Anyhoo, all rambling aside, you should absolutely check out our roster of these entertaining Would You Rather questions that we’ve rounded up in this list. Throw them at your kid at the most unexpected times, use them as fun conversation starters, or keep them for yourself. In short, do as you wish with these fun questions for kids, but be sure to rank them by giving the best ones your vote!

Once you get to the actual Would You Rather questions below; you might feel a great temptation to answer them yourself. For instance, there’s a question wanting to know whether you would rather jump on a cloud or slide down a rainbow; honestly, that’s a bit of information we’d like to know about all of our readers! Nobody asks these things of adults, and that seems a bit unfair to us to be robbed of such fun questions just because we’re supposedly too old for them! In fact, it seems that most of the questions for kids are way too much fun to be directed at kids only.

There are two sides to questioning your kid. On the one hand, you get to learn more about them, spend some quality time with them, and laugh together at their incredibly vivid answers. On the other, it is finally you who’s asking a million questions per second, and not your spawn who, seemingly, is never at a loss for things to inquire about. Either way you look at it, it is definitely a win-win situation! And, if you’re not the one to have a dozen interesting questions ready at all times, this list of Would You Rather questions for kids might be just the answer to your troubles.

#1 Would you rather be Captain America or Iron Man?

#2 Would you rather eat at McDonald’s or eat at Spongebob’s restaurant?

#3 Would you rather have your own Disney show or Nickelodeon show?

#4 Would you rather fly to space or visit every country?

#5 Would you rather have wings or a mermaid tail?

#6 Would you rather live in a house of straw or a house of sticks?

#7 Would you rather be all alone in the desert or in the jungle?

#8 Would you rather teleport straight into a video game or straight into your favorite TV show?

#9 Would you rather go to Disney World or Disneyland?

#10 Would you rather share a room with a dinosaur or with a whale?

#11 Would you rather go to school at Hogwarts or live in Narnia?

#12 Would you rather live without Netflix or Youtube?

#13 Would you rather only be able to visit National Parks or only be able to visit amusement parks?

#14 Would you rather only be able to celebrate Christmas or only be able to celebrate your birthday?

#15 Would you rather sing karaoke with Justin Bieber or Selena Gomez?

#16 Would you rather wear clown shoes for the rest of your life or a giant red clown nose that people keep squeaking?

#17 Would you rather be the most famous actor or famous singer?

#18 Would you rather turn into a dog or a cat for the rest of your life?

#19 Would you rather have a pet dragon or a pet unicorn?

#20 Would you rather be able to slide down rainbows or jump on clouds?

#21 Would you rather go to the doctor or the dentist?

#22 Would you rather be a wizard or a superhero?

#23 Would you rather only be able to walk on all fours or only be able to walk sideways like a crab?

#24 Would you rather be super strong or super-fast?

#25 Would you rather have a life-sized robot or a jetpack?

#26 Would you rather have an elephant for a teacher or a rhino for a teacher?

#27 Would you rather not ever have to go to school or never have to do chores for the rest of your life?

#28 Would you rather be able to control fire or water?

#29 Would you rather turn into your mom or your dad for one day if you could only choose one?

#30 Would you rather blow out 50 butterflies every time you sneeze or cough out a mouse every time you cough?

#31 Would you rather drink chocolate milk or strawberry milk?

#32 Would you rather have booger-flavored ice cream or ice cream-flavored boogers?

#33 Would you rather have to dye your hair ten different colors or cut all of your hair off?

#34 Would you rather drive a race car or fly a helicopter?

#35 Would you rather have rainbows or flowers shoot out of your eyes?

#36 Would you rather have an unlimited amount of chips or candy?

#37 Would you rather be invisible or be able to fly?

#38 Would you rather be able to meet your favorite book character or meet someone famous from history?

#39 Would you rather be banned from TikTok or banned from YouTube?

#40 Would you rather have to eat a pizza with shrimp on it or a pizza with Brussel sprouts on it?

#41 Would you like to be friends with a friendly ghost or a friendly vampire?

#42 Would you rather it rain glitter or rain confetti?

#43 Would you rather meet Santa or the Easter Bunny?

#44 Would you rather dress like a clown or an astronaut for a week?

#45 Would you rather have a magic wand or an invisibility cloak?

#46 Would you rather be a keeper or a seeker in Quidditch?

#47 Would you rather eat only chocolate or only vanilla food?

#48 Would you rather fly in Santa’s sleigh or on Rudolph’s back?

#49 Would you rather sing Baby Shark every time you eat or do the Baby Shark dance every time you take a drink?

#50 Would you rather cuddle a crocodile or kiss a snapping turtle?

#51 Would you rather get stuck in an elevator with five monkeys or with 20 people?

#52 Would you rather do a book report or a science project?

#53 Would you rather sound like a Minion or dress like one?

#54 Would you rather be able to draw really good or be able to sing really good?

#55 Would you rather have to wear a clown mask or a superhero mask every day for the rest of your life?

#56 Would you rather eat soup with your hands or rice with a toothpick?

#57 Would you rather have a fairy godmother or a magic lamp?

#58 Would you rather never have to brush your teeth again or never have to take a bath or shower again?

#59 Would you rather be able to stop time or go back in time?

#60 Would you rather have tiger’s stripes or porcupine’s needles?

#61 Would you rather be able to talk to animals or read people’s minds?

#62 Would you rather have to fight 100 pigeon-sized zebras or one zebra-sized pigeon?

#63 Would you rather live in an amusement park or a zoo?

#64 Would you rather it snow every single day or rain every single day?

#65 Would you rather only be able to drink apple juice or milk for every meal of the day?

#66 Would you rather have 5 good friends or 1 best friend?

#67 Would you rather have a new shirt to wear every day or new shoes each day?

#68 Would you rather have a nose the size of Pinocchio’s or ears as large as Dumbo’s?

#69 Would you rather have wings to fly or gills to breathe underwater?

#70 Would you rather have a red nose or red eyes?

#71 Would you rather live on Mars or on Jupiter?

#72 Would you rather have gum stuck in your hair or inside of both of your shoes?

#73 Would you rather go snow skiing or water skiing?

#74 Would you rather have the chance to design a new toy or create a new TV show?

#75 Would you rather live in a cave or a treehouse?

#76 Would you rather ride on a rollercoaster or ride on a water slide?

#77 Would you rather be able to jump as far as a kangaroo or hold your breath as long as a whale?

#78 Would you rather be able to fly like a bird or swim like a fish?

#79 Would you rather be really cold or be really hot?

#80 Would you rather have super speed or super strength?

#81 Would you rather have a pink house or a purple house?

#82 Would you rather have tiny feet and huge hands or huge feet and tiny hands?

#83 Would you rather give up bacon or candy?

#84 Would you rather have a butterfly’s wings or a fairy’s wings?

#85 Would you rather snore while you’re awake or dream while you’re awake?

#86 Would you rather not have a cell phone or not have a computer?

#87 Would you rather possess the power to never get sick for the entirety of your life or to never get injured?

#88 Would you rather have a green tongue or a black tongue?

#89 Would you rather be best friends with your favorite singer or best friends with your favorite TikToker?

#90 Would you rather raid Arian Grande’s closet or Taylor Swift’s closet?

#91 Would you rather be able to sing like Ariel or bake like Tiana?

#92 Would you rather have a personal maid or a personal chef?

#93 Would you rather own 101 Dalmatians or 1 super dog like Bolt?

#94 Would you rather play in the pool or on the beach?

#95 Would you rather be an incredibly fast swimmer or an incredibly fast runner?

#96 Would you rather have 10 brothers and sisters or no siblings?

#97 Would you rather never use social media again or never watch another movie ever again?

#98 Would you rather run as fast as The Flash or be as strong as Superman?

#99 Would you rather someone see all of the pics on your phone or read all of your texts?

#100 Would you rather play with 10 puppies or 10 kittens?

#101 Would you rather carry a monkey around all day at school, or have a group of raccoons follow you?

#102 Would you rather need to use a litter box to use the bathroom or use the bathroom outdoors?

#103 Would you rather drink vegetable flavored juice or eat juice flavored vegetables?

#104 Would you rather write a hit movie or star in one?

#105 Would you rather be cold or hungry?

#106 Would you rather have flowers or vegetables growing out of the top of your head?

#107 Would you rather spend the day jumping like a kangaroo or waddling like a penguin?

#108 Would you rather eat chicken-flavored cookies or onion-flavored ice cream?

#109 Would you rather be the King/Queen of another country or be the President of the United States?

#110 Would you rather burn your tongue or have brain freeze?

#111 Would you rather have a million dollars in pennies or a hundred million dollars worth of candy?

#112 Would you rather use giant utensils to eat every meal or tiny ones?

#113 Would you rather eat pizza each and every breakfast or cereal and milk for every dinner?

#114 Would you rather find something you lost or get something brand new?

#115 Would you rather it be Christmas every day or it be your birthday every day?

#116 Would you rather eat a whole lemon or a whole raw potato?

#117 Would you rather eat a dead bug or a live worm?

#118 Would you rather brush your teeth with soap or drink sour milk?

#119 Would you rather surf in the ocean with a bunch of sharks or surf with a bunch or jellyfish?

#120 Would you rather have a single pair of eyes on the back of your head of one pair of eyes on each side of your head?

#121 Would you rather have to drink everything from your ears or eat everything with your belly button?

#122 Would you rather have 10 fingers on each of your hands or 10 toes on each foot?

#123 Would you rather always need to shout whenever you speak or always have to whisper?

#124 Would you rather have to wear dirty underwear all week or eat off of dirty plates all week?

#125 Would you rather be forced to say everything that was on your mind or to never speak unless someone spoke to you?

#126 Would you rather buy 100 one dollar toys or buy one 100 dollar toy?

#127 Would you rather have water that tastes like your favorite drink or vegetables that taste like your favorite dessert?

#128 Would you rather blow fire or shoot ice balls?

#129 Would you rather kiss a frog or lick a slug?

#130 Would you rather get caught farting or picking your nose?

#131 Would you rather be the best player on a winning team or the worst player on a losing team?

#132 Would you rather eat a bowl of spaghetti noodles without sauce or a bowl of spaghetti sauce without noodles?

#133 Would you rather have a cupcake or a piece of cake?

#134 Would you rather wear flip-flops in the frigid snow or wear four layers of clothing when it is super-hot?

#135 Would you rather have fur covering your entire body or have feathers covering your body?

#136 Would you rather look like a skunk or smell like a skunk?

#137 Would you rather make your dreams come true or make other people’s dreams come true?

#138 Would you rather be able to breathe fire or breathe underwater?

#139 Would you rather eat rotten eggs or drink sour milk?

#140 Would you rather have extremely long hair coming out of your ears or out of your nostrils?

#141 Would you rather be stranded on a desert island or be stranded in the forest?

#142 Would you rather eat chicken nuggets from McDonald’s or from Wendy’s?

#143 Would you rather have cotton candy hair or popcorn hair?

#144 Would you rather float every time you tried to jump or jump every time you tried to walk?

#145 Would you rather wear your underwear on the outside of your pants or the same underwear for a week straight?

#146 Would you rather possess the ability to smell sounds or be able to hear smells?

#147 Would you rather have Cheeto grime all over your fingers or all over your toes?

#148 Would you rather have arms like noodles or legs like noodles?

#149 Would you rather have no eyebrows or no eyelashes?