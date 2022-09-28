40 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Were Surprised When It Backfired
Just when you feel like you’ve got a handle on the depths to which some people sink on the internet, you come across something so bad, you start tumbling into the internet rabbit hole. Destination: absolute entitlement. Population: way too many.
There we were, just randomly internet window shopping when we came across some truly outrageous reviews. They were dripping with dissatisfaction and such a warped perspective about what the world and companies ‘owe’ them that we couldn’t help but share them with you. Bored Panda has collected the very worst cases of entitled online reviews that might just give you a headache.
Meanwhile, if you’re done facepalming at the posts in this list and you feel like you’ve got just a smidge of faith in humanity that you’d love to lose, then you should definitely check out Bored Panda’s previous two articles about absolutely absurd reviews right here and over here. Need a reminder that some people are incredibly kind and not at all arrogant? We’ve got you covered, too.
My New Veterinarian Is An Absolute Savage
A Review For A Local Gun Range
Reviewing A Place That Isn't Even Open Yet
Of course, everyone’s entitled to have their opinion. However, opinions are just that—opinions.
Subjective and often driven by emotions, they give a glimpse into how a certain person might view the world. It’s fascinating to dive in and see life through their eyes, from their perspective… well, usually.
Not Open During A Category 5 Hurricane? 1 Star For You
Lying On Yelp Reviews
Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move?
The sad fact is that there are some people out there who will always have a problem with you. No matter how good your service. No matter how good your product.
Your best won’t ever be ‘good enough’ for them. And minor quibbles and molehills quickly turn into insurmountable mountains and challenges once they start typing up their reviews.
This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls
I Have To Pay For Food? One Star
They Actually Had Reservations, Too
Smugly (probably), they blame you for imagined or overblown mistakes, as they plop down a 1-star review.
The more self-aware might actually give a fairer rating and may even add a star or two. But the words they write are just swimming in entitlement.
Everyone Who Works In Customer Service Should Legally Be Allowed To Fight One Customer A Year
When You Mess Up An Airbnb And Write A Bad Review
She actually had the balls to write a review, after the police were involved during her stay? Absurd.
Lend Me A Dollar Because I Come Here Every Single Day And Ask You To Lend Me A Dollar
There is a massive gap between their expectations and how reality actually works. This means that somebody ends up getting disappointed… and someone ends up getting review-bombed online for providing a perfectly adequate service.
Saw While Shopping On Amazon
This Choosing Entitled Parent Wants Zoo Staff To "Relieve" An Actual Elephant, So Her Child Doesn't Ask Questions
Does Any Restaurant Hold Pickup Orders For Next Day?
Now that’s not to say that it’s the customers who are always wrong or anything like that. Businesses make errors as well and it’s important to call them out for it.
Everyone ends up winning if companies react adequately to constructive criticism and genuine suggestions for improvement.
On the flip side, if businesses are unwilling to take into account their customers’ needs and wants, they won’t hang on to them for long.
I Love Small Business Owners
A Review On A Vegan Bakery
Guys as a Christian we aren't all like this i swear ^^
A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong
Meanwhile, it’s also important for customers to go into detail about their problems and dissatisfaction in a diplomatic way.
Usually, it’s a live person on the other end of the line, handling all of these help requests and responding to reviews. The last thing they need is to face verbal abuse or to be blamed for [cough] ‘refusing’ to help someone move their bed two years after selling them one.
This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts
Response To A 1 Star Review By A Choosing Beggar
Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant
Very recently, Bored Panda reached out for a chat about entitlement with Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., a professor at Northern Illinois University.
She told us that “when friends begin to resent you for the level of 'special treatment you feel you deserve, it's time to back down and remember that everyone deserves to be thought of as special and treated with equal respect."
Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn’t Work For 4 Bucks An Hour
Review For My Local Vet. Typical Entitled Pit Owner Attitude. How Dare They Accuse Her "Gentle Giant"
This Is How Decent White People Who Tell The Truth About Slavery On Plantations Are Reviewed By White People
"When someone's sense of entitlement begins to encroach on the rights or good nature of others, then it's become a problem that the overly entitled person will need to address if they want to continue to enjoy the company of others," the professor said, adding that if we’re constantly made to feel special, we come to expect similar treatment throughout our lives.
A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye
Also Every Gamer In A Nutshell
Certain journalists especially. Doom Eternal kept getting dinged because the platforming was too hard for folks. And, you know, I get it. I actually suck at platforming. Doesn't make it a less amazing game just because I dunno how to jump.
A Review On A Friend's Bar
Seeing as you were either too ignorant or just didn't care about your own skin in general, it's only fitting that the Irish Curse of Fiery Red Painful Skin be upon thee XD
Which of these reviews did you think were the most ridiculous out of the bunch, Pandas? Have you ever come across an online review just as bad (or even worse!)? What do you think it would take for these overly entitled people to finally realize they need to be more humble?
Share your thoughts and feelings in the comments—we can't wait to read what you have to say.
They Give Me A Discount But I Wanted More, One Star Rating
Military discounts hardly make sense anyway (Brit). Why would you idolise soldiers?
Choosing Beggar Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad
One Star After Occupying A Small Cafe For 20 Minutes And Buying One Coffee Between 5 People. Owner Replies To Accusations
As a Scottish person I'd have yeeted their asses out pronto - it's one thing going into a big chain pub or restaurant to use facilities, although still somewhat frowned upon, but to take up a third of a restaurant while buying one drink? No, nope, not happening. We're a welcoming and friendly bunch of people (mostly) but we have a limited tolerance for arsehole behaviour, which this group most certainly are guilty of. It astounds me that these people didn't come to their senses and realise they were being unreasonable
Mario Kart On iOS/Android Has Come Out Today For Free And This Is One Of The Reviews
A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don’t Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere
This Guy Is Savage
“Extremely Rood And Overpriced”
Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey
These types of people make me so disgusted by people. Thank goodness they are a minority (Or so I choose to believe, tho some days it’s hard)
I Don't Get To Experience These Much
A Review Of The Tattoo Place I Go To
Context Matters
From A Local Chocolate Shop's Google Reviews
I seriously hope they tore your application up in front of your face smh...
Received Free Glasses, And Left The Only Negative Review Of This Company. Owner Calls Out Her Bs
⭐️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️ I made the funniest comment ever on BoredPanda the other day, and it only got one upvote! Rude and unprofessional! As a long time customer, I expect more! Also, the lettuce was wilty. I will never visit this awful website agai…ooh! Kitten pictures!
I love the ones with the intelligent calm responses from the business owners that highlight how outta touch the 'customers' were.
True review in Greece "The worst haircut I've ever gotten. The highlights were awful and they fried my hair. I will never go there again" response "Ma'am please take down the review. This is a dermatologists office" 😂😂😂
LOL!
