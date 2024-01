ADVERTISEMENT

If your household happens to have both a pet and a pair of glasses, I can say with a fair amount of certainty that at some point you’ve tried to put glasses on the pet, and now your household also has at least one, but probably multiple, funny pics of said pet in the said glasses.

But honestly, it’s not only a dog with glasses that makes us laugh. Somehow we managed to develop this incredible tool that helps us improve our eyesight but that at the same time creates all sorts of hilarious situations. And it doesn’t really have to be some goofy glasses, like disguise mustache glasses or glasses with blinking lights. Those who have to wear glasses on a daily basis know how many hijinks they can create throughout the day.

Scroll down to take a look at some of the funny glasses pics we have collected for you. How many of these weird glasses photos make you go “Yep, that’s definitely happened to me”? Share this article with your friends who can appreciate the humor of these situations too, and share with us any funny photos with silly glasses that you have.