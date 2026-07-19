Who Is Jared Padalecki? Jared Tristan Padalecki is an American actor known for his commanding screen presence and amiable off-screen persona. He has captivated audiences with his dedication to long-running television roles. Padalecki gained wide recognition for his portrayal of Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, a breakout role that quickly made him a teen idol. This success foreshadowed his later enduring television work.

Full Name Jared Tristan Padalecki Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Polish, German, Scottish, French, English Education James Madison High School Father Gerald Padalecki Mother Sherri Padalecki Siblings Jeff Padalecki, Megan Padalecki Kids Thomas Colton Padalecki, Austin Shepherd Padalecki, Odette Elliott Padalecki

Early Life and Education Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jared Padalecki grew up with an older brother, Jeff, and a younger sister, Megan, in a supportive family environment. His mother, Sherri, was an English teacher with an interest in mythology. He attended James Madison High School, where he excelled academically and won national debate championships. Although he planned to attend the University of Texas, acting opportunities soon shifted his focus to Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships On the set of Supernatural, Jared Padalecki met his future wife, Genevieve Cortese, who guest-starred as the demon Ruby. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance. The couple married on February 27, 2010, in Sun Valley, Idaho, and they have three children: sons Thomas Colton and Austin Shepherd, and daughter Odette Elliott. Padalecki remains happily married to Cortese.

Career Highlights Jared Padalecki cemented his legacy as Sam Winchester in the acclaimed series Supernatural, a role he inhabited for an impressive fifteen seasons. This performance garnered him a dedicated global fanbase and critical recognition. Following Supernatural, Padalecki took on the lead role of Cordell Walker in The CW’s reboot of Walker. He also launched the “Always Keep Fighting” campaign, raising awareness for mental health.