Chris Martin Breaks His Silence On Cheating Scandal Controversy, Calls It A “Debacle”

After a Coldplay concert triggered one of the most notorious scandals of the year, band frontman Chris Martin believes the show must go on.

The lead singer acknowledged the “debacle” that unfolded last month, when he caught former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron allegedly cheating with his former company employee, Kristin Cabot.

Image credits: NDZ / Star Max / Getty Images

The lead singer believes the show must go on, saying they would continue interacting with the audience using the Jumbotron.

“We are going to keep doing it,” he told the crowd during their show in Hull, England.

Coldplay is currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour and stopped by Hull, England, this week.

Chris spoke to the crowd during the concert and revealed that he wasn’t going to let last month’s kiss scandal ruin the fun they have been having at their shows.

Image credits: Raph_PH / Flickr

“Let me say hello,” he told the thousands of fans packed into the sold-out venue. “The hardcore superfans down on the floor, I see you. Thank you for letting us visit.”

“We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I’ll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we’ll see what happens,” he continued.

Image credits: Astronomer / YouTube

As he began reading signs, he came across one held by a fan, who apparently attended the very same Massachusetts gig that caught Andy and Kristin canoodling in their pricey front-row seats.

“First of all (sign reads) ‘three times in three months,’ You were at that Boston gig. Well, okay, thank you for coming again after that debacle,” he said, as quoted by HullLive.

The lead singer then spoke about how they had been interacting with fans using a jumbo screen for a long time and had no intentions of stopping.

Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

“We’ve been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah,” he told the crowd.

“Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you,” he added.

Image credits: salesforceventures

Coldplay unintentionally exposed Andy and Kristin’s alleged office fling at their July 16 show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Chris was interacting with the crowd when the “kiss cam” focused on the front-row cuddlers.

“Whoa, look at these two,” the Yellow crooner said as the camera caught Andy and Kristin being ultra-handsy.

The pair then awkwardly scrambled to hide their faces, prompting Chris to say: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yorkshire Live (@examinerlive)

Employees, who worked behind-the-scenes for the Coldplay show, claimed Chris was probably “not thrilled” by the scandal that unravelled last month.

“Knowing Chris, I’m sure he’s not thrilled having this much attention over families being turned upside down etc,” a crew member told the US Sun.

Image credits: Raph_PH / Flickr

Using the Jumbotron to interact with concertgoers is a “shtick” Chris does at “every show,” they said.

“Their reaction made it much worse,” they told the outlet. “Very cringey. Not sure what they were thinking.”

“Maybe they tried doing the math and thought the chances are super low at two to 50,000 that they would be seen on the big screen,” they added.

Image credits: tina959518 / TikTok

Kristin and Andy, both married when the world witnessed their viral PDA, have not publicly addressed accusations of cheating on their spouses.

Andy resigned from his position as CEO of Astronomer in light of the PR crisis.

He shares two children with wife Megan Kerrigan Byron.

“The family do not want to talk about it,” an angry neighbor told the Daily Mail.

Image credits: Sebwes89 / Wikipedia

Kristin’s wealthy Boston heir husband Andrew Cabot was reportedly away in Japan for a work trip when she was caught cozying up to her company boss.

Following the controversy, Kristin noticeably wasn’t wearing her wedding ring when she was captured outside her $2.2 million home last month.

Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook

The former HR executive was reportedly seen wearing the wedding ring in previous photos on social media.

“The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are,” a source told the New York Post at the time.

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook

Andrew, her second husband, is a sixth-generation heir of the Cabot family, one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston.

He also runs the Massachusetts-based spirits company Privateer Rum and serves as the CEO and COO.

Image credits: Astronomer / YouTube

Singer Chris seemingly wasn’t the only one who might have had thoughts about the controversy.

His ex-wife and Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow took Astronomer’s side by appearing in a tongue-in-cheek ad for the software and AI company.

“I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” she said in the video.

“We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,” she added.

“No cheaters allowed in the concerts,” one commented online, while another said, “It’s not Coldplay’s fault”

