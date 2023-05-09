When it comes to insults without swearing, they are as rare as gems in the ground. Since they don't use curse words, they can hit quite hard. When it comes to these kinds of funny insults, you have to be funny and somewhat smart to create them. However, not everyone would understand them right away. So if you are one to shoot out creative insults without swearing, you should understand their impact.

Insults are made to attack a person verbally instead of using punches or kicks. The more complex they are, the harder these rare insults hit. The punchline is hidden behind words that take some time to figure out. For this reason, the funny part of these insults is the period till the person figures it out and laughs or gets angry. However, some creative insults replace the profanity with more family-friendly words. They are easy to understand, so the period of waiting is removed. But if you want to insult someone with or without swearing, be prepared to receive some hate in return.

If you want to insult your friends or enemies without using profanity, the internet is here to help. User Beadiest_Cape had an interesting question in the popular group of AskReddit — “What’s the best insult you’ve heard without swearing?” We compiled the best ones in the list below. Be sure to upvote the funniest insults and share your own in the comments below.

#1

"So a thought crossed your mind? It must have a long and lonely journey."

ludicrosity548 Report

9points
POST
#2

Commenter said: "You've got a great face for radio."

LawlessNeutral replied: "And a voice for silent film."

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
#3

“I don’t have the time nor the crayons to explain this to you.”

Bos_lost_ton Report

9points
POST
#4

"I hope your pillow is warm on both sides tonight!"

Auramus Report

9points
POST
#5

"If you're a spice, you'd be flour."

dragmehomenow Report

9points
POST
#6

"I hope your sleeves slide sown while washing your hands."

Max_G04 Report

9points
POST
#7

"You are the reason why shampoo has instructions."

BlackyUy Report

9points
POST
#8

"Your eyes, they remind me of stars... Not because they're beautiful, no... but because they're so far apart."

Taiganattsu Report

8points
POST
#9

"You are as useless as the wh in why."

Earthling_1984 Report

8points
POST
#10

“If you were the light at the end of the tunnel, I’d turn back around.”

Snoo-4878 Report

8points
POST
#11

"You have the personality of a slightly tilted picture frame."

FadingFuture197 Report

8points
POST
#12

"In a world full of soup you would eat with a fork."

snowepthree Report

8points
POST
#13

“I appreciate your absence.”

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#14

"God really chose the "randomize" option on you."

MadameFatCat Report

8points
POST
#15

"Someone told me I was shorter than the sleeves on a bikini."

Public_Win1011 Report

8points
POST
#16

"If I offered a penny for your thoughts, you'd owe me change."

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#17

"As an outsider, what is your perspective on intelligence?"

murkydomination43 Report

7points
POST
#18

bigglassjar said: “I can explain it to you, but I can’t understand it for you.”

CAPreacher replied: "Lol I have this on a shirt! Always get a comment on it when I wear it out and about."

shisoumofo answered:"I wanted to get one at my old job, but the faculty might take offense. Especially since I had to explain things to them all the time."

bigglassjar Report

7points
POST
#19

Milinka1793 said: "A favorite I read somewhere, "I envy those who have yet to meet you.""

WhatDaufuskie replied: "Bob Dylan: "One day, I wish you'd be in my shoes, so you could know... what a drag it is to see you.""

Milinka1793 Report

7points
POST
#20

6bytesunder said: "I'd insult you, but I'm afraid you won't notice it."

obscureferences replied: "I can see how you'd confuse feedback for insults."

6bytesunder Report

7points
POST
#21

"You remind me of someone I would like to forget."

Attaboy6 Report

7points
POST
#22

"He couldn't empty the water from a boot if the instructions were printed on its sole."

General_Cluster Report

7points
POST
#23

“You’re a conversation starter. Not when you are around but once you leave.”

DonaldKey Report

7points
POST
#24

"I envy the people who haven't met you."

ItsShoesHere Report

7points
POST
#25

"I'm genuinely excited to never interact with you again."

RunDatTriangle · Report

7points
POST
#26

"Somewhere, a tree is crying because it worked so hard to make that oxygen you're wasting."

Crocutaborealis Report

7points
POST
#27

"If I throw a stick, will you leave?”

toremtora Report

7points
POST
#28

"I'd call you dumb as a rock, but at least a rock can hold a door open..."

Panx Report

7points
POST
#29

"I stole this from Triumph but I love this one:

"If you're here, who's home disappointing your parents?""

Ephemeris Report

7points
POST
#30

"You first slice of bread."

Durr_boi Report

7points
POST
#31

"Wisdom has been chasing you. Unfortunately, you have always been faster."

badcheese26 Report

7points
POST
#32

"Your presence is as enjoyable as a wet pair of socks."

Cielnova Report

7points
POST
#33

"They’d need a recipe for making ice cubes."

thepiecesaremoving · Report

7points
POST
#34

BlueAndMoreBlue said: "You sound like a pizza cutter — all edge and no point."

The_Presitator replied: "Oooo! This is good! I'm a teacher so there are a lot of teenagers I could apply to."

BlueAndMoreBlue Report

6points
POST
#35

lexmattness said: "Sharp as a marble, that one..."

TheRiverOtter replied: "So, just needs to be broken first?"

DinoHunter64 answered: "Sharp as mashed potatoes was a good one I heard."

lexmattness Report

6points
POST
#36

obert-wan-kenobert said: “Having been born an infant, realizing he quite liked it, he decided to stay one forever.”

bartleby_bartender replied: "This is so perfect. Who're you quoting?"

obert-wan-kenobert replied: "Pretty sure I read it in a Michael Chabon book! Paraphrasing though."

obert-wan-kenobert Report

6points
POST
#37

Commenter said: "Stop playing hard to get when you're hard to want."

WatchingInSilence replied: "A universally applicable version of Tom Tucker's best insult against Meg: "Thank you, Meg. I guess beggars can be choosers.""

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#38

"Someone once called me "weapons grade stupid". That made laugh pretty good."

MightyBeforeGod Report

6points
POST
#39

"You’re so dense, light bends around you."

olafthebent Report

6points
POST
#40

"Boys as sharp as a bowling ball."

New-Contact5396 Report

6points
POST
#41

"You look like you drop common loot."

ItsYeetOrBeYeeted007 Report

6points
POST
#42

""You would somehow lock yourself in a motorcycle." It was one of mine I think. I think I heard it from somewhere and in a great moment, I just blurted that out. I was arguing with a child."

user_is_everywhere Report

6points
POST
#43

"In response to telling a story where the person did something dumb his friend says "I bet you ran through the house with scissors growing up didn't you" and not gonna lie it made my day."

Dreamsfear Report

6points
POST
#44

""He was the sort of person who viewed hygiene as something that only happened to other people." Great line from the second Caiphus Cain novel, and a great insult I use to describe our customers."

NefariousAntiomorph Report

6points
POST
#45

“I know 10 fat people, you’re 6 of them.”

Nice_Swordfish_69420 Report

6points
POST
#46

"I will never get over the embarrassment of belonging to the same species as you."

AlphaHuman304 Report

6points
POST
#47

"I don't believe in God, but if there's a Hell down there, it's full with people like you."

AlphaHuman304 Report

6points
POST
#48

“I bet when a family friend brings you up to your parents your parents change the subject.”

fullblownhiv Report

6points
POST
#49

"Adapted from Bob Dylan's "Positively 4th Street",

I wish that for a moment you could stand in my shoes, then you'd know what a drag it is to see you."

Pyelography Report

6points
POST
#50

"You insolent lump of butter!"

True-Fire-Senzhi Report

6points
POST
#51

"“You would have been better as a stain between the bedsheets” or any variation of it."

tyrom22 Report

6points
POST
#52

"My mother allways told me to be nice or be quiet. I presume you've not heard from yours in years?"

lord_bubblewater Report

6points
POST
#53

"You're about as useful as the 9 on a microwave."

Aaronjp84 Report

6points
POST
#54

“You dense cabbage.”

V3N0M7117 Report

6points
POST
#55

"I find the fact that you lived this long both surprising and disappointing."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#56

""Your face makes blind kids cry" idk where I heard it but its gold."

BigBrainManOwO Report

6points
POST
#57

"May your marinara sauce never cling to your pasta."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#58

"Yer lad has only two brain cells left fighting over third place."

dingodongubanu Report

6points
POST
#59

"You play the victim so much I’m surprised you don’t carry around your own body chalk."

casualcherriesx Report

6points
POST
#60

"You are so blessedly free of the ravages of intelligence."

flirtinwithdisaster Report

6points
POST
#61

"You look like you fight racoons for the good trash."

Vordeo Report

6points
POST
#62

"I refuse to fight a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent."

Lady_Incera Report

6points
POST
#63

"If brains were dynamite, you wouldn't have enough to blow your nose."

ChrisNEPhilly Report

6points
POST
#64

"I had a teacher tell some kid "Nothing you have to say is of any consequence... to anyone." He was an odd teacher who kinda talked like that, but it was his version of savage. The room lost its sh*t in unison."

glib_battling Report

5points
POST
#65

Barl0we said: "Anyone who ever loved you was wrong."

IAmBard76 replied: "I say this to myself."

Barl0we Report

5points
POST
#66

BlckAlchmst said: "The bar was on the ground and you grabbed a shovel."

give_it_a_vodkashot replied: "That reminds me of one comment i read saying: "the bar was so low it was practically a tripping hazard in hell, yet here you are dancing limbo with the devil.""

BlckAlchmst Report

5points
POST
#67

FlashforGordan said: ""If you were the prize at the end of my race, I would walk backwards" - Judge Judy."

TBroomey replied: ""Beauty fades, dumb is forever." Another good one from Judge Judith Sheindlin."

Puzzleheaded_Rate_73 answered: ""Listen to me. I'm older, smarter. If you live to be a hundred and fifty, you're not going to be as smart as I am in one finger!" From the infamous Ebay Cellphone Scammer episode."

FlashforGordan Report

5points
POST
#68

xkulp8 said: "You are so mercifully free from the ravages of intelligence - Time Bandits."

my_best_space_helmet replied: "I'm thinking you weren't burdened with an over-abundance of schooling - Firefly."

hesmistersun replied: "My days of not taking you seriously have certainly come to a middle."

xkulp8 Report

5points
POST
#69

macho_estimation said: ""I have nothing but respect for you - and not much of that" - Groucho Marx."

zerbey replied: "He had a few savage insults, another one is "I've had a perfectly wonderful evening, but this wasn't it"."

macho_estimation Report

5points
POST
#70

"Your inner child needs to grow an outer man."

Fortnightly21 Report

5points
POST
#71

"Your mother buys you megablocks instead of Legos."

USSMarauder Report

5points
POST
#72

Commenter said: "You are not a mistake, you're a regret."

Mrjohnjohn12 replied: "You've lost toilet paper privileges. Have fun getting creative!"

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#73

"The way you act you must really hate yourself."

MojoRisin909 Report

5points
POST
#74

"Bless your heart."

Outrageous_Coconut55 Report

5points
POST
#75

"Pretty sure it was in a movie that was a book series - can’t remember the name of the series or the EXACT quote but it was something like:

“If you were half as funny as you think you are, you’d be twice as funny as you are now.”"

covalentbond007 Report

5points
POST
#76

"May God overlook you - Ambrose Bierce"

lorum_ipsum_dolor Report

5points
POST
#77

“It’s so nice that they let people like you work here.”

A_Quiet_Corner Report

5points
POST
#78

"I’ve used play doh with a stronger core than you."

Labrat_The_Man Report

5points
POST
#79

"You cranberry numbnut."

FinchyMcFinch Report

5points
POST
#80

"If he’d two brains he’d be twice as thick."

humdinger8733 Report

5points
POST
#81

"She was poured into that dress and forgot to say when."

DaBaileys Report

5points
POST
#82

"She'd catch the bouquet at a funeral.

He keeps a fork in the sugar jar.

Hasn't had a wash since he was baptized.

Still has his communion money in credit union.

Brings a ruler to bed to measure how long he's slept."

SGMH91 Report

5points
POST
#83

"Wouldn't get up on him to get over a wall."

Job_Advanced Report

5points
POST
#84

Taiganattsu said: "You're impossible to underestimate."

DeltaHuluBWK replied: "Made me think of "my days of not taking you seriously are certainly coming to a middle."

Taiganattsu Report

4points
POST
#85

"I believe I read this one in a Conan the Barbarian book many years ago."You illegitimate offspring of questionable parentage!""

moldyjim Report

4points
POST
#86

"My days of not taking you seriously are certainly coming to a middle."

Boostar Report

4points
POST
#87

"How do you not wear a helmet?"

omiaguirre Report

4points
POST
#88

"I hope your children grow up to know to be ashamed of you."

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#89

"From The Women, “There's a name for you ladies, but it isn't used in high society... outside of a kennel.” Gotta love Joan Crawford’s delivery of that line."

Ok_Onion_7533 Report

3points
POST
#90

"When I was younger I used to watch this movie “the great race” with my family. There was this insult that one of the antagonists used towards his counterpart by calling him a “thimble headed gherkin.” Which was essentially and indirectly calling him a d*ck-head. It took me YEARS to make that connection."

_CODYSSEUS Report

3points
POST

