53 Best Movie Insults That Are Offensive (Even Cringe) In A Unique Way
When it comes to offensive content, it's hard to beat the best movie insults. Entertaining and insulting, the audience is usually left laughing when a character we love says something offensive towards another. It is always a win-win situation with movie comebacks and insults, even if they use curse words and cross the boundaries of social norms. However, if one were to dissect the movie insults from the best films, it’s easy to notice that two factors add a lot to the punchline.
As with any savage insult spewed at people, the context is important. The reason why and where they were told allows the funny insults from the movies to hit much harder than expected. An offensive comment told in a bowling alley by an egotistical and angry rival, like in the movie Big Lebowski, can put a smile on the audience's faces while the main characters look for the correct comeback to say. However, the best insults usually come from the funniest characters in the movies. Brick Tamland, from the Anchorman movies, is not the brightest mind and is only a secondary character in the franchise, but he adds a lot of humor through the creative insults he delivers.
Unlike good insults without swear words, movie ones sometimes use the big no-no words. We have compiled the best ones in the list below. As always, upvote the ones you found to be the most offensive or funniest insults and share your opinions on them in the comments below. On the other hand, if you want to play a joke on your friends, share the insults with them!
"Hey, where'd you get those clothes, the toilet store?" - Brick Tamland, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
"I don’t want to talk to you no more, you empty-headed animal food trough wiper. I fart in your general direction! Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries." - French soldier, Monty Python, and the Holy Grail
Beni: "O'Connell! Hey, O'Connell! It looks to me like I've got all the horses!"
Rick: "Hey, Beni! Looks to me like you're on the wrong side of the river!"
The Mummy
"Keep the change, ya filthy animal." - Gangster 'Johnny', Home Alone
"You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. Farewell" - Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story
Westley: "I'll explain and I'll use small words so that you'll be sure to understand, you warthog-faced buffoon."
Prince Humperdinck: "That may be the first time in my life a man has dared insult me."
Westley: "It won't be the last."
The Princess Bride
"You dirt-eating piece of slime. You scum-sucking pig. You son of a motherless goat." - Lucky Day, Three Amigos
"You're so ugly, you could be a modern art masterpiece!" - Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, Full Metal Jacket
Private Hudson: "Hey Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a man?"
Private Vasquez: "No. Have you?"
Aliens
"Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?" - John Bender, The Breakfast Club
"You are literally too stupid to insult." - Stu, The Hangover
"Benjamin is nobody's friend. If Benjamin were an ice cream flavor, he'd be pralines and d***." - Garth Algar, Wayne's World
"What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic thing I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. May God have mercy on your soul." - Principal, Billy Madison
I was reminded of this quote so many times between the years 2017-2021.
"It's not my job to make you feel like a man. I can't make you something you're not." - Astrid Young Teo, Crazy Rich Asians
"You know, Kevin, you're what the French call 'les incompetents.'" - Linnie McCallister, Home Alone
"Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder." - Leia, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
"You are nothing! If you were in my toilet I wouldn't bother flushing it. My bathmat means more to me than you." - Buddy, Swimming with Sharks
Scarlett: "Rhett, Rhett... Rhett, if you go, where shall I go? What shall I do?"
Rhett Butler: "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."
Gone with the Wind
Theresa Dallavale: "Okay, look, I think we got off on the wrong foot here..."
Erin Brockovich: "That's all you got, lady. Two wrong feet in f*cking ugly shoes."
Erin Brockovich
Perry: "Look up 'idiot' in the dictionary. You know what you'll find?
Harry: "A picture of me?"
Perry: "No! The definition of the word idiot, which you f*cking are!"
Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
Ugarte: "You despise me, don't you?"
Rick: "If I gave you any thought I probably would."
Casablanca
"To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people! I've known sheep that could outwit you. I've worn dresses with higher IQs." - Wanda, A Fish Called Wanda
"You're an inanimate f*ckin' object!" - Harry, In Bruges
"Your face looks like Robin Williams' knuckles." - Ben Stone, Knocked Up
"Are you a special agent sent here to ruin my evening and possibly my entire life?" - Reynolds Woodcock, Phantom Thread
"You dense, irritating, miniature beast of a burden." - Shrek, Shrek
"This is my bargain, you mewling quim." - Loki, Avengers Assemble
"Buzz, your girlfriend... woof." - Kevin, Home Alone
"If I ever decide to become a crime-fighting shit swizzler, who rooms with a bunch of other little whiners at Neverland Mansion with some creepy, old, bald, Heaven’s Gate-looking motherf*cker… on that day, I’ll send your shiny, happy a*s a friend request." - Deadpool, Deadpool
"The day I need a friend like you, I’ll just have myself a little squat and s*it one out." - Mrs. Carmody, The Mist
"Oh, this your wife, huh? A lovely lady. Hey baby, you must've been something before electricity." - Al Czervik, Caddyshack
"There's a name for you ladies, but it isn't used in high society... outside of a kennel. So long, ladies!" - Crystal Allen, The Women
Sharon Charles: "Well, first, I suggest you pack your toothbrush. And then I want you to get your shaving kit, your underwear, your prophylactics if you think you need them and get your a*s out!"
Derek Charles: "And go where, Sharon?"
Sharon Charles: "To hell! But, until then, I suggest maybe the four seasons."
Obsessed
"If staying here means working within 10 yards of you, frankly, I'd rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein's arse." - Bridget, Bridget Jones's Diary
"From what I hear, you couldn't hit water if you fell out of a f***ing boat." - Crash Davis, Bull Durham
"You're somewhere between a cockroach and that white stuff that accumulates at the corner of your mouth when you're really thirsty." - Cyrus Grissom, Con Air
"He may look like an idiot and talk like an idiot but don't let that fool you – he really is an idiot." - Rufus T. Firefly, Duck Soup
"You look like a badger." - Lady Sarah, The Favourite
"Were you always this stupid or did you take lessons?" - Charlie, The Long Kiss Goodnight
"My great aunt Jennifer ate a whole box of candy every day of her life. She lived to be 102 and when she'd been dead three days, she looked better than you do now." - Sheridan Whiteside, The Man Who Came to Dinner
"I got a question: if you guys know so much about women, how come you're here on a Saturday night completely alone drinking beers with no women anywhere?" - Lloyd Dobler, Say Anything
"You're just the afterbirth, Eli, slithered out on your mother's filth. They should have put you in a glass jar on a mantelpiece." - Daniel Plainview, There Will Be Blood
"I'm the guy who does his job, you must be the other guy." - Sean Dignam, The Departed
"You know what you look like to me, with your good bag and your cheap shoes? You look like a rube. A well scrubbed, hustling rube with a little taste. Good nutrition has given you some length of bone, but you’re not more than one generation from poor white trash, are you, Agent Starling?" - Hannibal Lecter,
"Why you s*it-kickin', stinky, horse-manure-smelling motherf*cker, you!" - Nicky Santoro, Casino
"You're such a bad person. All the way through to your core." - Melissa, The Hangover
"Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son." - Dean Vernon Wormer, National Lampoon's Animal House
"If my dog had a face like yours I'd shave his a*s and teach him to walk backwards." - Brian Kelly, Gleaming the Cube
Shooter McGavin: "You're in big trouble though, pal. I eat pieces of s*it like you for breakfast!"
Happy Gilmore: "You eat pieces of s*it for breakfast?"
Happy Glimore
"You're tacky and I hate you!" - Billy, School of Rock
"Your mommy... is a TWIT!" - Agatha Trunchbull, Matilda
"Let's start with... Obvious: 'scuse me, is that your nose or did a bus park on your face?" - C.D. Bales, Roxanne
"You have the manners of a goat and you smell like a dung heap." - Ramirez, Highlander