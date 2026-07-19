Who Is Benedict Cumberbatch? Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch is an acclaimed British actor known for his distinctive voice and compelling screen presence. His meticulous approach to character development often leads to transformative performances. He captivated global audiences as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock, a role that earned him widespread critical adoration. His portrayal of the intelligent detective became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Harrow School, University of Manchester, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Father Timothy Carlton Mother Wanda Ventham Siblings Tracy Peacock Kids Christopher Carlton, Hal Auden, Finn

Early Life and Education Growing up in London, Benedict Cumberbatch was surrounded by the performing arts, as both his parents, Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham, were actors. This artistic environment subtly influenced his early interests. He attended Harrow School, an independent boarding school, where he discovered a passion for drama, participating actively in school plays. Later, he honed his craft at the University of Manchester and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships Currently married to theatre and opera director Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch announced their engagement in 2014. The couple tied the knot on February 14, 2015, in a private ceremony on the Isle of Wight. Cumberbatch and Hunter share three sons: Christopher Carlton, Hal Auden, and Finn. His previous long-term relationship was with actress Olivia Poulet.

Career Highlights Benedict Cumberbatch garnered significant acclaim for his iconic role as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock, earning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor. His performance in the miniseries Patrick Melrose also secured a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor. Beyond his television success, Cumberbatch joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange, headlining multiple blockbuster films that have grossed billions worldwide. He also received Academy Award nominations for his work in The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog.