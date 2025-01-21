ADVERTISEMENT

The very best, most lovingly designed products will strike a balance between form and function. Not only are they going to be aesthetic and intuitive to use, but they’ll also do what they’re meant to do well and leave you feeling like one satisfied customer.

Some designers go above and beyond the call of duty, finding out-of-the-box and intriguing ways to improve the consumer experience even more. Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most creative product ideas that have genuinely surprised people in the best ways possible. Scroll down for a big dose of design inspiration and a reminder that no matter how much the world changes, imagination will never go out of style.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat Tree Came In A Box With Instructions To Make A Cat House

Cardboard box cat house with a black and white cat inside, and another cat nearby, showcasing cool-products-with-surprises.

clyft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
maiseymyles avatar
Maisey Myles
Maisey Myles
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the cat says- “to hell with that dang tree, imma staying in this box”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    My Tire Has A Ingraining That Shows Up Only When It's Time To Replace It

    Worn tire with the word "REPLACE" revealed, showcasing surprises in cool products.

    kosanovskiy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    35points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    My Newspaper Came With 2 Printed Pattern Pages To Wrap Presents

    Newspapers with hidden patterns reveal cool product surprises on a table.

    PlanetGG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    34points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of chain stores in The Netherlands, including supermarkets, have big rolls of wrapping paper for your use for free and there's also ribbon available

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    As per legendary German industrial designer Dieter Rams, good designs are innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, environmentally friendly, long-lasting, thorough to the last detail, and useful, as well as understandable. And they should involve as little design as possible.

    Finding the right balance between how a product looks (its form) and what it does (its function) is harder than it sounds. If you steer too much in either direction, you risk pushing your potential customer base away. You also need to consider how you market it. The reality is that no matter how gorgeous and efficient a product is, it also has to sell well to be considered successful. The most ‘perfect’ product is useless if it’s sitting in a warehouse, completely ignored.
    #4

    Diploma Came With A Wallet Sized Version

    A hand holding a miniature Queens College diploma, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    BearLifts93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peewarren_1 avatar
    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never felt the need to carry any of my diplomas with me.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Microwave Has A Built In Toaster

    Toaster combo appliance on a kitchen counter, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    G-r-ant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    This Supermarket Has Magnifying Lenses On Their Carts To Help People Read Product's Lables

    Shopping cart with an attached magnifying glass handle, showcasing cool product surprises.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    If your product is beautiful to look at, you’re going to get a lot of attention. However, if it’s over-designed or overly complicated aesthetically, you might end up confusing your target audience. A product that looks more like an art piece than anything else can be difficult to use and hard to grasp in terms of function, from the very first glance

    An over-the-top focus on form over function also alludes to a disconnect between the designer’s vision and the consumer. The former is important, of course! But you can’t alienate the people you hope to sell to. Unless you’re catering exclusively to the luxury market and high-end clients, you can’t rely on an approach that makes showpiece-worthy yet confusing things.
    #7

    This Hairbrush I Bought Came With A Tool To Remove Hair From The Brush

    A hidden brush cleaner is revealed from a round hairbrush, showcasing cool products with surprises for easy maintenance.

    arthurdentxxxxii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    32points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Swiss Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat

    Coffee cup with a chocolate surprise on a sunny table setting.

    TexasJoey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Toothbrush With Replaceable Bristles So You Don’t Have To Keep Buying A New Handle

    Removable toothbrush head beside its handle, showcasing a cool product with surprises.

    simple_gay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peewarren_1 avatar
    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good place for water and organic material to get trapped and grow bacteria.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    On the other side of the scale are perfectly functional products that do what they’re meant to do, but have little to no aesthetic appeal in their designs. To put it simply, human beings enjoy looking at beautiful things.

    So, if your product lacks charisma and presence, it’ll end up being ignored in favor of something more stylish or ‘loud.’
    #10

    My Shoes Came With A “Handle” Rather Than Being Packed In A One Time Use Bag

    A hand holding a Vans shoe box with a surprise hidden storage feature.

    notloh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat

    Honey bear bottle with a netted hat, showcasing cool product surprises.

    GillyGooze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole

    A person wearing a grey polo with a small alligator logo and surprising button detail.

    Milliways07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Like it or not, if you want to sell well and keep your business afloat, you have to find a way to make your product visually appealing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People often identify with the things they buy, seeing them as extensions of their personality, lifestyle, and values. Ignoring form entirely and ending up with a bland-looking product is going to hurt your company’s profits and your reputation as a designer.
    #13

    My Dishwasher Has A Spot Specifically For Chopsticks

    Chopsticks with cartoon design in dishwasher holder, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    vce5150 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peewarren_1 avatar
    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use stainless steel chopsticks that I bought in Korea. I don't know if that fact is relevant - just thought I would throw it in.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight

    Digital luggage scale with LED display showing weight, an unexpected cool product.

    Speedy5ingh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be interesting to see whether it is different than the airline's weighing system and what they'd do if they differed. I am guessing the airline's measurements would have more weight. Oops, sorry, that last bit wrote itself.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    These Moving Boxes I Ordered In England That Also Contain 1 Teabag To Help You With The Move

    Cardboard box with surprise items: tape, pen, and Yorkshire tea, showcasing a cool product with hidden delights.

    ahotep Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some designers think that if their invention works well, everyone should rush to buy it, regardless of how it looks. They don’t want to ‘pander’ to people’s tastes. And there’s a kernel of truth in that.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That being said, it’s not so much pandering as keeping a finger on society’s pulse and having a deeper understanding of how human and consumer psychology both work. If you’re in design, sales, and marketing, you can’t ignore what fundamentally drives people, from the desire to save time (efficiency) and money (being economical) to appreciating stylish things (love of beauty).
    #16

    This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter

    Serrated metal knife with the label "Spread That," showcased as a cool product with surprises in a kitchen setting.

    RampChurch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box

    Box stand inside a puzzle box, showcasing a clever hidden feature for cool products with surprises.

    Zachdude064 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My New Umbrella Has A Vented Top To Let The Wind Pass Through Instead Of Turning Inside-Out

    Hand holding a black umbrella with a hidden pocket flap, displaying a cool product with surprises.

    Raniz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Designers and companies that manage to create an authentic relationship with their customers win out over the long run. Where there’s good communication, quality products, customer support, and mutual values and respect, you’ll also find profitability. Case in point, Investopedia draws attention to the Harvard Business School’s findings about how brand loyalty and profitability strongly correlate, where increasing customer retention rates by 5% leads to increased profits ranging anywhere from 25% to 95%.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    My Gas Bill Came With A Scratch 'N Sniff

    Envelope with natural gas scent scratch 'n sniff as a safety surprise.

    LadyJane17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle

    Unique beer glass with an inverted bottle shape, showcasing a cool product with surprises.

    blowthepoke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    This Record Is A Piece Of Chocolate That Will Actually Play Once. The Foil Wrapping Unravels As It Is Played, Revealing The Chocolate Inside

    Chocolate record featuring Mozart, combining music and edible surprises, with intricate design and packaging.

    circuitbreaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Microsoft’s findings mirror a similar sentiment. The company reported that just a 7% increase in brand loyalty improved the customer lifetime value of each client by 85%—in other words, leading to higher long-term profitability and growth. On the other hand, Investopedia explains that 83% of customers would switch brands due to bad customer service, while 74% said they stay loyal to brands due to product quality.
    #22

    The Barbie Tent I Bought For My Daughter Has A Mini Tent For Her Barbies

    Colorful unicorn-themed play tent for kids, featuring princesses and a small matching backpack, on a vibrant rug.

    Singer1052 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You're Done Chewing It

    Container with white tablets and a folded note, a cool product with surprises inside.

    nt261999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the old days, every stick of gum came with it's own paper for disposal.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    I Bought This $5 Cane From The Thrift Store And When I Got Home I Realized It Had A Secret

    Wooden walking cane unscrewed to reveal hidden sword, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    Rinehart128 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Meanwhile, around a quarter of millennials and Generation Z are willing to spend more on a brand’s products if that company takes a strong stance on corporate social responsibility issues, such as environmental impacts, ethical and financial responsibilities, and philanthropic endeavors.
    #25

    Doll Came With A Tiny Phone That Has A Tiny Broken Screen

    Hand holding a tiny cracked phone, a cool product with surprises.

    cooliojames Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    melissajgunnels avatar
    MJisME
    MJisME
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So relatable. 😂 Look her phone screen is broken like mine too! 🤭

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In

    A lit candle beside freshly baked bread on a wooden board, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    priceactionhero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    My Spoon Carving Kit Came With Bandaids

    Spoon carving kit with various tools and sandpaper, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    theacropanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The best way to gain and keep trust is to follow through on your promises, Forbes writes. Furthermore, you want to be able to be empathetic and understand your customers' opinions, experiences, and concerns. The caveat is that you can’t fake this. All of this has to be authentic if you want to build genuine, long-lasting trust.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    My Exhaust Tips Came With A Lollipop With Its Own Dedicated Slot In The Packaging

    Chrome car exhaust tips in foam packaging with a surprise lollipop.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart

    Outdoor movable picnic table on tracks by riverside, highlighting cool products with surprises.

    Austin_Destroyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    This Teabag Contains Tiny Llama Shaped Sugar

    Tea bag with small white animal shapes inside, representing cool products with surprises.

    simo_nahh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Which of the products featured in this list impressed you the most with their creativity? Which designs do you wish that you had come up with first? What are the most imaginative, out-of-the-box design ideas that you’ve seen firsthand?

    We’re always interested in hearing your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share them in the comment section at the very bottom of this post.
    #31

    The Zip On My New Lunch Bag Is A Tiny Spoon

    Gray fabric bag with a zipper featuring a small spoon-shaped pull, showcasing cool product surprises.

    Kelly960 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    This New Stick Of Oldspice I Just Opened Has A Little Ship In The Deodorant Part

    Deodorant stick with a ship design etched inside, exemplifying cool products with surprises.

    Flimsy_Inevitable_15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... because who wouldn't want to smell like the crew of an eighteenth century oceanic sailing vessel?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    The Spatula That Came With The Cake From A Korean Bakery Has Matches Inside And A Spot On The Back Of The Spatula To Light Them

    Cool product with hidden matches and a striker, revealing a surprising and practical design.

    LollyLabbit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    My Pizza Box Gave Suggestions For Alternate Uses

    Cardboard box with illustrated repurposing ideas: cat house, sled, costume, more—cool products with surprises.

    6r1n3i19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cindiantrobus avatar
    Cindi Antrobus
    Cindi Antrobus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have used a pizza box as an oven to make S’mores for preschoolers when my daughter was little “ reduce reuse repurpose”

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    I Bought A Pack Of Cigarettes And They Came With A Postage Paid Recycling Pouch

    Cigarette butt pouch for recycling, held in hand, with instructions visible, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    p4d4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground

    Person holding a UK plug with wiring diagram, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    IWindsOfMidgets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A Camera-Less iPhone Issued To My Buddy That Works At A Nuclear Plant. No Cameras Allowed

    A black iPhone with visible scratches on a green marble surface, part of cool products with surprises.

    dopeyout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    The Tin Cap To This Whiskey Bottle Is Its Own Shot Glass

    Tin Cup whiskey bottle with metallic cup, showcasing cool product surprise on an airplane wing.

    sghetty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Toothpaste Has Its Own “Key” To Help Roll The Tube

    Tube of Davids toothpaste with a metal squeezer, showcasing a cool product with surprises.

    drizzkek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    My Milk Jug Has A Spot To Hang A Tool To Slice The Bag Open

    A blue jug holding a bag of milk with a clip, showcasing a cool product with a surprise feature.

    lego-golem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    The Pen In My Hotel Room Looks Like A Pencil And Has An Eraser

    Pen designed to resemble a pencil on a notepad with handwritten message, reflecting cool products with surprises concept.

    egg651 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Townhouse In Dc Has A Cute Little Model Townhouse In Its Front Yard (And The Model Has Its Own Model!)

    A mini house library in front of a blue building, featuring cool products with surprises inside.

    tomveiltomveil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    My New Cat Tower Came With Instructions To Turn The Shipping Box Into A Play House

    Instructions for assembling a box from a surprising product, held by a person with a black watch.

    jaeisgray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    This Bag Of Beef Jerky Came With A Flosser

    Pack of beef jerky with hidden floss pick surprise, showcasing cool product feature.

    airnlight_timenspace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    My Pizza Came With Recommended Reheating Instructions On The Inside Of The Box

    Pizza box with surprise reheating instructions, featuring a baked pizza.

    StabbyToki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    The Box My Underwear Came In Can Be Turned Into A Birdhouse

    Wool base layer packaging with a hidden glass bottle surprise inside, combining cool products with unexpected elements.

    SilkyChineseFood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Found On The Inside Of A Dog Toy

    Blue dog toy squeaker with surprise message: “Game Over, Your Dog Won, Discard This Squeaker” - cool products theme.

    dralter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Our New Grill Came With Instructions On How To Turn The Box Into A Playhouse

    Cardboard box with illustrated instructions showing assembly steps for a structure, resembling cool products with surprises.

    maxifer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    The Box My Kid's Beanbag Chair Came In Has Instructions To Turn It Into A Castle

    Cardboard box castle labeled "Absolutely Awesome" showcasing cool product surprises in a kitchen setting.

    mobius153 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    This Gluten Free Pizza From A Local Restaurant Came With Its Own Pizza Cutter

    Gluten-free pizza with a surprise included: a red pizza cutter placed on top for easy slicing.

    ArsenicCape03 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aletheafletcher avatar
    Leafy Dawn
    Leafy Dawn
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's brilliant. Means no contamination from their cutters. I love this!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    The Box Of Condoms I Ordered Came With A Free Condom Carrying Case

    A hand holding a Lunamax case beside a box of Skyn products on a wooden table, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    GodLovesUglySong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    secol12184 avatar
    Offbeat Quinoa
    Offbeat Quinoa
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t think anyone has ever looked at a condom and thought “gee, I sure wish I had a nice carrying case to put this in” 😂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    This Cup Reveals The Picture Of A Woman When It‘S Held Into Light

    Hand holding a translucent cup revealing a hidden image, illustrating cool products with surprises.

    TheAlexer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Bought A Box Of Men Underwear From Coolmate In Vietnam And Got A 14cm Ruler

    Hand holding Coolmate underwear box with surprise thank you note on wooden table.

    Zezaldo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am trying to think of a use for a ruler included with the purchase of mens' underwear . . . .

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    When I Opened My Ruko I Found A Bunch Of Signatures On The Inside

    Cool product with surprises: inside of a Roku device showing multiple autographs engraved on the purple interior.

    thebunnybullet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Thai Food Delivery Order Came With A Free Roll Of Toilet Paper!

    Toilet tissue held over a meal in a plastic container, representing cool products with surprises.

    Suicidal_pr1est Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    My Textbook Order Came With A Free Sample Of An Energy Drink!

    Bubble-wrapped energy drink and entomological data book in a cardboard box, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    My Gloves Came With Uncut Playing Cards As The Stiffener

    Hand-shaped playing cards on a table, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    ButImJustASatellite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    This Book I Bought Had A $50 Canadian Dollar In It

    A $50 Canadian bill hidden in an open book on a marble surface, showcasing a surprising find.

    CompileThisPlease Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    My Dog’s Ramen Cup Toy Had A Flavor Packet Toy Inside It

    Hand holding two plush toys with "Flavor of Love" and a smiling face, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    Kurbopop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My New Toothbrush Came With This Refillable Floss Pick! Really Cool Idea

    Cool product: a compact razor with a case, featuring an unexpected mirror inside, held by a tattooed hand over a sink.

    reginageorges_mom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    My LEGO Pyramid Set Came With An Extra Unlisted Piece, An Alien Ray Gun

    Lego pyramid model with hidden surprises and a river in the background.

    anawnymoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefcorb avatar
    Jef Corb
    Jef Corb
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See, they've been telling you for years! Next week on Ancient Aliens!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    My Daughters Doll Came With A Realistic Cell Phone

    Hand holding a toy smartphone-shaped mirror with a cracked screen, a cool product with surprises.

    LoganXup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    My Coffee Came With Instructions For Tying A Neck Tie

    Coffee package with surprise necktie instructions and brewing tips, aligning with cool products theme.

    dinosaur_copilot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    This Bigger Cork Has Its Own Littler Cork

    Unique bottle stopper shaped like a person, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    nottokinkshamebut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    I Ordered A Carbon Steel Japanese Chef's Knife And It Came With 2 Band Aids

    Japanese chef knife in elegant packaging, featuring a sleek blade and wooden handle, showcasing cool product surprises.

    theo_cm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    The Sticky Traps I Bought Came With A Tiny Shovel

    A small, black spoon with a surprise hollow scoop, held up indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    I Bought A $14k Staircase Today And It Came With A Little Example Model

    Miniature stair model with yellow railings next to a blue ErectaStep bag, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    ibemuffdivin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    My Wireless Mouse Came With An AAA Battery In An AA Adapter

    Transparent battery casing showcasing Duracell logo, illustrating cool products with surprises.

    Ravasaurio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    This Conditioner Bottle Has A Hidden Qr Code That Only Shows Up Under UV Light

    Coconut shampoo bottles with hidden UV-responsive text, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    sds7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    secol12184 avatar
    Offbeat Quinoa
    Offbeat Quinoa
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reddit post says it’s a data matrix code, not a QR code, and it’s a tracking code for the production line. It helps the equipment verify that it’s the correct bottle, etc. Apparently a few people on Reddit scanned it and it comes up with the product’s manufacturing code.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    My Cat's Flea Treatment Came With Stickers For My Calendar To Remember When Each Does Is Given

    Frontline flea treatment packaging with applicator, highlighting cool product features and usage instructions.

    thomoski3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #71

    This Airline Has A Invocation Card For All Religions To Bless The Flight

    AirAsia invocation card with religious texts, featuring cool products with surprises for travelers.

    Alexitron77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the Confucian one best, and they could add " your guidance to the passengers so they can be calm and comfortable".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    This Pringle Like Can Has A Tray So You Don't Have To Get Your Hand Stuck Getting The Last Chip

    A Pringles can with an unexpected chip holder, a cool product surprise for easy access.

    oceyjk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #73

    My Old Dell Laptop Has A Drain Hole On The Bottom

    Close-up of black product with hidden compartment, featuring a subtle drop-shaped symbol, showing cool product surprise.

    j-ph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Our Pack Of Apples Came With A Free Mini Apple Christmas Jumper

    Apple in a knitted sleeve with packaging, a cool product with surprises.

    rojirah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #75

    This Second Hand Book I Bought Online Has A Ticket To The 2000 Sydney Olympics Inside It

    Sydney 2000 Olympic Games ticket with book background, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    kmo11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    I Found It Interesting My New Pillow Came With A Sample Of The Material That Also Looks Like A Bed. I'm Now Using It As My "Smartphones Bed"

    Purple rectangular object with grid pattern on a textured surface, showcasing cool products with surprises.

    Jwgotti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    My Sunscreen Order Finally Arrived, And It Came With A Cute Little Treat Too

    Skin Aqua UV Moisture Milk with SPF 50+ and a surprise Japanese candy pack.

    WenchPress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Little Asian Sunscreen Haul, Came With Two Kitkats

    Cool products with surprises, featuring sunscreen lotions and Japanese KitKats on a wooden surface.

    keepmedreaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    They Don't Sell Biore Watery Essence In My Country So I Ordered It From Japan After Reading About It Here. It Came With Green Tea And Sweets

    Biore UV Aqua Rich sunscreen, green tea sachet, and candy; cool products with surprises arranged on a table.

    Kais_favourite_doll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My New Kitchen Knife Came With Two Free Plasters (/Bandaids)

    Hand holding two adhesive pads with a decorative kitchen knife nearby, highlighting cool products with surprises.

    curttaylor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    My New Keyboard Came With A Free Sample

    A cool gadget keychain resembling a keyboard key, showcasing unique design surprises.

    KingSewage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    My Knife's Handle Fell Apart, And It Revealed An Outline Of A Smaller Blade!

    Knife blade with unique handle design, featuring cool-product surprises.

    charpagon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST