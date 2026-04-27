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In aesthetic content, before-and-after posts can easily feel overly dramatic, but Clinic Mehrzad Art has drawn attention for a more visually polished way of showing its patients’ transformations. The clinic, based in Istanbul and operating across more than 12 branches in Iran and Turkey, specializes in facial contouring procedures focused on the jawline and double chin. Instead of presenting results solely through static comparisons, the team often shares short videos that use carefully timed transitions to reveal the patient’s changed profile.

In many of these clips, the doctor gently positions the patient’s face before turning it to reveal the final result, creating a smooth, memorable visual effect. Paired with a sharp sound cue, the reveal has helped the clinic’s work reach a large online audience, with many viewers drawn to the satisfying rhythm of the videos as much as to the transformations themselves. Still, beyond the format, the clinic says its goal is to enhance facial balance without changing a person’s identity, focusing on a defined but natural-looking jawline.

Bored Panda reached out to the clinic to find out more about their work, so scroll down to read the full interview. And of course, let us know which one of these transformations shocked you the most.

Asked who should be credited for the transformations, the clinic explained that the work is not attributed to just one person: “We have several experienced doctors working under the name of Clinic Mehrzad, so the work represents a collaborative team effort.”

Speaking about their experience with these procedures, the team shared: “We have been performing these procedures for about 5 years, continuously improving our techniques.”

When asked about the main goal behind their aesthetic approach, the clinic said: “Our main goal is to contour the face without injections, enhancing the natural jawline and preserving a natural, harmonious look.”

On the topic of why their videos have spread so widely online, the team explained: “Because they show an extreme transformation in just one second, creating a very satisfying and impactful visual experience.”

The clinic also works with international patients. As they told Bored Panda: “Yes, we welcome and host clients from almost everywhere around the world.”

More info: Instagram