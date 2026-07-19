Who Is Chris Sullivan? Chris Sullivan is an American actor and musician known for his versatile and emotionally resonant performances. He has captivated audiences across stage, television, and film with his unique blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth. His breakout role came as Toby Damon in the acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us, a performance that garnered him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. This pivotal role brought him widespread recognition for his ability to portray complex emotional journeys.

Full Name Chris Sullivan Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Jesuit High School, Loyola Marymount University Father William Mother Darla Siblings Bryan, Pat Kids Bear Maxwell Sullivan, Aoife Bea Sullivan

Early Life and Education Born in Palm Springs, California, Chris Sullivan spent his formative years in Sacramento. He cultivated an early interest in performance, attending Jesuit High School where he participated in theater productions. Sullivan later pursued higher education at Loyola Marymount University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts. His theatrical training provided a strong foundation for his diverse career.

Notable Relationships Chris Sullivan married producer Rachel Reichard in Chicago in 2010. The couple’s relationship blossomed within the theater community, leading to their enduring partnership. They are parents to two children: a son, Bear Maxwell Sullivan, born in July 2020, and a daughter, Aoife Bea Sullivan, who arrived in October 2022.

Career Highlights Chris Sullivan gained widespread recognition for his pivotal role as Toby Damon in the NBC drama This Is Us, a performance that earned him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also notably portrayed Tom Cleary in the Cinemax medical drama The Knick. His film credits include the alien warrior Taserface in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and roles in Imperium and Morgan. On stage, Sullivan made his Broadway debut in Lombardi and appeared in productions such as Chicago and Nice Work If You Can Get It.