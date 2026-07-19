Who Is Karl Jacobs? Karl Thomas Jacobs is an American content creator known for his vibrant online presence and engaging collaborations. His work often blends gaming, comedy, and narrative storytelling, captivating a vast digital audience. He rose to prominence as a core member of MrBeast’s on-screen cast, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Jacobs then launched his successful Minecraft-focused YouTube channel, solidifying his unique appeal with millions of subscribers.

Full Name Karl Thomas Jacobs Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fort Dorchester High School, Portland Community College Siblings Corry Lynn Berland, Sean Jacobs

Early Life and Education Karl Thomas Jacobs was born in New York, US, and later moved to North Carolina, where he was raised with his siblings, Corry Lynn Berland and Sean Jacobs. His parents encouraged his early interest in gaming. He attended Fort Dorchester High School, engaging in sports and debate, and later studied multimedia at Portland Community College before his career took off.

Notable Relationships Karl Thomas Jacobs maintains a private dating life, and publicly, he is single. Prior reports of engagement to Sapnap and Quackity were within fictional Dream SMP lore, not real-world relationships. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners in recent years, preferring to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Karl Thomas Jacobs gained immense popularity by joining MrBeast’s crew in 2020, starring in numerous viral challenge videos that garnered millions of views. His magnetic personality quickly resonated with a global audience. He then launched his own successful YouTube channel and created the original Minecraft anthology series Tales from the SMP, which explores character stories within the Dream SMP. Jacobs also co-hosts the Banter podcast and released the animated short Beside Myself.