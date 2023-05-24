When it comes to offensive content, it's hard to beat the best movie insults. Entertaining and insulting, the audience is usually left laughing when a character we love says something offensive towards another. It is always a win-win situation with movie comebacks and insults, even if they use curse words and cross the boundaries of social norms. However, if one were to dissect the movie insults from the best films, it’s easy to notice that two factors add a lot to the punchline.

As with any savage insult spewed at people, the context is important. The reason why and where they were told allows the funny insults from the movies to hit much harder than expected. An offensive comment told in a bowling alley by an egotistical and angry rival, like in the movie Big Lebowski, can put a smile on the audience's faces while the main characters look for the correct comeback to say. However, the best insults usually come from the funniest characters in the movies. Brick Tamland, from the Anchorman movies, is not the brightest mind and is only a secondary character in the franchise, but he adds a lot of humor through the creative insults he delivers.

Unlike good insults without swear words, movie ones sometimes use the big no-no words. We have compiled the best ones in the list below. As always, upvote the ones you found to be the most offensive or funniest insults and share your opinions on them in the comments below. On the other hand, if you want to play a joke on your friends, share the insults with them!