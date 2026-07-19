Who Is Jim Norton? James Joseph Norton is an American comedian and radio personality known for his self-deprecating humor and often controversial takes. His candid observations explore human sexuality and societal absurdities with an edgy style. He achieved national exposure as the “third mic” on the Opie and Anthony radio show, where his frank commentary resonated with a dedicated fanbase. This role catapulted him into wider recognition, establishing his distinctive voice in comedy.

Full Name James Joseph Norton Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education North Brunswick High School, Middlesex County College Siblings Tracy Norton

Early Life and Education James Joseph Norton was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, into a household where his mother worked as a librarian and his father served as a former US Marine. He grew up alongside his sister, Tracy, in North Brunswick, New Jersey. He dropped out of North Brunswick High School in his senior year, later attending Middlesex County College where he earned his GED. His early interest in comedy was sparked by his mother bringing home comedy albums.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Nikki Norton, James Joseph Norton publicly confirmed their relationship in recent years. The couple connected online in 2016 and married in early 2022. Their unique love story has been featured on their joint YouTube channel and podcast, “Sword Fight.” Norton has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights American comedian James Joseph Norton established his stand-up career in 1990, becoming known for his sharp wit and dark humor. He has released four comedy albums and seven specials, including popular shows on Epix and Netflix. His prominence significantly grew as the third mic on the acclaimed Opie and Anthony radio show, a role he held from 2001 to 2014. Norton later co-hosted Opie with Jim Norton and The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM. Beyond radio, Norton has authored two best-selling books, Happy Endings: The Tales of a Meaty-Breasted Zilch and I Hate Your Guts. He also co-hosts the UFC Unfiltered podcast.