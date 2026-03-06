Suspicion Grows After Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Return To ‘Today’ Show Amid Mom’s Kidnapping Case

ADVERTISEMENT

Savannah Guthrie stepped back into the TODAY show studio for the first time since her mother’s disappearance.

It was an emotional scene at Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center, New York City, when the 54-year-old anchor made an emotional return and thanked her colleagues for their support since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Netizens felt there was “something strange” about the situation.

Savannah said in a recent video that she and her family have already accepted that their mother may “already be gone.”

Savannah Guthrie reunited with her longtime colleagues at the TODAY show studio on Thursday, March 5. She last appeared on the network on January 30.

After her mother Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, Savannah traveled to Arizona to be with her brother and sister, Camron and Annie.

Savannah thanked her colleagues for their love, support, and for “caring about [her] mom as much as [she does].”

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she said. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

“I’m holding onto my faith,” she added. “I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”

Photos from the emotional reunion captured Hoda Kotb embracing her colleague and kissing her on the cheek.

Hoda had left the network in January 2025, but returned to fill in for Savannah’s absence.

Savannah confirmed that she would be returning to the studio in due time but did not mention a date.

“I have every intention of coming back. I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try,” the anchor told her colleagues.

Dylan Dreyer shared a prayer during the gathering, saying they were “holding hands as a family” in a place where they “don’t understand why this is happening.”

“It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day,” the co-host said.

Hoda Kotb embraced Savannah, and Dylan Dreyer said a prayer during the emotional reunion

Savannah Guthrie visited the TODAY Show for the first time since her mother’s disappearance, where was embraced by staff, and shared her plans to return to work 🎥: @JennaSheinellehttps://t.co/O1z1vwyPZEpic.twitter.com/yOSzlwps2l — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 5, 2026

Later in the day, during the fourth hour of TODAY, hosts Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager spoke about Savannah’s return to the studio.

“In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew,” Jenna said, while Sheinelle said she was “proud” of her co-host and was “rooting” for her.

Netizens speculated online, saying there was “something strange” about the situation

The heartfelt reunion was met with speculation online, with one social media user saying, “There is still something strange about this whole situation.”

“Drama queens,” one said, while another quipped, “My opinion, there is more to the story that we’re not being told.”

“So no word on mom where or who. Just move on. ??” one asked.

Charlie Kirk’s bereaved wife, Erika Kirk, who has been hit with wild conspiracy theories of faking her grief, was also mentioned in the comments.

“Erika Kirk – Take notes. This is what real sadness and crying looks like!” one said.

On the other hand, fans were happy to see Savannah sharing some love with her work family. They also believed she was still reeling from her mother’s devastating disappearance.

“Truly, I believe a person in the family knows everything that went down,” read one comment online

“She looks broken. I feel so sad for her,” one said.

Another wrote, “Savannah probably needed to see her peops and get some hugs!”

“So difficult and impossible but her mother would want her children’s lives to go on,” wrote another.

The tale of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance made national headlines last month after the 84-year-old mother was allegedly taken forcibly from her home.

Nancy was last seen on January 31, when she had dinner and played games with family members before her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her back home.

Authorities released surveillance footage last month of a masked man at Nancy’s front door hours before she was reported missing

By 1:47 a.m. on February 1, her doorbell camera went dark, and authorities believe someone had disconnected and removed it.

Authorities later released surveillance footage that captured a masked man tampering with the Google Nest camera on her front door.

At around 2:28 a.m., the app on Nancy’s pacemaker (an implanted cardiac device) was disconnected from her phone, and she was reported missing hours later.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the mother-of-three was “taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction.”

They found blood spatter outside her front door and confirmed that it belonged to Nancy.

Savannah said in a recent video that she and her family have already accepted their mother may “already be gone”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Last week, the Guthrie family offered a $1 million reward for the mother’s return.

Savannah said in a video last week that she and her family have already accepted that their mother may “already be gone.”

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy,” she said.

“And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is,” she added. “We need her to come home.”

“Someone should ask about the pretend kidnapping game her and her sister Annie played with their cousin…” read one comment online

