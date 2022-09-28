Just when you feel like you’ve got a handle on the depths to which some people sink on the internet, you come across something so bad, you start tumbling into the internet rabbit hole. Destination: absolute entitlement. Population: way too many.

There we were, just randomly internet window shopping when we came across some truly outrageous reviews. They were dripping with dissatisfaction and such a warped perspective about what the world and companies ‘owe’ them that we couldn’t help but share them with you. Bored Panda has collected the very worst cases of entitled online reviews that might just give you a headache.

Meanwhile, if you’re done facepalming at the posts in this list and you feel like you’ve got just a smidge of faith in humanity that you’d love to lose, then you should definitely check out Bored Panda’s previous two articles about absolutely absurd reviews right here and over here. Need a reminder that some people are incredibly kind and not at all arrogant? We’ve got you covered, too.

#1

My New Veterinarian Is An Absolute Savage

My New Veterinarian Is An Absolute Savage

Desert-DooDoo Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
13 hours ago

lmao that last sentence ;D

View More Replies...
#2

A Review For A Local Gun Range

A Review For A Local Gun Range

acrobafox Report

tara
tara
Community Member
11 hours ago

Niiiiiceeeeeeeee

View more comments
#3

Reviewing A Place That Isn't Even Open Yet

Reviewing A Place That Isn't Even Open Yet

endoflevelbaddy Report

funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
13 hours ago

Why is this fun for some people? absurd.

View More Replies... View more comments

Of course, everyone’s entitled to have their opinion. However, opinions are just that—opinions.

Subjective and often driven by emotions, they give a glimpse into how a certain person might view the world. It’s fascinating to dive in and see life through their eyes, from their perspective… well, usually.
#4

Not Open During A Category 5 Hurricane? 1 Star For You

Not Open During A Category 5 Hurricane? 1 Star For You

Super_Marioo Report

James016
James016
Community Member
13 hours ago

It’s not Amazon ffs. This company cares about its staff.

View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Lying On Yelp Reviews

Lying On Yelp Reviews

thegodzilla25 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
13 hours ago

Please leave the cats out of this

View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won't… Help Them Move?

Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move?

douchebaggery__ Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
13 hours ago

My grocery store won't cook for me. Horrible. Poor me /s

View More Replies... View more comments

The sad fact is that there are some people out there who will always have a problem with you. No matter how good your service. No matter how good your product.

Your best won’t ever be ‘good enough’ for them. And minor quibbles and molehills quickly turn into insurmountable mountains and challenges once they start typing up their reviews.
#7

This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls

This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls

Opiumoptimistic Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
13 hours ago

well it appears I've pissed off yelper Allie L. 👀

View more comments
#8

I Have To Pay For Food? One Star

I Have To Pay For Food? One Star

jaytix1 Report

Binx
Binx
Community Member
12 hours ago

The restaurant got free GOOD publicity and the advantage of no "influencers" visiting them. A win-win clearly!

View more comments
#9

They Actually Had Reservations, Too

They Actually Had Reservations, Too

opalesce Report

Ed Nygma
Ed Nygma
Community Member
13 hours ago

Raw fish in your sushi 🤔

View More Replies... View more comments

Smugly (probably), they blame you for imagined or overblown mistakes, as they plop down a 1-star review.

The more self-aware might actually give a fairer rating and may even add a star or two. But the words they write are just swimming in entitlement.
#10

Everyone Who Works In Customer Service Should Legally Be Allowed To Fight One Customer A Year

Everyone Who Works In Customer Service Should Legally Be Allowed To Fight One Customer A Year

leonardcowalski Report

BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
13 hours ago

Bet they showed up 10mins before closing too 🤣

View more comments
#11

When You Mess Up An Airbnb And Write A Bad Review

When You Mess Up An Airbnb And Write A Bad Review

funnyjunk63 Report

funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
13 hours ago

She actually had the balls to write a review, after the police were involved during her stay? Absurd.

View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Lend Me A Dollar Because I Come Here Every Single Day And Ask You To Lend Me A Dollar

Lend Me A Dollar Because I Come Here Every Single Day And Ask You To Lend Me A Dollar

reddit.com Report

Cecily Holland
Cecily Holland
Community Member
9 hours ago

Oooff

View more comments

There is a massive gap between their expectations and how reality actually works. This means that somebody ends up getting disappointed… and someone ends up getting review-bombed online for providing a perfectly adequate service.
#13

Saw While Shopping On Amazon

Saw While Shopping On Amazon

Low-improvement_18 Report

T C
T C
Community Member
12 hours ago

How are people this stupid?

View More Replies... View more comments
#14

This Choosing Entitled Parent Wants Zoo Staff To "Relieve" An Actual Elephant, So Her Child Doesn't Ask Questions

This Choosing Entitled Parent Wants Zoo Staff To "Relieve" An Actual Elephant, So Her Child Doesn't Ask Questions

targetsbots Report

Ed Nygma
Ed Nygma
Community Member
13 hours ago

Ok so she’s asking them to jack off an elephant, 😬😳

View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Does Any Restaurant Hold Pickup Orders For Next Day?

Does Any Restaurant Hold Pickup Orders For Next Day?

Till_Rich Report

Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
12 hours ago

Duh 🙄

View more comments

Now that’s not to say that it’s the customers who are always wrong or anything like that. Businesses make errors as well and it’s important to call them out for it.

Everyone ends up winning if companies react adequately to constructive criticism and genuine suggestions for improvement.

On the flip side, if businesses are unwilling to take into account their customers’ needs and wants, they won’t hang on to them for long.
#16

I Love Small Business Owners

I Love Small Business Owners

Muuuuuuuuuuurph Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
13 hours ago

Some people have unfathomable audacity.

View more comments
#17

A Review On A Vegan Bakery

A Review On A Vegan Bakery

TheEmpireBuisness Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
13 hours ago

Guys as a Christian we aren't all like this i swear ^^

View More Replies... View more comments
#18

A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong

A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong

chassepatate Report

Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Community Member
12 hours ago

The customer is rarely right

View More Replies... View more comments

Meanwhile, it’s also important for customers to go into detail about their problems and dissatisfaction in a diplomatic way.

Usually, it’s a live person on the other end of the line, handling all of these help requests and responding to reviews. The last thing they need is to face verbal abuse or to be blamed for [cough] ‘refusing’ to help someone move their bed two years after selling them one.
#19

This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts

This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts

ritz_27 Report

Icy_Question_4977
Icy_Question_4977
Community Member
12 hours ago

At least they are honest?

View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Response To A 1 Star Review By A Choosing Beggar

Response To A 1 Star Review By A Choosing Beggar

fake-newz Report

Cecily Holland
Cecily Holland
Community Member
9 hours ago

Ouch

View more comments
#21

Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant

Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant

OffTheWall343 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
12 hours ago

Good riddance

View more comments

Very recently, Bored Panda reached out for a chat about entitlement with Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., a professor at Northern Illinois University.

She told us that “when friends begin to resent you for the level of 'special treatment you feel you deserve, it's time to back down and remember that everyone deserves to be thought of as special and treated with equal respect."
#22

Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn't Work For 4 Bucks An Hour

Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn’t Work For 4 Bucks An Hour

puddlepounder Report

BlackestDawn
BlackestDawn
Community Member
12 hours ago

Jeez, the disconnect about pay-scale is astounding.

View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Review For My Local Vet. Typical Entitled Pit Owner Attitude. How Dare They Accuse Her "Gentle Giant"

Review For My Local Vet. Typical Entitled Pit Owner Attitude. How Dare They Accuse Her "Gentle Giant"

barredizzle Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
12 hours ago

humanity needs a bit of work i see..

View More Replies... View more comments
#24

This Is How Decent White People Who Tell The Truth About Slavery On Plantations Are Reviewed By White People

This Is How Decent White People Who Tell The Truth About Slavery On Plantations Are Reviewed By White People

sairasameerarao Report

ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
12 hours ago

Sorry if the truth makes you uncomfortable.

View more comments

"When someone's sense of entitlement begins to encroach on the rights or good nature of others, then it's become a problem that the overly entitled person will need to address if they want to continue to enjoy the company of others," the professor said, adding that if we’re constantly made to feel special, we come to expect similar treatment throughout our lives.
#25

A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye

A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye

NibbatoPrime Report

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
12 hours ago

😹😹😹 How dare they ??

View more comments
#26

Also Every Gamer In A Nutshell

Also Every Gamer In A Nutshell

Ibrahim17_1 Report

Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
10 hours ago

Certain journalists especially. Doom Eternal kept getting dinged because the platforming was too hard for folks. And, you know, I get it. I actually suck at platforming. Doesn't make it a less amazing game just because I dunno how to jump.

View more comments
#27

A Review On A Friend's Bar

A Review On A Friend's Bar

AudioSmoke Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
12 hours ago (edited)

Seeing as you were either too ignorant or just didn't care about your own skin in general, it's only fitting that the Irish Curse of Fiery Red Painful Skin be upon thee XD

View more comments

Which of these reviews did you think were the most ridiculous out of the bunch, Pandas? Have you ever come across an online review just as bad (or even worse!)? What do you think it would take for these overly entitled people to finally realize they need to be more humble?

Share your thoughts and feelings in the comments—we can't wait to read what you have to say.
#28

They Give Me A Discount But I Wanted More, One Star Rating

They Give Me A Discount But I Wanted More, One Star Rating

cultyq Report

Ravenclaw Banana
Ravenclaw Banana
Community Member
13 hours ago

Military discounts hardly make sense anyway (Brit). Why would you idolise soldiers?

View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Choosing Beggar Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad

Choosing Beggar Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad

TJ_Ash Report

Just Jeff
Just Jeff
Community Member
3 hours ago

That fake name is making me nervous... 😨

View more comments
#30

One Star After Occupying A Small Cafe For 20 Minutes And Buying One Coffee Between 5 People. Owner Replies To Accusations

One Star After Occupying A Small Cafe For 20 Minutes And Buying One Coffee Between 5 People. Owner Replies To Accusations

Fulisek Report

Got Myself 4 Pandas
Got Myself 4 Pandas
Community Member
9 hours ago

As a Scottish person I'd have yeeted their asses out pronto - it's one thing going into a big chain pub or restaurant to use facilities, although still somewhat frowned upon, but to take up a third of a restaurant while buying one drink? No, nope, not happening. We're a welcoming and friendly bunch of people (mostly) but we have a limited tolerance for arsehole behaviour, which this group most certainly are guilty of. It astounds me that these people didn't come to their senses and realise they were being unreasonable

View more comments
#31

Mario Kart On iOS/Android Has Come Out Today For Free And This Is One Of The Reviews

Mario Kart On iOS/Android Has Come Out Today For Free And This Is One Of The Reviews

SusanBoyleDid911 Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
13 hours ago

what?? im confused

View More Replies... View more comments
#32

A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don't Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere

A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don’t Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere

starelae Report

tara
tara
Community Member
11 hours ago

Well that review actually seems honest and probably exactly what the owners would like to spread around......

View more comments
#33

This Guy Is Savage

This Guy Is Savage

BaclavaBoyEnlou Report

tara
tara
Community Member
11 hours ago

By eating all the food? No no, I've already got that job!!!

View More Replies... View more comments
#34

“Extremely Rood And Overpriced”

“Extremely Rood And Overpriced”

6Monas6 Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
13 hours ago

r00d

View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey

Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey

nickfone Report

Esme love and squalor
Esme love and squalor
Community Member
13 hours ago

These types of people make me so disgusted by people. Thank goodness they are a minority (Or so I choose to believe, tho some days it’s hard)

View More Replies... View more comments
#36

I Don't Get To Experience These Much

I Don't Get To Experience These Much

redperson11 Report

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
12 hours ago

The last sentence.

View More Replies... View more comments
#37

A Review Of The Tattoo Place I Go To

A Review Of The Tattoo Place I Go To

MelyssaRave Report

Ed Nygma
Ed Nygma
Community Member
13 hours ago

What

View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Context Matters

Context Matters

OctopussSevenTwo Report

Dizavid
Dizavid
Community Member
8 hours ago

Undiagnosed sociopath.

View more comments
#39

From A Local Chocolate Shop's Google Reviews

From A Local Chocolate Shop's Google Reviews

Functional_Sus Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
12 hours ago

I seriously hope they tore your application up in front of your face smh...

View more comments
#40

Received Free Glasses, And Left The Only Negative Review Of This Company. Owner Calls Out Her Bs

Received Free Glasses, And Left The Only Negative Review Of This Company. Owner Calls Out Her Bs

forthe_loveof_grapes Report

Icy_Question_4977
Icy_Question_4977
Community Member
12 hours ago

It was too painful to read.

View more comments

