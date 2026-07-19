Who Is Howard Schultz? Howard D. Schultz is an American businessman and author, widely recognized for his visionary leadership in the global coffee industry. His strategic acumen transformed a small coffee retailer into a household name known for its unique café experience. He joined Starbucks in 1982, and after a pivotal trip to Italy, he championed the concept of espresso bars, a move that redefined coffee culture across the US and led to rapid international growth.

Full Name Howard D. Schultz Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Sheri Kersch Schultz Net Worth $3.5 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Canarsie High School, Northern Michigan University Father Fred Schultz Mother Elaine Schultz Siblings Ronnie Schultz, Michael Schultz Kids Jordan Schultz, Addison Schultz

Early Life and Education Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Howard D. Schultz experienced firsthand the financial struggles of a working-class family. His father, Fred Schultz, a truck driver, suffered an uninsured work injury, an event that profoundly influenced Schultz’s future commitment to employee benefits. Schultz excelled in sports at Canarsie High School, leveraging his athletic talent to secure a scholarship for Northern Michigan University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the university in 1975, laying the groundwork for his future in business leadership.

Notable Relationships Howard D. Schultz has maintained a long-term marriage with Sheri Kersch Schultz, whose unwavering support was crucial during the nascent stages of Starbucks. The couple shares two children, Jordan Schultz and Addison Schultz, with whom they reside in Seattle’s Madison Park neighborhood.

Career Highlights Howard D. Schultz orchestrated Starbucks’ transformation from a regional coffee bean retailer into a global coffeehouse giant, expanding from fewer than 20 stores to over 28,000 across 77 countries. He took the company public in 1992, fueling rapid growth and solidifying its market position. Beyond Starbucks, Schultz co-founded Maveron, a venture capital firm focused on consumer-oriented companies, and notably owned the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics from 2001 to 2006. He also established the Schultz Family Foundation, dedicated to youth and veteran support. He was also recognized as Fortune magazine’s CEO of the Year in 2011, cementing Schultz as a transformative figure in modern business.