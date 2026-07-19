Jared Padalecki wearing a gray beanie, with a beard, holding a microphone, smiling faintly with bright eyes.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jared Padalecki

Born

July 19, 1982

Died
Birthplace

San Antonio, Texas, US

Age

44 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Jared Padalecki?

Jared Tristan Padalecki is an American actor known for his commanding screen presence and amiable off-screen persona. He has captivated audiences with his dedication to long-running television roles.

Padalecki gained wide recognition for his portrayal of Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, a breakout role that quickly made him a teen idol. This success foreshadowed his later enduring television work.

Full NameJared Tristan Padalecki
GenderMale
Height6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityPolish, German, Scottish, French, English
EducationJames Madison High School
FatherGerald Padalecki
MotherSherri Padalecki
SiblingsJeff Padalecki, Megan Padalecki
KidsThomas Colton Padalecki, Austin Shepherd Padalecki, Odette Elliott Padalecki

Early Life and Education

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jared Padalecki grew up with an older brother, Jeff, and a younger sister, Megan, in a supportive family environment. His mother, Sherri, was an English teacher with an interest in mythology.

He attended James Madison High School, where he excelled academically and won national debate championships. Although he planned to attend the University of Texas, acting opportunities soon shifted his focus to Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships

On the set of Supernatural, Jared Padalecki met his future wife, Genevieve Cortese, who guest-starred as the demon Ruby. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance.

The couple married on February 27, 2010, in Sun Valley, Idaho, and they have three children: sons Thomas Colton and Austin Shepherd, and daughter Odette Elliott. Padalecki remains happily married to Cortese.

Career Highlights

Jared Padalecki cemented his legacy as Sam Winchester in the acclaimed series Supernatural, a role he inhabited for an impressive fifteen seasons. This performance garnered him a dedicated global fanbase and critical recognition.

Following Supernatural, Padalecki took on the lead role of Cordell Walker in The CW’s reboot of Walker. He also launched the “Always Keep Fighting” campaign, raising awareness for mental health.

Signature Quote

“If you’re out there and need help, please seek it. Be proud of your valiant day-to-day struggle. There is no shame in needing support.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.