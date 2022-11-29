As you probably know, unless you live under a rock, Twitter and its newfound CEO, Elon Musk, have been the talk of the town over the past few weeks. Since Elon Musk’s takeover, we have seen everything from high-profile departures to a massive layoff. Last but not least, a whole new verification system that seems to have backfired like lighting a matchstick at a gas station. In a job market more and more made of flexible schedules, work-life balance, and remote working, Elon Musk hit his now ex-employees in the face with a big “nope.”

Countless Twitter memes later, the world is now split into those who believe Twitter’s era is over and those who think the company will be able to make it through this rough patch. We’re no visionaries here, so we’ll refrain from making predictions. But one thing is certain: Tweeters have delivered high-quality comedy over the years, and funny tweets are all we’re here for today.

If you’re looking for a good laugh, this is our “best of Twitter,” a place to come back to over and over again, in loving memory of what Twitter was in case everything goes down the drain. Here we’ve rounded up what we’re positive are some of the funniest tweets of all time — the ones that make us laugh every time we read them!

#1

BlairAlzuro

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
❤️ ᑭᗩᑎGᗩEᗩ ❤️

#2

_klockwork

#3

aly__dixon

#4

Brazos_Elkins

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
What is the result of opening Bored Panda?

#5

i333yh

SnapStingray687
SnapStingray687
As a certified male friend, I can assure you that this is true.

#6

rad_milk

#7

Shanehasabeard

#8

Kyle1092

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Jerome K Jerome, Three men in a boat, reads the medical dictionary once and sees he has every ailment except Housemaid's Knee.

#9

alextumay

#10

Bentono10

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Lettuce pray for this couple.

#11

ihatealmonds

#12

annacatkopsky

#13

sarahschauer

#14

dril

#15

416Bando

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
What is worse, walk ins? Or walk outs?

#16

britneyspears

#17

stfu_sabs

#18

chelseaanet

Monika
Monika
The Facebook is the scary part.

#19

primawesome

#20

_lildubois

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Three wells in your backyard?

#21

MrPaulDuane

#22

InternetHippo

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Nathaniel: Nathanielboard!

#23

pmilbs_

#24

hodgesboi15

#25

megan_middle

#26

Horse_ebooks

#27

jwoodham

#28

InternetHippo

Monika
Monika
...a-and....a form....of childbirth...

#29

summer_sequence

#30

ahptik

Monika
Monika
Alternatively: [insert that lion king scene i cant remember lmao]

#31

KevinFarzad

#32

CBD42O

Golden Godess
Golden Godess
Imagine an explorer showing up to this island, walking around for a bit, then just saying "Welp, this is a disappointment. Hey, that's what I'll call it! Disappointment Island!"

#33

KeetPotato

#34

SpenceDen

#35

aardvarsk

#36

meganamram

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
I always knew I should of made the glasses windscreen wipers then. Darn it

#37

TJKilbride

#38

KevinFarzad

#39

OctopusCaveman

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Ngl, I might watch this.

#40

KDTrey5

#41

ch000ch

#42

notn1co

#43

mixedmediapaper

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Also when you don't want to hold the baby anymore and just drop it.

#44

adex0057

#45

boring_as_heck

Legendbird
Legendbird
Maybe you should cancel your hot air balloon ride for this afternoon.

#46

mdob11

#47

CarelWillemse

#48

ayeeelyse

James016
James016
At least a farmer didn't sell it

#49

silence__kit

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Why does the alphabet have an order any way? The abc's is not a word, there is not a correct way to spell it.

#50

maetheactivist

#51

DrakeGatsby

#52

WayneRooney

#53

gIitering

#54

dril

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
It's your food, start eating the free dirt I found outside

#55

Diamond_Jax

#56

NicCageMatch

#57

youngandjoven

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Will do so on my old blog (there's barely anything in it and I made it when I was 12)

#58

skullmandible

#59

TVsCarlKinsella Report

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
What is everyone’s house? I’m Slytherin

#60

dianenotdiana Report

#61

grumbist Report

#62

DanMentos Report

#63

jnalv Report

#64

ahahamina Report

#65

AbbieEvansXO Report

#66

Dustinkcouch Report

#67

AdulteRus Report

#68

aprilcities Report

#69

_austinsawyer Report

#70

ItsAndyRyan Report

#71

cvbiclesdemo Report

#72

laurajlovette Report

#73

