95 Times Product Designers Went Above And Beyond With Their Work (New Pics)
The very best, most lovingly designed products will strike a balance between form and function. Not only are they going to be aesthetic and intuitive to use, but they’ll also do what they’re meant to do well and leave you feeling like one satisfied customer.
Some designers go above and beyond the call of duty, finding out-of-the-box and intriguing ways to improve the consumer experience even more. Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most creative product ideas that have genuinely surprised people in the best ways possible. Scroll down for a big dose of design inspiration and a reminder that no matter how much the world changes, imagination will never go out of style.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cat Tree Came In A Box With Instructions To Make A Cat House
And the cat says- “to hell with that dang tree, imma staying in this box”
My Tire Has A Ingraining That Shows Up Only When It's Time To Replace It
My Newspaper Came With 2 Printed Pattern Pages To Wrap Presents
As per legendary German industrial designer Dieter Rams, good designs are innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, environmentally friendly, long-lasting, thorough to the last detail, and useful, as well as understandable. And they should involve as little design as possible.
Finding the right balance between how a product looks (its form) and what it does (its function) is harder than it sounds. If you steer too much in either direction, you risk pushing your potential customer base away. You also need to consider how you market it. The reality is that no matter how gorgeous and efficient a product is, it also has to sell well to be considered successful. The most ‘perfect’ product is useless if it’s sitting in a warehouse, completely ignored.
Diploma Came With A Wallet Sized Version
I have never felt the need to carry any of my diplomas with me.
This Microwave Has A Built In Toaster
This Supermarket Has Magnifying Lenses On Their Carts To Help People Read Product's Lables
If your product is beautiful to look at, you’re going to get a lot of attention. However, if it’s over-designed or overly complicated aesthetically, you might end up confusing your target audience. A product that looks more like an art piece than anything else can be difficult to use and hard to grasp in terms of function, from the very first glance
An over-the-top focus on form over function also alludes to a disconnect between the designer’s vision and the consumer. The former is important, of course! But you can’t alienate the people you hope to sell to. Unless you’re catering exclusively to the luxury market and high-end clients, you can’t rely on an approach that makes showpiece-worthy yet confusing things.
This Hairbrush I Bought Came With A Tool To Remove Hair From The Brush
The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Swiss Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat
Toothbrush With Replaceable Bristles So You Don’t Have To Keep Buying A New Handle
Good place for water and organic material to get trapped and grow bacteria.
On the other side of the scale are perfectly functional products that do what they’re meant to do, but have little to no aesthetic appeal in their designs. To put it simply, human beings enjoy looking at beautiful things.
So, if your product lacks charisma and presence, it’ll end up being ignored in favor of something more stylish or ‘loud.’
My Shoes Came With A “Handle” Rather Than Being Packed In A One Time Use Bag
My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat
The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole
Like it or not, if you want to sell well and keep your business afloat, you have to find a way to make your product visually appealing.
People often identify with the things they buy, seeing them as extensions of their personality, lifestyle, and values. Ignoring form entirely and ending up with a bland-looking product is going to hurt your company’s profits and your reputation as a designer.
My Dishwasher Has A Spot Specifically For Chopsticks
I use stainless steel chopsticks that I bought in Korea. I don't know if that fact is relevant - just thought I would throw it in.
A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight
It would be interesting to see whether it is different than the airline's weighing system and what they'd do if they differed. I am guessing the airline's measurements would have more weight. Oops, sorry, that last bit wrote itself.
These Moving Boxes I Ordered In England That Also Contain 1 Teabag To Help You With The Move
Some designers think that if their invention works well, everyone should rush to buy it, regardless of how it looks. They don’t want to ‘pander’ to people’s tastes. And there’s a kernel of truth in that.
That being said, it’s not so much pandering as keeping a finger on society’s pulse and having a deeper understanding of how human and consumer psychology both work. If you’re in design, sales, and marketing, you can’t ignore what fundamentally drives people, from the desire to save time (efficiency) and money (being economical) to appreciating stylish things (love of beauty).
This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter
My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box
My New Umbrella Has A Vented Top To Let The Wind Pass Through Instead Of Turning Inside-Out
Designers and companies that manage to create an authentic relationship with their customers win out over the long run. Where there’s good communication, quality products, customer support, and mutual values and respect, you’ll also find profitability. Case in point, Investopedia draws attention to the Harvard Business School’s findings about how brand loyalty and profitability strongly correlate, where increasing customer retention rates by 5% leads to increased profits ranging anywhere from 25% to 95%.
My Gas Bill Came With A Scratch 'N Sniff
My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle
This Record Is A Piece Of Chocolate That Will Actually Play Once. The Foil Wrapping Unravels As It Is Played, Revealing The Chocolate Inside
Microsoft’s findings mirror a similar sentiment. The company reported that just a 7% increase in brand loyalty improved the customer lifetime value of each client by 85%—in other words, leading to higher long-term profitability and growth. On the other hand, Investopedia explains that 83% of customers would switch brands due to bad customer service, while 74% said they stay loyal to brands due to product quality.
The Barbie Tent I Bought For My Daughter Has A Mini Tent For Her Barbies
The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You're Done Chewing It
In the old days, every stick of gum came with it's own paper for disposal.
I Bought This $5 Cane From The Thrift Store And When I Got Home I Realized It Had A Secret
Meanwhile, around a quarter of millennials and Generation Z are willing to spend more on a brand’s products if that company takes a strong stance on corporate social responsibility issues, such as environmental impacts, ethical and financial responsibilities, and philanthropic endeavors.
Doll Came With A Tiny Phone That Has A Tiny Broken Screen
The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In
The best way to gain and keep trust is to follow through on your promises, Forbes writes. Furthermore, you want to be able to be empathetic and understand your customers' opinions, experiences, and concerns. The caveat is that you can’t fake this. All of this has to be authentic if you want to build genuine, long-lasting trust.
My Exhaust Tips Came With A Lollipop With Its Own Dedicated Slot In The Packaging
These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart
This Teabag Contains Tiny Llama Shaped Sugar
Which of the products featured in this list impressed you the most with their creativity? Which designs do you wish that you had come up with first? What are the most imaginative, out-of-the-box design ideas that you’ve seen firsthand?
We’re always interested in hearing your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share them in the comment section at the very bottom of this post.
The Zip On My New Lunch Bag Is A Tiny Spoon
This New Stick Of Oldspice I Just Opened Has A Little Ship In The Deodorant Part
The Spatula That Came With The Cake From A Korean Bakery Has Matches Inside And A Spot On The Back Of The Spatula To Light Them
My Pizza Box Gave Suggestions For Alternate Uses
I have used a pizza box as an oven to make S’mores for preschoolers when my daughter was little “ reduce reuse repurpose”
I Bought A Pack Of Cigarettes And They Came With A Postage Paid Recycling Pouch
Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground
A Camera-Less iPhone Issued To My Buddy That Works At A Nuclear Plant. No Cameras Allowed
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Why are no cameras aloud?
The Tin Cap To This Whiskey Bottle Is Its Own Shot Glass
This Toothpaste Has Its Own “Key” To Help Roll The Tube
You can buy tube keys at any beauty supply store. They are reusable.
My Milk Jug Has A Spot To Hang A Tool To Slice The Bag Open
The Pen In My Hotel Room Looks Like A Pencil And Has An Eraser
Townhouse In Dc Has A Cute Little Model Townhouse In Its Front Yard (And The Model Has Its Own Model!)
My New Cat Tower Came With Instructions To Turn The Shipping Box Into A Play House
This Bag Of Beef Jerky Came With A Flosser
My Pizza Came With Recommended Reheating Instructions On The Inside Of The Box
The Box My Underwear Came In Can Be Turned Into A Birdhouse
Just make sure the birdhouse is out of the reach of any pussies.
Our New Grill Came With Instructions On How To Turn The Box Into A Playhouse
The Box My Kid's Beanbag Chair Came In Has Instructions To Turn It Into A Castle
This Gluten Free Pizza From A Local Restaurant Came With Its Own Pizza Cutter
That's brilliant. Means no contamination from their cutters. I love this!
The Box Of Condoms I Ordered Came With A Free Condom Carrying Case
I don’t think anyone has ever looked at a condom and thought “gee, I sure wish I had a nice carrying case to put this in” 😂
This Cup Reveals The Picture Of A Woman When It‘S Held Into Light
Bought A Box Of Men Underwear From Coolmate In Vietnam And Got A 14cm Ruler
I am trying to think of a use for a ruler included with the purchase of mens' underwear . . . .
When I Opened My Ruko I Found A Bunch Of Signatures On The Inside
My Thai Food Delivery Order Came With A Free Roll Of Toilet Paper!
My Textbook Order Came With A Free Sample Of An Energy Drink!
My Gloves Came With Uncut Playing Cards As The Stiffener
This Book I Bought Had A $50 Canadian Dollar In It
My Dog’s Ramen Cup Toy Had A Flavor Packet Toy Inside It
My New Toothbrush Came With This Refillable Floss Pick! Really Cool Idea
My LEGO Pyramid Set Came With An Extra Unlisted Piece, An Alien Ray Gun
My Daughters Doll Came With A Realistic Cell Phone
My Coffee Came With Instructions For Tying A Neck Tie
This Bigger Cork Has Its Own Littler Cork
I Ordered A Carbon Steel Japanese Chef's Knife And It Came With 2 Band Aids
The Sticky Traps I Bought Came With A Tiny Shovel
I Bought A $14k Staircase Today And It Came With A Little Example Model
My Wireless Mouse Came With An AAA Battery In An AA Adapter
This Conditioner Bottle Has A Hidden Qr Code That Only Shows Up Under UV Light
Reddit post says it’s a data matrix code, not a QR code, and it’s a tracking code for the production line. It helps the equipment verify that it’s the correct bottle, etc. Apparently a few people on Reddit scanned it and it comes up with the product’s manufacturing code.
My Cat's Flea Treatment Came With Stickers For My Calendar To Remember When Each Does Is Given
This Airline Has A Invocation Card For All Religions To Bless The Flight
I like the Confucian one best, and they could add " your guidance to the passengers so they can be calm and comfortable".