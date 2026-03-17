Gwyneth Paltrow’s Furious Backstage Rant After Racy Oscars Dress Mishap As Aide’s Awkward Reaction Spotted

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Gwyneth Paltrow’s nearly exposed moment at the Oscars became one of the most debated fashion moments of the night.

Netizens called it “inappropriate” and a “red carpet nightmare” after the 53-year-old actress was seen running away from the camera at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

Insiders have now spoken about the backstage drama, which made fans wonder whether she suffered a wardrobe malfunction or deliberately “flashed the camera” for the world to see.

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Highlights Insiders gave the behind-the-scenes reality of Gwyneth Paltrow’s nearly exposed moment at the Oscars.

The 53-year-old actress ivory Giorgio Armani Privé gown for her return to the Academy Awards after 11 years.

A video from the night captured Paltrow clutching the dress and running down a staircase, making netizens wonder if it was a wardrobe malfunction.

“That looks like a massive bruise she’s trying to hide with the glitter situation,” one speculated online.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s nearly exposed moment at the Oscars became one of the most debated fashion moments of the night

Image credits: Trae Patton / The Academy

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Before attending the Oscars for the first time in 11 years, Gwyneth Paltrow tried on a “million dresses” before choosing the ivory Giorgio Armani Privé gown for the 98th Academy Awards.

Insiders revealed that the Marty Supreme star felt she “looked hot” in the strapless silk gown.

The dress appeared completely normal from the front, like a classic Oscars red carpet look. But from every other angle, it was anything but.

Image credits: John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images

The floor-length dress featured wide slits running from top to bottom, exposing an almost unnoticeable pair of see-through tulle pants with crystal embellishments.

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Paltrow wasn’t “afraid of her body” and chose that dress because “she loved it and thought it looked amazing,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The dress appeared completely normal from the front, but from every other angle, it was anything but

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

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While the actress confidently embraced the look, not everyone on the internet was convinced.

A viral video captured some behind-the-scenes drama, showing Paltrow clutching her dress and running down a staircase in a crowded area at the 2026 Oscars venue.

@lavibraus Gwyneth Paltrow regresó a los Oscar tras 11 años, pero su paso por el Dolby Theatre incluyó un pequeño contratiempo con su vestuario. Un video en la plataforma X mostró a la actriz de “Marty Supreme” descendiendo una escalera mientras sostenía su vestido de seda marfil de Giorgio Armani Privé. ㅤ El diseño contaba con paneles transparentes y una abertura lateral muy pronunciada que se desplazó al caminar. Al intentar bajar los escalones, la tela se movió más de lo esperado, lo que generó un aparente fallo de vestuario captado por las cámaras. ㅤ La actriz completó su look con joyas de Tiffany & Co., manteniendo un estilo minimalista y moderno. Sin embargo, la funcionalidad del traje fue cuestionada en redes sociales debido a la dificultad que presentó para desplazarse con naturalidad por el recinto. ㅤ #gwynethpaltrow #oscar #fashion #entretenimiento ♬ original sound – La Vibra

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“Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars,” an X user wrote in the video’s caption.

The moment made netizens run wild with speculation, debating whether it was actually a “malfunction” or whether she had deliberately “flashed the camera.”

Netizens debated whether it was a wardrobe malfunction or a moment where she deliberately “flashed the camera”

Image credits: usweekly

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Despite the relentless chatter online, insiders said Paltrow enjoyed wearing the outfit for the biggest night in Hollywood.

“Gwyneth loves her body and thinks she looked hot, she does not give a s**t if anyone thinks she is too old for the dress,” another insider told the outlet.

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The actress shared a pre-show snap of her outfit on social media, capturing the reaction of someone in the background who was reportedly her aide.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

The source said the actress “does what she wants” and has worn similar outfits in the past, including the time she wore a thigh-baring dress to the Iron Man 3 premiere in 2013.

The Antonio Berardi dress was completely covered up in the front and flaunted sheer panels on the side, similar to her latest Oscars gown.

For someone who “has sold a candle that smells like her v*gina, she’s not embarrassed,” an insider declared

Image credits: Maddie Knight / The Academy

The Oscar-winning actress rocked a similar style at the premiere of Country Strong, wearing an Emilio Pucci gown with a side lace-up.

“So it’s clear she loves showing off her body that she works hard for,” the source said.

Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Apart from being in Hollywood for decades, Paltrow founded the lifestyle brand Goop, which has never shied away from pushing boundaries.

One of the brand’s most famous offerings was a candle that smells like a v*gina.

She is also a mother to kids Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with ex Chris Martin, and a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s children, Isabella, 21, and Brody, 19.

Insiders said Paltrow chose the outfit not to give a “free show” but “because she can still wear dresses like that”

Image credits: usweekly

For someone who “has sold a candle that smells like her v*gina, she’s not embarrassed by her outfit she wore at the Oscars,” the source declared.

The actress attended the 2026 Oscars to celebrate her film Marty Supreme‘s nine nominations. She also presented the award for the newly introduced category, Best Casting.

The insider said Paltrow didn’t choose the outfit to give viewers a “free show” but was wearing it “because she can still wear dresses like that.”

“She will look back at the night fondly years from now, because she knows she looked hot,” they concluded. “She won’t remember the night because trolls on the internet thought something differently about how she was presenting herself.”

“That looks like a massive bruise she’s trying to hide with the glitter situation,” one speculated online