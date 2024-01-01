70 Of The Most Hilarious Glasses To Make You Wheeze
If your household happens to have both a pet and a pair of glasses, I can say with a fair amount of certainty that at some point you’ve tried to put glasses on the pet, and now your household also has at least one, but probably multiple, funny pics of said pet in the said glasses.
But honestly, it’s not only a dog with glasses that makes us laugh. Somehow we managed to develop this incredible tool that helps us improve our eyesight but that at the same time creates all sorts of hilarious situations. And it doesn’t really have to be some goofy glasses, like disguise mustache glasses or glasses with blinking lights. Those who have to wear glasses on a daily basis know how many hijinks they can create throughout the day.
Scroll down to take a look at some of the funny glasses pics we have collected for you. How many of these weird glasses photos make you go “Yep, that’s definitely happened to me”? Share this article with your friends who can appreciate the humor of these situations too, and share with us any funny photos with silly glasses that you have.
My Father And His New, Improved Reading Glasses
Cat Glasses
A Goat With Sunglasses Staring At The Sky
Eye Glashes
Lee Taylor, An 83-Year-Old Woman, Wears These Giant Glasses "To Spread The Fun And Make New Friends"
My Glasses Defog In Perfect Circles From The Center Of The Lenses. This Is How I Look Like With Them
The Reflection In My Sunglasses Looks Like Eyes
I Put Googly Eyes On My VR Glasses And Let My Grandparents Try Them Out
I Designed Some Sustainable New Year's Eve Glasses Last Night
I Got A Panoramic X-Ray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses
This Child
Reflection Of Tunnel In Mirrored Sunglasses
I've Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days
I Like To Design Stupid Products For Fun, So I Created Blinds For My Sunglasses
Taking Off Your Hat For A Second And Forgetting Your Sunglasses Are On It While In A Public Bathroom
Proper Lab Attire
Neck Arthritis Is Killing Me Right Now. These Glasses Let Me Lay Flat And Scroll
A Newspaper Wrote A Story On All The Fake Inventions I've Been Posting. So It Inspired Me To Create The Focusframes. Always Be Laser Focused
How The Cleaning Service Attendant Left Us Fresh Towels. He Even Used Our Sunglasses. So Perfect
This Is Thunder. Thunder Is A Blind Mini Horse. Thunder Needs To Wear Special Goggles To Protect His Eyes. We Took The Liberty Of Personalizing Them For Him
She Checked Me Out At The Waffle House
After writing out my receipt, she started looking around for her glasses, so I started chuckling and told her she was wearing them. She said, "No honey, not those glasses, these..."