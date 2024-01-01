Scroll down to take a look at some of the funny glasses pics we have collected for you. How many of these weird glasses photos make you go “Yep, that’s definitely happened to me”? Share this article with your friends who can appreciate the humor of these situations too, and share with us any funny photos with silly glasses that you have.

But honestly, it’s not only a dog with glasses that makes us laugh. Somehow we managed to develop this incredible tool that helps us improve our eyesight but that at the same time creates all sorts of hilarious situations. And it doesn’t really have to be some goofy glasses, like disguise mustache glasses or glasses with blinking lights. Those who have to wear glasses on a daily basis know how many hijinks they can create throughout the day.

If your household happens to have both a pet and a pair of glasses, I can say with a fair amount of certainty that at some point you’ve tried to put glasses on the pet, and now your household also has at least one, but probably multiple, funny pics of said pet in the said glasses.

#1 My Father And His New, Improved Reading Glasses Share

#2 Cat Glasses Share

#3 A Goat With Sunglasses Staring At The Sky Share

#4 Eye Glashes Share

#5 Lee Taylor, An 83-Year-Old Woman, Wears These Giant Glasses "To Spread The Fun And Make New Friends" Share

#6 My Glasses Defog In Perfect Circles From The Center Of The Lenses. This Is How I Look Like With Them Share

#7 The Reflection In My Sunglasses Looks Like Eyes Share

#8 I Put Googly Eyes On My VR Glasses And Let My Grandparents Try Them Out Share

#9 I Designed Some Sustainable New Year's Eve Glasses Last Night Share

#10 I Got A Panoramic X-Ray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses Share

#11 This Child Share

#12 Reflection Of Tunnel In Mirrored Sunglasses Share

#13 I've Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days Share

#14 I Like To Design Stupid Products For Fun, So I Created Blinds For My Sunglasses Share

#15 Taking Off Your Hat For A Second And Forgetting Your Sunglasses Are On It While In A Public Bathroom Share

#16 Proper Lab Attire Share

#17 Neck Arthritis Is Killing Me Right Now. These Glasses Let Me Lay Flat And Scroll Share

#18 A Newspaper Wrote A Story On All The Fake Inventions I've Been Posting. So It Inspired Me To Create The Focusframes. Always Be Laser Focused Share

#19 How The Cleaning Service Attendant Left Us Fresh Towels. He Even Used Our Sunglasses. So Perfect Share

#20 This Is Thunder. Thunder Is A Blind Mini Horse. Thunder Needs To Wear Special Goggles To Protect His Eyes. We Took The Liberty Of Personalizing Them For Him Share

#21 She Checked Me Out At The Waffle House Share After writing out my receipt, she started looking around for her glasses, so I started chuckling and told her she was wearing them. She said, "No honey, not those glasses, these..."



#22 One-Eyed Glass Share

#23 This Dog With Wonka Glasses. I've Seen Everything Now Share

#24 So Rude Share

#25 My Father Lost His Reading Glasses About Two Years Ago. Found Them Today Share

#26 Yes, I Often Think Putting Broken Stuff In The Microwave Will Help Fix It. This Is Contrary To Any Actual Evidence From Experience Though Share

#27 My Friend Got New Glasses Which Have Heels Share

#28 Do These Glasses Make Me Look Weird? Share

#29 My Thick Lenses Look Like An Ice Cubes Share

#30 These Glasses With Wipers I Saw In A Store Window Share

#31 Prepared For The Summer Share

#32 A Pair Of Doll Glasses And Now Me And The Little Boy Match Share

#33 I Lined The Inside Of My Clear Eyeglasses With Glow In The Dark Paint. Now This Happens When I Walk In A Dark Room Share

#34 I Forgot To Bring My Sunglasses To Work. Only Pair I Had In My Car Were My Toddler's Share

#35 The Photo Progression Share

#36 Inventing New Frames Share

#37 My Clip On My Sunglasses Looks Like An Insect Share

#38 You Just Have To Choose Share

#39 My Friend's Homemade Glasses Share

#40 Using Swim Goggles While Cutting Onions Share

#41 Well I Found My Glasses Share

#42 My Dog Trashed My Main Glasses A Few Days Ago, Ruining One Lens. Today, I Lost The Reserve Glasses, So I Improvised Share

#43 My Husband Took This Picture Of Me This Morning While I Was Trying To Clean My Glasses Share

#44 My Prescription Glasses Lenses Are So Thick When Fitted To These Vintage Aviator Frames Share

#45 Why Bring Broken Glasses To A Professional When You Can Do This Share

#46 My Girlfriend's Glasses Broke, So I Replaced The Lenses In Google Cardboard With Her Prescription Lenses Share

#47 I'm Healing From A Septoplasty, And I'm Not Allowed To Wear Glasses As They Put Too Much Pressure On My Nose, So I Rigged Up A System Share

#48 I Got A Pair Of Circle Rim Shades, But My Girlfriend Didn't Like Them, So I Gave Them To My Grandmother, And Then All Her Friends Bought The Matching Pairs Share

#49 My Cat Wouldn't Stop Messing With My Glasses, So I Decided To Try Something Share

#50 I Came Downstairs To See My Mom Cutting Onions While Wearing Swimming Goggles Share

#51 My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On The End Of My Boxer's Butt Would Be Really Funny. She Was Correct Share

#52 My Friend's Glasses Broke, So This Is How He Decided To Fix Them Share

#53 My Daughter Got Glasses. Everything She Draws Now Wears Glasses As Well Share

#54 I Tore Apart My Room, My Bedding, And Even Flipped My Mattress Looking For My Glasses. Then I Felt Something On My Back Share

#55 Homemade Glasses For The Solar Eclipse Share

#56 I Can't Take Him Anywhere Share

#57 As You Can See, I'm A Professional. I Take My Job As A Hockey Scorekeeper Very Seriously Share

#58 Funny Glasses Share

#59 Never Lose Your Glasses Again Share

#60 Broke My Glasses, Lost My Backups. Threw This Together Out Of Desperation Share

#61 Cute Glasses Share

#62 I Accidentally Squished My Glasses Into My Eyeball, And It Captured A Perfect Imprint Of My Eye, Including The Cornea Share

#63 I Broke My Glasses This Morning. The Spare Glasses Just Broke 5 Minutes Ago Share

#64 My Nephew Snuck Safety Goggles Into His School Photo Share

#65 Forgot How To Sunglasses Share

#66 I Customised My Sunglasses, Ready For A Post-Lockdown Summer Share

#67 Sat On My Favorite Sunglasses And Broke Them. Bought Another Pair. Broke Them Instantly Share

#68 I Was Cleaning My Glasses, And This Happened. Maybe I Should Just Turn This Into A Monocle Share

#69 My Wife Was Getting Her Pictures Taken With A Baby Alpaca But Got Photobombed By An Alpaca With Shades Share