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Known to his 6.3 million Instagram followers as La Liendra, influencer Mauricio Gómez has built a social media career on light-hearted content that leans heavily on Colombian culture and his rise from humble roots.

But in November 2024 he sparked controversy by posting a 90-second video depicting himself alone in a kitchen crushing a pill, tipping the powder into a drink, gesturing to the camera that it would send his partner to sleep, and then in a bedroom passing the drink to her. He then prepares an elaborate romantic surprise around her as she apparently lays in a deep sleep.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY PRINCESS,” the caption reads in Spanish.