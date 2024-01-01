ADVERTISEMENT

If your household happens to have both a pet and a pair of glasses, I can say with a fair amount of certainty that at some point you’ve tried to put glasses on the pet, and now your household also has at least one, but probably multiple, funny pics of said pet in the said glasses. 

But honestly, it’s not only a dog with glasses that makes us laugh. Somehow we managed to develop this incredible tool that helps us improve our eyesight but that at the same time creates all sorts of hilarious situations. And it doesn’t really have to be some goofy glasses, like disguise mustache glasses or glasses with blinking lights. Those who have to wear glasses on a daily basis know how many hijinks they can create throughout the day. 

Scroll down to take a look at some of the funny glasses pics we have collected for you. How many of these weird glasses photos make you go “Yep, that’s definitely happened to me”? Share this article with your friends who can appreciate the humor of these situations too, and share with us any funny photos with silly glasses that you have.

#1

My Father And His New, Improved Reading Glasses

My Father And His New, Improved Reading Glasses

ajf704 Report

#2

Cat Glasses

Cat Glasses

Lina____ Report

#3

A Goat With Sunglasses Staring At The Sky

A Goat With Sunglasses Staring At The Sky

katarokkar Report

#4

Eye Glashes

Eye Glashes

DenshaDev Report

#5

Lee Taylor, An 83-Year-Old Woman, Wears These Giant Glasses "To Spread The Fun And Make New Friends"

Lee Taylor, An 83-Year-Old Woman, Wears These Giant Glasses "To Spread The Fun And Make New Friends"

senormoll Report

#6

My Glasses Defog In Perfect Circles From The Center Of The Lenses. This Is How I Look Like With Them

My Glasses Defog In Perfect Circles From The Center Of The Lenses. This Is How I Look Like With Them

bnorick Report

#7

The Reflection In My Sunglasses Looks Like Eyes

The Reflection In My Sunglasses Looks Like Eyes

nologointhefoam Report

#8

I Put Googly Eyes On My VR Glasses And Let My Grandparents Try Them Out

I Put Googly Eyes On My VR Glasses And Let My Grandparents Try Them Out

MadJoeMak Report

#9

I Designed Some Sustainable New Year's Eve Glasses Last Night

I Designed Some Sustainable New Year's Eve Glasses Last Night

rightcoastguy Report

#10

I Got A Panoramic X-Ray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses

I Got A Panoramic X-Ray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses

maggiemoocorgipoo Report

#11

This Child

This Child

courtney_the_alphaomega Report

#12

Reflection Of Tunnel In Mirrored Sunglasses

Reflection Of Tunnel In Mirrored Sunglasses

zZzZzZz7zZ Report

#13

I've Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days

I've Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days

sh4ggyguy Report

#14

I Like To Design Stupid Products For Fun, So I Created Blinds For My Sunglasses

I Like To Design Stupid Products For Fun, So I Created Blinds For My Sunglasses

rightcoastguy Report

#15

Taking Off Your Hat For A Second And Forgetting Your Sunglasses Are On It While In A Public Bathroom

Taking Off Your Hat For A Second And Forgetting Your Sunglasses Are On It While In A Public Bathroom

tuskvarner Report

#16

Proper Lab Attire

Proper Lab Attire

lemew555 Report

#17

Neck Arthritis Is Killing Me Right Now. These Glasses Let Me Lay Flat And Scroll

Neck Arthritis Is Killing Me Right Now. These Glasses Let Me Lay Flat And Scroll

PerspektiveGaming Report

#18

A Newspaper Wrote A Story On All The Fake Inventions I've Been Posting. So It Inspired Me To Create The Focusframes. Always Be Laser Focused

A Newspaper Wrote A Story On All The Fake Inventions I've Been Posting. So It Inspired Me To Create The Focusframes. Always Be Laser Focused

rightcoastguy Report

#19

How The Cleaning Service Attendant Left Us Fresh Towels. He Even Used Our Sunglasses. So Perfect

How The Cleaning Service Attendant Left Us Fresh Towels. He Even Used Our Sunglasses. So Perfect

Earl_Hoodie Report

#20

This Is Thunder. Thunder Is A Blind Mini Horse. Thunder Needs To Wear Special Goggles To Protect His Eyes. We Took The Liberty Of Personalizing Them For Him

This Is Thunder. Thunder Is A Blind Mini Horse. Thunder Needs To Wear Special Goggles To Protect His Eyes. We Took The Liberty Of Personalizing Them For Him

get_down_mrpresident Report

#21

She Checked Me Out At The Waffle House

She Checked Me Out At The Waffle House

After writing out my receipt, she started looking around for her glasses, so I started chuckling and told her she was wearing them. She said, "No honey, not those glasses, these..."

SujithV Report

#22

One-Eyed Glass

One-Eyed Glass

poyup Report

#23

This Dog With Wonka Glasses. I've Seen Everything Now

This Dog With Wonka Glasses. I've Seen Everything Now

Dezmeriya Report

#24

So Rude

So Rude

sambones718 Report

#25

My Father Lost His Reading Glasses About Two Years Ago. Found Them Today

My Father Lost His Reading Glasses About Two Years Ago. Found Them Today

chequesformike Report

#26

Yes, I Often Think Putting Broken Stuff In The Microwave Will Help Fix It. This Is Contrary To Any Actual Evidence From Experience Though

Yes, I Often Think Putting Broken Stuff In The Microwave Will Help Fix It. This Is Contrary To Any Actual Evidence From Experience Though

Baddiel Report

#27

My Friend Got New Glasses Which Have Heels

My Friend Got New Glasses Which Have Heels

shewalkinglikea Report

#28

Do These Glasses Make Me Look Weird?

Do These Glasses Make Me Look Weird?

rasta_lion Report

#29

My Thick Lenses Look Like An Ice Cubes

My Thick Lenses Look Like An Ice Cubes

p1ng74 Report

#30

These Glasses With Wipers I Saw In A Store Window

These Glasses With Wipers I Saw In A Store Window

Daily_Cuddles Report

#31

Prepared For The Summer

Prepared For The Summer

vassline114 Report

#32

A Pair Of Doll Glasses And Now Me And The Little Boy Match

A Pair Of Doll Glasses And Now Me And The Little Boy Match

Hariott Report

#33

I Lined The Inside Of My Clear Eyeglasses With Glow In The Dark Paint. Now This Happens When I Walk In A Dark Room

I Lined The Inside Of My Clear Eyeglasses With Glow In The Dark Paint. Now This Happens When I Walk In A Dark Room

inferno6 Report

#34

I Forgot To Bring My Sunglasses To Work. Only Pair I Had In My Car Were My Toddler's

I Forgot To Bring My Sunglasses To Work. Only Pair I Had In My Car Were My Toddler's

just45un Report

#35

The Photo Progression

The Photo Progression

McJesse Report

#36

Inventing New Frames

Inventing New Frames

RhenSlyver Report

#37

My Clip On My Sunglasses Looks Like An Insect

My Clip On My Sunglasses Looks Like An Insect

yorbo Report

#38

You Just Have To Choose

You Just Have To Choose

airaagee Report

#39

My Friend's Homemade Glasses

My Friend's Homemade Glasses

TheWooperKing Report

#40

Using Swim Goggles While Cutting Onions

Using Swim Goggles While Cutting Onions

GavinBlackWrites Report

#41

Well I Found My Glasses

Well I Found My Glasses

PBandJellyfishx Report

#42

My Dog Trashed My Main Glasses A Few Days Ago, Ruining One Lens. Today, I Lost The Reserve Glasses, So I Improvised

My Dog Trashed My Main Glasses A Few Days Ago, Ruining One Lens. Today, I Lost The Reserve Glasses, So I Improvised

LuxInteriot Report

#43

My Husband Took This Picture Of Me This Morning While I Was Trying To Clean My Glasses

My Husband Took This Picture Of Me This Morning While I Was Trying To Clean My Glasses

_doyoulikemilk_ Report

#44

My Prescription Glasses Lenses Are So Thick When Fitted To These Vintage Aviator Frames

My Prescription Glasses Lenses Are So Thick When Fitted To These Vintage Aviator Frames

p1ng74 Report

#45

Why Bring Broken Glasses To A Professional When You Can Do This

Why Bring Broken Glasses To A Professional When You Can Do This

michelleryan33 Report

#46

My Girlfriend's Glasses Broke, So I Replaced The Lenses In Google Cardboard With Her Prescription Lenses

My Girlfriend's Glasses Broke, So I Replaced The Lenses In Google Cardboard With Her Prescription Lenses

acrawf1 Report

#47

I'm Healing From A Septoplasty, And I'm Not Allowed To Wear Glasses As They Put Too Much Pressure On My Nose, So I Rigged Up A System

I'm Healing From A Septoplasty, And I'm Not Allowed To Wear Glasses As They Put Too Much Pressure On My Nose, So I Rigged Up A System

CZILLROY Report

#48

I Got A Pair Of Circle Rim Shades, But My Girlfriend Didn't Like Them, So I Gave Them To My Grandmother, And Then All Her Friends Bought The Matching Pairs

I Got A Pair Of Circle Rim Shades, But My Girlfriend Didn't Like Them, So I Gave Them To My Grandmother, And Then All Her Friends Bought The Matching Pairs

laughingwarlock Report

#49

My Cat Wouldn't Stop Messing With My Glasses, So I Decided To Try Something

My Cat Wouldn't Stop Messing With My Glasses, So I Decided To Try Something

DeborahUTaunt Report

#50

I Came Downstairs To See My Mom Cutting Onions While Wearing Swimming Goggles

I Came Downstairs To See My Mom Cutting Onions While Wearing Swimming Goggles

endofthenightmare Report

#51

My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On The End Of My Boxer's Butt Would Be Really Funny. She Was Correct

My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On The End Of My Boxer's Butt Would Be Really Funny. She Was Correct

ONESIXEIGHTTERD Report

#52

My Friend's Glasses Broke, So This Is How He Decided To Fix Them

My Friend's Glasses Broke, So This Is How He Decided To Fix Them

xxxminecraftgod69 Report

#53

My Daughter Got Glasses. Everything She Draws Now Wears Glasses As Well

My Daughter Got Glasses. Everything She Draws Now Wears Glasses As Well

TashaJ82 Report

#54

I Tore Apart My Room, My Bedding, And Even Flipped My Mattress Looking For My Glasses. Then I Felt Something On My Back

I Tore Apart My Room, My Bedding, And Even Flipped My Mattress Looking For My Glasses. Then I Felt Something On My Back

CallistoChemical Report

#55

Homemade Glasses For The Solar Eclipse

Homemade Glasses For The Solar Eclipse

JakeTheSnake134 Report

#56

I Can't Take Him Anywhere

I Can't Take Him Anywhere

lesleyblount Report

#57

As You Can See, I'm A Professional. I Take My Job As A Hockey Scorekeeper Very Seriously

As You Can See, I'm A Professional. I Take My Job As A Hockey Scorekeeper Very Seriously

moongiraffe420 Report

#58

Funny Glasses

Funny Glasses

_midaca_ Report

#59

Never Lose Your Glasses Again

Never Lose Your Glasses Again

lilmizzvalz Report

#60

Broke My Glasses, Lost My Backups. Threw This Together Out Of Desperation

Broke My Glasses, Lost My Backups. Threw This Together Out Of Desperation

potatobreadandcider Report

#61

Cute Glasses

Cute Glasses

karobeyers_getonwithit Report

#62

I Accidentally Squished My Glasses Into My Eyeball, And It Captured A Perfect Imprint Of My Eye, Including The Cornea

I Accidentally Squished My Glasses Into My Eyeball, And It Captured A Perfect Imprint Of My Eye, Including The Cornea

Granite-M Report

#63

I Broke My Glasses This Morning. The Spare Glasses Just Broke 5 Minutes Ago

I Broke My Glasses This Morning. The Spare Glasses Just Broke 5 Minutes Ago

reddit.com Report

#64

My Nephew Snuck Safety Goggles Into His School Photo

My Nephew Snuck Safety Goggles Into His School Photo

IansjonesPGH Report

#65

Forgot How To Sunglasses

Forgot How To Sunglasses

crx420 Report

#66

I Customised My Sunglasses, Ready For A Post-Lockdown Summer

I Customised My Sunglasses, Ready For A Post-Lockdown Summer

alsoHarrison Report

#67

Sat On My Favorite Sunglasses And Broke Them. Bought Another Pair. Broke Them Instantly

Sat On My Favorite Sunglasses And Broke Them. Bought Another Pair. Broke Them Instantly

Drfeelgood22 Report

#68

I Was Cleaning My Glasses, And This Happened. Maybe I Should Just Turn This Into A Monocle

I Was Cleaning My Glasses, And This Happened. Maybe I Should Just Turn This Into A Monocle

Tomthelibraryguy Report

#69

My Wife Was Getting Her Pictures Taken With A Baby Alpaca But Got Photobombed By An Alpaca With Shades

My Wife Was Getting Her Pictures Taken With A Baby Alpaca But Got Photobombed By An Alpaca With Shades

reddit.com Report

#70

"Gas In The Tank - Check. Goggles On - Check. Best Friends By Side - Check. Let's Ride"

"Gas In The Tank - Check. Goggles On - Check. Best Friends By Side - Check. Let's Ride"

mytwofavthings Report

