due To Unexpected Vet Bills This Month, Christmas Funds Were Tight. So I Made These Fridge Magnets For My Boyfriend’s Mom, An Avid Gardener, And Sister-In-Law, Best Pie Maker In The Family

